World’s Fittest Grandma Body Builder Just Celebrated Her 80th Birthday

Ever felt like you’re too old to do something? Well, you’re not. And Ernestine Shepherd is proof of that. She’s the world’s oldest female bodybuilder, and believe it or not, the iron-pumping grandma recently turned 80.
The octogenarian Baltimorean was born on June 16th, 1936. She didn’t start exercising until she was 56 years old but since then she’s gone on to win two female bodybuilding titles. From 2010 to 2011 Shepherd was even declared to be the oldest competitive bodybuilder in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records!
So what’s this 80-year-old bodybuilder’s secret? Discipline, determination, and good old fashioned hard work! She wakes up at 3 am, she runs about 80 miles (130km) per week, and she lives off a calorie-controlled diet of boiled egg whites, chicken, vegetables, and plenty of water. However, the true secret to her success is simple: she never gives up. So remember that next time you’re procrastinating about going to the gym.
