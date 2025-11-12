US Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Rescued 90 Dogs From Korean Dog Meat Farm

Gus Kenworthy, 26, is an American freestyle skier from Colorado who recently made headlines after rescuing 90 dogs from a dog meat farm in South Korea while participating in 2018 Winter Olympics.
In 2014, during the Sochi Winter Olympics, Gus found two stray puppies near the Olympic Village and had to go through a long process to get them to America with him and now he took upon himself to save even more dogs.
“This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea,” he wrote on Instagram. “Across the country, there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don’t personally agree with it, I do agree that it’s not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home.”
Together with his boyfriend Matt, Gus decided to take one of the dogs home. “I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she’ll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she’s through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible!” 90 other dogs from the farm are taken from the facility to the United States and Canada for adoption with the help of Humane Society International.
Even though there are many more pups in bad conditions, every little attempt to help counts and it’s so great that there are some amazing people, like Gus, who use their platform to spread awareness and help.
