29 Comics By ‘Soggy Panels’ That Take Random Ideas In Unexpected Directions

‘Soggy Panels’ is one of those comics that catches you off guard with an idea you never saw coming. Created by two artists, the series features black-and-white comics about everything from animals and video games to relationships, technology, biblical stories, and completely random situations.
The creators don’t stick to one particular type of humor, which makes every new comic a little unpredictable. One might feature Moses having a disappointing day at the pool, while another turns a giraffe into the punchline. Some are cute and silly, while others are more absurd, but they all have a way of making you stop and look twice.
The two artists also have different ways of coming up with ideas. Sometimes the joke comes first and the drawing follows, while other times, a sketch is the starting point and the joke develops along the way. They also work on some ideas together before one of them adds the final ink.
Today, we’ve selected some of their funniest comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see what kind of strange situations the ‘Soggy Panels’ duo has come up with, and find out more about the series in our interview with its creators.
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#1
Image source: soggypanels
To learn more about the people behind ‘Soggy Panels’ and how their comics come to life, Bored Panda reached out to the creators. We wanted to know where they find inspiration, how they develop their ideas, and whether the joke or the drawing comes first.
As it turns out, coming up with ideas is probably the hardest part. The creators told us that they usually need to step away from distractions and simply let their imaginations wander. “Usually, we have to just sit somewhere quiet with no distractions and play out random scenarios in our minds until something makes you chuckle,” they explained.
#2
Image source: soggypanels
#3
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When it comes to creating the comics themselves, the process can be quite different between the two artists. One of them prefers to have the joke figured out before putting pencil to paper, while the other sometimes starts drawing and waits to see where the idea takes him. “It definitely depends. For me, I have to come up with the joke first before I draw anything, but my partner will sometimes just start drawing and see if a joke finds him.”
The two creators also work both separately and together, sketching out their own ideas while occasionally coming up with a gag collaboratively. Once they settle on a comic idea, one of them handles the inking. “By having one person do the inking, we feel it gives the comics a somewhat consistent look, although it still changes,” they told Bored Panda.
#4
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#5
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We were also curious whether they had a favorite comic from the series. One creator chose the comic pinned at the top of the ‘Soggy Panels page,’ explaining that he enjoys the weird, absurdist humor of ‘The Far Side’ as well as the wholesome but strange humor of ‘PantsPants.’ He feels that the comic combines elements of both while still remaining original and new.
#6
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#7
Image source: soggypanels
His partner had a different favorite: the ‘Edward Baby Hands’ comic. The reason was simple: “Because it’s cute. I tend to like the ones that are silly. And I like when the comic makes the viewer imagine a larger world outside of the comic for a second.”
With such different approaches to coming up with ideas and a shared love of unexpected humor, it’s easy to see why the comics can take so many different directions. And judging by their answers, you never quite know what the ‘Soggy Panels’ duo might come up with next.
#8
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#9
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#10
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#11
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#12
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#13
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#14
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#15
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#16
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#17
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#18
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#19
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#20
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#21
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#22
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#23
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#24
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#25
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#26
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#27
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#28
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#29
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