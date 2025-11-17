For 1 Year, I’m Committed To Create One Design Per Day, Here Are 40 Of Them Thus Far

My name is Chow Hon Lam, I’m an illustrator and comic creator. Flying Mouse 365 (FM365) is my personal art project of creating ‘one design per day for an entire year.’

You can also find my previous posts on Bored Panda. Feel free to check out my latest comic post about adorable animals called Buddy Gator comics.

More info: flyingmouse365.io | twitter.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Changing Bulb

#2 Disturbing Fly

#3 Feng Shui Dragon

#4 Disco Time

#5 Bad Friend

#6 Exit

#7 Deerock

#8 Color Playground

#9 Cookies Bakery

#10 Casual Outfit

#11 Champion Runner

#12 Comfy Bed

#13 Escape

#14 Cha Ching

#15 Deserter

#16 Climbing Up

#17 9 Ball

#18 Fire Boy

#19 Edamame

#20 Final Destination

#21 Dragon Flavor

#22 Dream Big

#23 Crime Cases

#24 Behind The Scene

#25 After Work

#26 Escape Plan

#27 A Wonderful Day

#28 Dream Come True

#29 Dalmatian’s Shower Day

#30 Cloudy Day

#31 Boring Night

#32 Can’t Wait For The Spring

#33 Epic Soccer Game

#34 Bloody Cocktail

#35 Dad, I Got A Big One

#36 Battery Low

#37 Evolution

#38 Apple Stall

#39 Christmas Gift

#40 Chopper Art

