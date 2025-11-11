A Girl Who Is Deaf In One Ear Gets A Tattoo To Inform Strangers

Your tattoo can not only be meaningful or simply aesthetic, it can also be functional. Imgurer raingoose has recently uploaded a photo of her minimalist tattoo of a muted speaker to show that she’s deaf in her left ear.
“Since I’m deaf on one ear I thought this was a friendly to tell the world not talking to me from the left,” wrote raingoose. Soon, she got a response from another user, pawsed, who got inked with a muted microphone for the same reason. Which tattoo is the best fit for the situation?
(h/t: raingoose)
Soon, she got a response from another person with the same issue but a different tattoo
