50 Photos That Perfectly Capture Life In The USA

#1 “We Don’t Know Your Address”
Image source: koreydior
#2 A Normal Education In America
Image source: PhtevenHawking
#3 This Is America
Image source: radiofreegeorgy
#4 The Guy On The Left Has Had A Slew Of Signs Like This
Image source: 3aTroop
#5 Cool
Image source: shortney0006
#6 Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s “Library” Now
Florida passed a law that said no books can be displayed in a school until they’ve been reviewed and approved by an appointed team. If a teacher shows a book that has not been approved, they could be charged with a felony.
Image source: missmyrajv
#7 Alabama Banned Abortions
Image source: bluefishredsea
#8 “Not Medically Necessary”
Image source: _TallieRose
#9 United States Of Convenience
Image source: ManLikeGinola
#10 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On
Image source: M7plusoneequalsm8
#11 America’s Response To The COVID-19 Global Pandemic All Boiled Down To One Picture
Image source: jcepiano
#12 I Had To Pay $39.35 To Hold My Baby After He Was Born
Image source: halfthrottle
#13 Bulletproof Backpack Inserts
Image source: itsnotlookinggood
#14 America: A Nation Of Many Layers
Image source: dhowe100
#15 A Gun Store And A Daycare Center Sharing The Same Building. God Bless America
Image source: reddit.com
#16 The Bill For My Liver Transplant – Welcome To The USA
Image source: no_not_like_that
#17 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But In My Opinion, This Is The Real Problem With America
Image source: jade_phoenix7
#18 America In 4 Words
Image source: NO_LAH_WHERE_GOT
#19 On Hold With Covered California For Over 11 Hours Because They Canceled Our Health Insurance
Image source: tristpa2
#20 It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station
Image source: _seaweed_
#21 A Final Warning To Protestors In The Mall Of America
Image source: beet111
#22 Just Got My $39k Hospital Bill For Having A Stroke At 34
Image source: jpegjoshua
#23 Paid Leave By Country
Image source: npjprods
#24 Does Anyone Else Hate That We’ve Normalized Not Putting Back Your Cart? I Just Find It Lazy (In The US)
Image source: Kingstatuss
#25 Only In America
Image source: samababa
#26 I Was Forced To Throw Away Bags Of Bread While At Work. There Is A Homeless Shelter Two Miles From Where I Work. All Of This Food Wasted
Image source: SpartenTie
#27 This Bill Is Crazy
Image source: HaggertyNews
#28 $12,000 Worth Of Cancer Pills
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Meanwhile, In California
Image source: 3LlamasInATrenchCoat
#30 Screw You, USA Today
Image source: ash109114
#31 I Have An Autoimmune Disorder. This Is The Amount Of Bills I Received For A Single Diagnostic Test Due To Insurers Negligence And A Clerical Error. US Healthcare: Do Better
Image source: Morekoolaid
#32 What My School Gave Its Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week. Seven Starburst And A Square Foot Of Bubble Wrap. Score
Image source: rjyanco
#33 Is It Like That Right Now In America?
Image source: Stepbro_canhelp
#34 Drove To An Urgent Care To Have My Throat Looked At, Got To An Exam Room, And Learned They Were Only Doing Telehealth Visits When They Wheeled This In
Image source: Iswitt
#35 What’s The Point Of Putting A Paper Lid If There’s Plastic Under It?
Image source: rayneedshelpMentally
#36 Got Charged 9k For A Doctor To Tell Me It Was Just Period Cramps, And After Going To Another Doctor It Was A Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
Image source: Carlpoppa1738
#37 This Classy Individual Climbed On Our Porch To Steal Our Flag Today. Then Promptly Threw It Into A Mud Puddle
Image source: Betterwithhoney
#38 Classic America
Image source: cmikailli
#39 Can We Ban This From Our Beaches
Image source: alfhernandez16
#40 This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System
Image source: RumHam2010
#41 First Child Support Payment In Three Years. I Asked My Ex Why He Paid Only Fifty Cents, And He Showed Me The Receipt Where He Paid $300. The State Of Michigan Kept $299.50 In Fees
Image source: CruelTasteOfLust
#42 Only In America
The sticker says: “Do not tailgate me. Antisocial gun-toting sociopath behind the wheel. Please just go around”.
Image source: Jjokes11
#43 Alabama, Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: InfernalCape
#44 Bathroom Passes. Each Circle Represents One Pass. We Get One Of These Papers Per Semester. To Get More, We Have To Arrange An Appointment With The Administration
Image source: Cheese_is_good1
#45 My School Bag Check Line
Image source: JL-Nobody568
#46 Came For Boxer Briefs. Everything Is Locked Up. I Had To Track Someone Down Just To Get These Unlocked
I pointed at a 10-pack and said “The 10-pack in medium” and they grabbed a 6-pack… Of course, I didn’t check (which adds to my mild infuriation) just because I thought they saw and heard. They were both the same price so it only made sense. Didn’t realize until I got home. Thought it was fine cause I had to get tums, to find the same thing… And find another associate. Finding someone took about 5 minutes. The funny thing is they just hand it over right after and let you take it to the front.
Image source: yadielc4kaboom
#47 Lady Goes To Self-Checkout, Makes The Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan, And Bag Each Item
Note that she had way more items than you should for self-checkout, and a recommendation was made by the employee that she consider going to the standard checkout, which had nobody in line, and she refused.
Image source: snownative86
#48 My Local Grocery Chain Sells Individually Shrink-Wrapped Potatoes At $1.29 A Piece
Image source: applebeepatios
#49 Never Forget… To Buy Things
Image source: online_shawn
#50 Anti-Theft Gates On Laundry Stuff And Chocolate
Image source: queen_clean
