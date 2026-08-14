75 Absurd New “Mannequin On The Moon” Comics That Take Dry Humor To The Next Level

Dry humor mixed with a bit of satire and absurd situations is a space Ian Boothby and Pia Guerra seem especially comfortable exploring with their single-panel comic series, “Mannequin on the Moon.” We previously featured the creative duo here on Bored Panda, introducing readers to their wonderfully unpredictable sense of humor. Now, we’re back with another selection of newer comics they’ve shared, complete with more strange situations, clever observations, and punchlines that are difficult to see coming.
Behind these seemingly simple one-panel gags is plenty of experience. Boothby has written for projects including “The Simpsons” and “Futurama” comics, while Guerra is the co-creator and illustrator of the acclaimed comic series “Y: The Last Man.” Together, the pair have also contributed cartoons to The New Yorker. Their creative partnership isn’t limited to comedy, either. Boothby and Guerra have also teamed up for “Frostbite,” a horror graphic novel from Scholastic’s Graphix line. Written by Boothby and illustrated by Guerra, the story follows teenage social media influencers Jen and Dante, whose attempt at an extreme skiing stunt leaves them stranded in the mountains. Before long, they discover that the freezing conditions are far from the only danger waiting for them.
For now, though, we’re returning to the lighter side of their work. Scroll down to enjoy some of their newest single-panel comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones whose strange logic, clever observations, or unexpected punchlines made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | shop.scholastic.com | patreon.com
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