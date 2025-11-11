A Girl Who Is Deaf In One Ear Gets A Tattoo To Inform Strangers

by

Your tattoo can not only be meaningful or simply aesthetic, it can also be functional. Imgurer raingoose has recently uploaded a photo of her minimalist tattoo of a muted speaker to show that she’s deaf in her left ear.

“Since I’m deaf on one ear I thought this was a friendly to tell the world not talking to me from the left,” wrote raingoose. Soon, she got a response from another user, pawsed, who got inked with a muted microphone for the same reason. Which tattoo is the best fit for the situation?

(h/t: raingoose)

“Since I’m deaf in one ear I thought this was a friendly to tell the world not to talk to me from the left”

A Girl Who Is Deaf In One Ear Gets A Tattoo To Inform Strangers

Soon, she got a response from another person with the same issue but a different tattoo

A Girl Who Is Deaf In One Ear Gets A Tattoo To Inform Strangers

In recent years, the art of tattooing has evolved from mere body art to significant measures of personal expression and functionality. Just as traditional tattoos capture stories and emotions, there’s an emerging shift towards functional tattoos, which serve practical purposes too.

For those looking to explore innovative tattoo trends, the latest creative techniques in tattoo art might provide some inspiration.

