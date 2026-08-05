Olivia Holt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Olivia Holt
August 5, 1997
Germantown, Tennessee, US
29 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Olivia Holt?
Olivia Hastings Holt is an American actress and singer, recognized for her versatility across Disney comedies and dramatic thrillers. Her poised performances bring depth to diverse characters.
She first gained widespread attention as Kim Crawford in the Disney XD series Kickin’ It, which showcased her martial arts skills. This early role established her as a dynamic young talent with a strong on-screen presence.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in a supportive family, Olivia Hastings Holt was born in Germantown, Tennessee, to Mark and Kim Holt. Her family relocated to Nesbit, Mississippi, when she was three, where she spent her formative years and engaged in gymnastics for seven years.
Holt’s educational journey included homeschooling and later attending Oak Park High School, from which she graduated in 2015. Her early exposure to local plays and commercials at age ten foreshadowed a promising career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to actor Adam Dimarco, Olivia Holt previously dated Ray Kearin from 2015 until 2017. Her public relationships have often been low-key, focusing on shared interests within the entertainment industry.
Holt has no children and maintains a private approach to her personal life.
Career Highlights
Olivia Holt gained prominence through her work on several notable television series, establishing herself as a versatile actress. She anchored the Disney XD series Kickin’ It and later earned critical acclaim for her dramatic performance in the Freeform series Cruel Summer.
Beyond acting, Holt launched a music career, releasing her debut EP Olivia on Hollywood Records and embarking on the Rise of a Phoenix Tour. Her single “Generous” topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, showcasing her musical talent.
Signature Quote
“What I love about acting is being able to create a whole different character.”
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