One Battle After Another Cast: What Are They Doing Next?

The One Battle After Another cast is an eclectic mix of Hollywood giants and rising stars. This impressive ensemble have etched their names into cinematic history following a monumental night at the 2026 Academy Awards. After decades of being celebrated as one of the greatest directors of his generation without the industry’s highest honor, Paul Thomas Anderson finally rose triumphant, bagging the Oscar for Best Director.
The success didn’t end there. One Battle After Another achieved the evening’s most prestigious prize, Best Picture, validating the immense scale and emotional depth of this sprawling epic. Sean Penn walked away with his third Oscar, and three other cast members landed nominations. Now with awards season done and dusted, the ensemble that brought this masterpiece to life is more in demand than ever. So, here’s what’s coming next for the One Battle After Another cast.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio has arrived at a point in his career where he will likely never be short of offers. However, he does tend to pick his projects wisely, often only working once per year, sometimes biennially. In One Battle After Another, he delivered a physically dynamic and surprisingly comedic performance as Bob Ferguson, the movie’s ill-equipped hero. What this did was bring levity to a film that is otherwise rather heavy in themes.
Although he lost out on the Best Actor Oscar to Michael B. Jordan, DiCaprio still served up a rendition that will likely be held in high regard in his portfolio. He is next set to re-team with Martin Scorsese for the psychological horror movie, What Happens At Night. This will see him share the screen with Jennifer Lawrence for the second time following on from Don’t Look Up (2021). He is also attached to star in Michael Mann‘s long-awaited Heat 2. If he officially boards, he will be acting alongside Christian Bale for the first time in his career.
Chase Infiniti
When it comes to the biggest surprises from the 2026 Oscars, Chase Infiniti not being recognized amongst the One Battle After Another cast is up there with the year’s major snubs. While she did garner a EE Rising Star Award nominations at the BAFTAS, the voters at the Academy put co-star Teyana Taylor ahead of her. Despite the oversight, Infiniti’s ability to stand tall next to Hollywood giants in her very first movie has not gone unnoticed.
She is next set to lead The Julia Set, a drama that tells the story of a young girl who is recruited into an elite prep course for the world’s most challenging math competition. She will be joined by Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs, and Carmen Ejogo. She can currently be seen in Hulu’s The Testaments.
Sean Penn
Sean Penn turned out one of his most chilling villainous performances ever with his role as the deeply racist Col. Steven J. Lockjaw. Effortlessly embodying a sub-human character, he was rewarded for his captivating portrayal with the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars. Not turning up to accept the award is a fitting study to his current standpoint on Hollywood.
Over the last few years, his roles have become few and far between as he has focused on documentary filmmaking and political and social activism. As of writing, he has no upcoming roles, however, he has explained how working on One Battle After Another reignited his love for acting. In his downtime, he flexes his creativity with carpentry and surfing.
Benicio Del Toro
In One Battle After Another, Benicio del Toro delivers a masterclass in understated intensity as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos. While he takes somewhat of a backseat to the film’s action, his character is vital, serving as the “calm amongst the storm” amid the film’s sprawling chaos. His Oscar-nominated performance anchors the narrative with a grounded, quiet gravity, providing a moral compass in a world defined by conflict. Already a heavy hitter in Hollywood, this rendition has further solidified him as one of the greats. He is next set to set to star alongside Ana de Armas, and Cameron Diaz in Grant Singer‘s thriller, Reenactment. Plot details are currently under wraps.
Regina Hall
Regina Hall‘s performance as Deandra in One Battle After Another is quiet and deeply emotional, a stark contrast to Teyana Taylor’s loud and ferocious persona. Also a member of the “French 75” revolutionaries, her approach is more methodical. Although she was snubbed at awards season, this role stands as one of her most grounded after becoming known for comedic performances. She is next set to star in Nicholas Stoller‘s action comedy, Judgement Day. This star-studded vehicle will see her partner up with the likes of Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Bobby Cannava, and Heidi Gardner. In June 2026, she will also reprise her role as Brenda in Scary Movie 6.
Paul Grimstad
Although he isn’t a trained actor, songwriter and musician Paul Grimstad starred in two of 2026’s Best Picture nominated movies – Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another. In PTA’s epic, Grimstad stars as Howard Sommerville, the man who orchestrates Bob’s getaway. Prior to 2025, he starred in the 2007 movie Frownland before becoming a Senior Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Humanities Department at Yale University. After Ronald Bronstein passed his name to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, she saw a natural fit for his acting talents, leading to parts in Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another. He currently has no projects lined up but has expressed desires to carry on acting.
Teyana Taylor
Despite only appearing in the first act of the movie, Teyana Taylor enthrals in a way that lingers till the very end. Her role as the feisty and dedicated Perfidia landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. While she was beaten by Amy Madigan for Weapons, she did take home the prize at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and the Golden Globes. Her next movie, 72 Hours, will see her partner up with Kevin Hart, Michael Mando, and Zach Cherry. She has also recently been seen in the Hulu series, All’s Fair.
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