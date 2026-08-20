80 Women Share The Exact Moment Their Boyfriend Said Something They Could Never Come Back From

We’ve all been taught that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. And while it’s admittedly sometimes a challenge to bite your tongue, you shouldn’t ever worry about saying something cruel to your partner. Because if you truly love them, you’ll never want to hurt them.
Unfortunately, some women have found themselves in relationships with men who seem determined to break them. TikTok users have recently been sharing stories of the most vile things their partner said to them that finally convinced them to leave, so we’ve compiled a list of their most heartbreaking stories below. From scathing insults to terrifying threats, this list won’t be easy to read, pandas. But we hope it’s a good reminder that absolutely nobody deserves to be spoken to like that.
#1
Had just miscarried our twins, while i was in our bed, he went in MY car to cheat on, i texted him asked him where he was, his response was “trying to make more kids since you couldn’t carry ours”
Image source: aracely 🩶, Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
“Turn over so I can picture someone else or this is gonna take all night.”
Image source: Shelby Baccus, Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
He corrected me on how to prounce her name after I confronted him from what I found in his phone.
Image source: Ray, DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Everyone deserves to feel loved and appreciated in their relationship. But sadly, some people never saw healthy relationships modeled to them in childhood, and because of that, they end up falling in love with someone toxic. What’s even more heartbreaking is that it can be incredibly difficult for women to leave an unhealthy relationship. In fact, it takes 7 attempts on average for a woman to escape a toxic or violent relationship.
According to psychotherapist Dr. Zoe Shaw, strong women stay in these terrible relationships for a variety of reasons. She notes that it’s not always due to low self-esteem; sometimes, it’s because they’re used to working hard. If they give their all in all aspects of life, they might not be willing to give up on a relationship easily.
#4
His sister was dating someone for the first time, and he said ‘If he treats her the way i treat you, I’m gonna end him’. I was done.
Image source: Adelaa, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#5
Asked him if someone was treating our daughter like he treated me how would he feel he said “if she’s anything like you she deserves it”.
Image source: Mia Reyna, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Cleaned his whole house, did his laundry, and bought him new bedding while he was at firemen training. He asked me “do you want a high five for it?” We were dating a month.
Image source: Kyleigh.Grebner, Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
It’s also common for women to fixate on the positive characteristics of their partner, rather than the negative ones. In general, this can be a good thing, as it’s best to look on the bright side in most situations. But there’s a fine line in relationships, because you don’t want to start excusing your partner’s toxic behaviors.
Just because they were (or seemed) loving, affectionate, patient, and kind in the beginning doesn’t mean that they truly are. They might have been love bombing you or simply showing their best side until you were committed to them. Remember that when someone shows you who they are, you should believe them. Don’t hold onto some glimmer of hope that they’ll change someday or go back to how they used to be.
#7
“you dont even contribute to the household” I had been a stay at home mother to two children for 12 years, ran and maintained the house alone, I even painted the entire house by myself. Cooked, cleaned etc.
Image source: twoplusme3, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8
“I can do whatever I want to you and no one will ever believe you. I’m a nice guy. You can ask anyone.” I took that threat seriously.
Image source: CelticWarrior1221D, Vera Arsic / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
It wasn’t what he said, it was my 6 year old son’s innocent little voice yelling “Leave my mommy alone”. 😞
Image source: Danielle Rae, Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
While it’s devastating to hear that women have been told such atrocious things by their partners, it’s encouraging to know that they finally decided to leave. Nowadays, especially, women certainly don’t need a man in their life unless they’re actually benefiting from his presence. In fact, many women are perfectly content being single. And if they’re going to start dating, their standards will be incredibly high, as they should be.
We would love to hear your thoughts on these stories in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar stories, look no further than right here.
#10
When we were arguing about money, he wanted to buy grass but we needed food and pull ups for our then 3 year old, he said “now I get why Chris watts did it”
Image source: Hexually Active, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
“I can’t make the reservations for dinner, I’ve never done that I don’t know how” he was 30
Image source: kaladins_girlfriend, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
“youre too stupid to start your own business. ” I currently own 4. He lives with his mom.
Image source: Marie Pikor, Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
“Much prettier girls try to contact me all the time but I chose you”
Image source: Megs, Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
“At least I don’t hit you”
Image source: EllieMay, Julia Larson / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
“you’re going to end up like Shannan Watt’s” i left the next week…
Image source: 🌻𝓇𝒶𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓁🌻, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
My dad passed away and left me some money, ME, he started making plans with what he was going to do with it. Nothing of his plan included us, me, or our son. Boy bye.
Image source: 🌼 Sidewalk Daisy 🌼, Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
“Am I really that bad, it’s not like I beat you” and went to an out of state football game instead of my Mother’s funeral.
Image source: DianeMR, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
“Why can’t you just have a baby” I lost 3 babies. 2 stillborns and 1 miscarriage at 15 weeks.
Image source: 𝒜𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓁 ꨄ❥, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
he cheated and i asked him how he would feel if somebody did that to our daughter and he said well i pray she would leave him and i stood up and walked out.
Image source: Madison 🃏., cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
His dad passed away May 20th. My dad was in ICU in hospital and he told me on my birthday June 4 “I hope your dad passes too so you know how I feel”. My dad passed June 23rd. I was beyond done after that.
Image source: mel, David Crypto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
I was in the cardiac ward after a heart attack at 27yo, and my husband asked the nurse ‘is this going to take long? I start work in an hour’. divorced him as soon as I was back on my feet.
Image source: TyrannosaurusFart, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
“No one else will want you, you have 3 pieces of luggage” I was freshly post partum with our 3rd baby. He was referring to his own kids.
Image source: Nicole, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
“You won’t be able to live without me”. I make 6 figures now and he’s an alcoholic
Image source: Chrissy PB, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
“I’ll talk to you how ever the hell I want”
Image source: jenna, Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I broke up with him after 4 years living together and he said “ whatever, I want to be a dad anyways, so I have to find a women that can actually have kids and isn’t f*cking broken”… I have had stage 4 endometriosis since I was 15.. my chances of having a child are slim.. which has devastated me for years….
Image source: Hannah, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
“i knew I wasn’t treating you well but I never thought you’d leave” okay word enough said
Image source: chlobabyy10, Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
when he said “i didn’t sign up for this” as we were in the hospital after i got chemo. i filed immediately.
Image source: PEYTON SWAGGERTY, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
“What do you provide???” I said nothing- then stopped doing everything and packed and left.
Image source: salty_siren, Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
“You were good tonight, good job” after having dinner with his parents where he dressed me to be “presentable”
Image source: Soup, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
He told me we would “get rid of that trash” about our rescue dog who had reactivity issues… in the same fight I also learned he was hitting her when I wasn’t home. I left him within the month.
Image source: Kaylee, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
When he slammed my head into the wall in front of the kids
Image source: Hannah V
#32
I slipped on the back stairs of our deck. I heard the “pop” of a bone in my foot. I knew it was broken. The pain was intense. He came outside (he heard me fall), stood over me and said “oh great, another ruined weekend.” That was it for me.
Image source: Pivotal Buffalo
#33
“That IS the point, you stupid f*cking b*tch” screamed over the head of my seated 15 year old daughter. The look on her face…..that was it. The end.
Image source: April Ziegler
#34
“You can’t have me and the baby. You need to choose.” I left and and now that baby is 25 yrs old. College grad, bought her own house on her own, and is living her best life.
Image source: Southtxfoodie
#35
Asked him if he saw a future with me after two years of us dating, he said “I don’t owe you an answer”
Image source: Rose Marie ✨
#36
When he punched me in the stomach and spit on me while 7 weeks pregnant with our son. Pressed charges and never looked back
Image source: Lexx
#37
I told him about what Chris Watts did and he said “Yeah that’s what happens sometimes.”
Image source: Resilient Mama
#38
He told me I was a mistake… so I made him repeat it again to my face… he paused then said it again. my ring came off right then and I never put it back on. Been out 3 years now. Best decision ever.
Image source: GrCe~C0
#39
“I wish your depression would get worse so I can get the easy way out of this relationship” We broke up less than a month later and I have genuinely not had any issues mentally since moving out of that apartment
Image source: Hayley • Enemies
#40
“You act like I treat you so bad there’s men that hit women” the following week I went and retained an attorney.
Image source: Lira Marquez
#41
He said that he wasnt sure he will ever want to marry me because i have hipotiroidism and i could pass away 😂😂😂😂😂 and that no one will want to marry me knowing their kids could inheritated that because of me……lucky me because i found my soulmate after leaving that fkn loser😂🥰
Image source: Paola Livingston
#42
“If you left today, nothing in my life would change because you’re so irrelevant”
Image source: Copper Jigger Mobile Bar
#43
Wasn’t a line. Just realized when my mother was d***g and my father was taking care of her that he would never do anything like that for me
Image source: user59521013013622
#44
He didn’t come to my double mastectomy because it was during his gym time. He’s almost 60. That motivated me more than anything in my life to heal and I did just so. Now I’m a patient advocate for women who are in the shoes I was once in.
Image source: thepilatesmom33
#45
“this is what we do, we fight break up and get back together. You’ll be back” I indeed was not back
Image source: lauren 🌟
#46
That my miscarriage was a lesson
Image source: Nicole Wilson 🇨🇦
#47
“You’re not going to get over this are you? “. What he said after I caught him cheating. I sued him for adultery and won our house. The kids and I were done w him.
Image source: Moni181818
#48
He told me if I asked about getting engaged again he would push the date back by 6 months…I bounced and found my husband immediately after ✌️
Image source: Shelby Adkins
#49
As I held our 6 month old baby on my hip, he told me he wanted us to go see a movie that afternoon. I said, and who’s gonna watch the baby while we go to a movie? His response was, I dont care, that’s not my problem! We were in fact, never his problem again. I raised that baby 100% on my own since that day (and the 6 months before that day) and he is now 22 years old and is a D1 scholarship athlete who just graduated from college.
Image source: Shauna D ❌
#50
During the height of the Gabbie Petito case (we went camping anytime we could for reference) he told me keep up my attitude and I’d be the next Gabbie Petito. I packed a bag and went to my best friends house 3 hours away for the weekend and her family made a plan to help me leave him. Unfortunately it took me 2 more attempts but I got out.
Image source: olivia_wenger
#51
He said “You and I don’t have chemistry like Ashley and I do.” Ashley was dating someone else and not even slightly interested in him. He broke up with me to stalk her.
Image source: bengalifornia
#52
“we’re a power couple” and he had be jobless for 6 mo (and kept losing jobs)🙄 and I was in an executive position. byyyyye. he was delusional
Image source: hailseitan🇵🇷🏳️🌈💜
#53
I developed multiple autoimmune diseases and he said “I know I vowed through sickness but I didn’t really mean it. Why would I want to stay with a sick woman”
Image source: __Kassi__v
#54
“She reminds me of who you used to be” about his affair partner. Oh, you mean before you tore me down and put me into a ten year depression? 🤨
Image source: Hailey
#55
Screaming at me in a store at Disney World for buying our son‘s best friend a pen souvenir… A. PEN. For a trip that has been budgeted, planned and PIF before we went. It wasn’t the money. He just wanted to ruin the day. Things like that happened all the time – special events, birthdays, ruined for no reason. I left the store and silently cried walking down Main Street with my kids, thinking to myself, we were just verbally accosted in DISNEY WORLD by this person. This is an insane way to live. That was June. The kids and I left in January that next year. And I still have the pen as a reminder that everything you lose isn’t a loss.
Image source: L 🥨
#56
Every fight he would tell me how pathetic of a mother I was. My daughter is special needs and not being enough has always been my biggest fear, he knew that.
Image source: Allie Ravenswood
#57
I have a vestibular disorder that causes extreme vertigo and motion sickness. He was driving and decided to do donuts and fast turns. I asked him to stop and he kept doing it. I said “it’s like you don’t even care how I feel.” He laughed and said “what are you gonna do? Leave me?” Then he laughed. So I did leave him. We had been married 20 years but I wasn’t going to live like that anymore. It was the last straw.
Image source: jamesnoesta
#58
He was screaming at me over the phone while I sat in my truck on my lunch break at work because I’d gotten a $1 raise but he thought I didn’t advocate for a big enough raise. I realized I didn’t want to go home when I got off, I couldn’t walk into the chaos that would be waiting for me… so I asked my boss if I could leave early and I went and packed my stuff and moved out that day. Best decision I ever made.
Image source: Odie
#59
He said I didn’t deserve the kids he gave me, and that it’s why he won’t give me anymore.
Image source: Cyn ✨
#60
I was talking to him about work and he turns around, grabs both shoulders to shake me and look deep in my eyes while he said “I DON’T CARE!”
Image source: officiallyunofficial006
#61
The 2nd time he said “I thought I could get away with it, that I could keep it hidden, keep it a secret and it wouldn’t be a problem”. fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me.
Image source: Amy
#62
I asked him to help sort through our son’s clothes he had outgrown and he asked “Why would I help you with your mess?”
Image source: Patricia Howell
#63
i repeatedly begged him for intimacy for years and was hopeful he could be that person to show me love in my love language instead of his however as soon as i brought it up he said “you’ve been this unhappy for 5 years why are you still here?” and in that moment it clicked he didn’t care to change anyhow
Image source: Cherokee Howard 🖤🤍
#64
“You dont get a say. I pay the bills so I get to call the shots”.
Image source: 𝓢𝓾𝓰𝓪𝓻𝓕𝓵𝔂𝔂🦋
#65
Married almost 12 years. I was 5 months postpartum with our second child. I’d just found out about his at least 6 month long affair. I told him to call her on speaker and end it immediately. He looks me dead in the eyes and says, “she deserves to hear it face to face.”
Image source: latashadove
#66
If you really love me, please let me go… blocked.
Image source: Maddee
#67
I was violently ill the night before. I didn’t sleep. I woke up dizzy, light headed and weak. I got up though because my dog had an appointment. My ex came with me, didn’t offer to drive because he doesn’t like driving my car (it doesn’t have self-driving). I got dizzy at the store and i still drove us home. I slept and he went to pick up our dog. When I woke up again he asked me to take our dog out for a walk. I’m getting the last of my stuff as I type this.
Image source: dalialiali
#68
When he sent me a screenshot not realizing I’d texted him simultaneously and I saw that my contact name was “IGNORE HER = a better life.” 🥺 He tried to save face by saying it was to remind himself to not interrupt my work days as much by constantly calling me (I work 60-70 hours a week & he was barely working part time) because he’d call me 10+ times / day which got overwhelming. But it didn’t say “don’t call.” It said “ignore.” So he’s mean, apparently has no respect for boundaries AND a liar too. Never spoke to him again.
Image source: Kayla Ashley
#69
He yelled at me about some crumbs on the counter and then he yelled at me “this is not my job”. Keep in mind I am a full time working mom of 2 who worked longer hours than him and he expected me to do all the cleaning and cooking. Asked for a divorce that night. 4 yrs later and best decision ever!!!
Image source: Always Amanda
#70
“Menopause is in your head and I have needs that need to be met and if you aren’t going to meet those needs, someone will.” So someone can 🤷🏻♀️not me though.
Image source: 🎃 Summer 👻
#71
I hung out with a healthy couple for a weekend and said to him after, “Others don’t seem to argue like we do” He said, “well you’re not hanging out with them anymore” I gave that ring back in 2002, and have been married to the best guy for 23 years
Image source: leslieeeee
#72
After my ex beat me up for the last time he insisted on couples therapy. “You need to see what you’re doing wrong in this marriage!” End of story…end of marriage 🙄
Image source: wickedangel771
#73
“You’re lucky I didn’t knock your teeth out” there was no coming back from that.
Image source: Chantal Rose
#74
I asked if he’d talked to the woman he’d had an emotional affair with. He said “no she blocked me on everything.” All I could think was “you checked though” I was done in that moment. With a 10 yr relationship.
Image source: ashleyinthepnw8
#75
he told me he’d be home late, then texted me “I’m at the office, you want to meet up before we go home?”. He texted me instead of the other woman.
Image source: Jess
#76
I’m currently 3 months pregnant with our first. He told me last night he is going to get full custody of our child and find another woman who appreciates him and who will raise our child…all cause i didn’t want to have s*x with him
Image source: ✨
#77
i came home from work crying. nothing happened. just a day I couldn’t handle and never should have tried. his unemployed self yelled at me for waking him up and then as he was leaving to go play Frisbee golf with his friends said “my life doesn’t change because you have a bad day” it took me a lot longer to leave but when I filed and he cried I told him I had a nail appointment and that “my life won’t change because you have a bad day”
Image source: Loa
#78
“I had a thought of k*****g you”
Image source: 🇵🇸 Rukhsar Siddiq 🇵🇸
#79
I asked him to just please be honest with me one time and tell me why he changed so much after we had our daughter. He said he didn’t like how he was getting less attention. But, mind you, this was after I had gotten pregnant with twins, almost lost both to preterm labor and was put on strict bed rest until 34 weeks, where I went into labor again, delivered the babies by emergency c section…. baby A was still born. Baby B survived but was in the NICU for almost a month and came home on a heart monitor. He didn’t like that our baby who almost died was getting my attention while I was simultaneously grieving my other baby girl. Our girl is 11 now, and I’ve always knew this was probably the case, because he has been selfish in other ways, but just hearing him actually say it out loud finally flipped the switch. I’m a SAHM right now so I’m trying to get all my ducks in a row to leave but it’s gonna take a while due to this horrible economy. I’m just trying to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel.
Image source: MegC
#80
It was my 7 year old son. After his dad threw a plate of food across the room at me, my 7 year old said, “Mom, can we say a prayer that dad won’t be so mean to you?” And that was it. I was gone the next morning.
Image source: bayleebarrus
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