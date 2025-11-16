People Over The Age Of 50 Are Sharing Pieces Of Advice They Think Younger People Haven’t Realized Yet, And Here Are 30 Of Their Best Thoughts

In the wise words of Taylor Swift, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?” We’re constantly learning new things as we age, but not every lesson needs to be learned through making mistakes. Sometimes, it’s best to just take sage advice from our elders.
Redditors over the age of 50 have recently been sharing words of wisdom that might enrich the lives of younger people, so we’ve gathered some of their best insights down below. Whether you’re 17 or 67, there might be something on this list you need to hear too, pandas. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Lisa Storer of Midlife Pursuits, and be sure to upvote the life lessons you wish you had learned sooner.
#1
Unless you don’t mind hearing EEEEEEEEEEEE like all the time day and night, use hearing protection in loud situations. Tinnitus is a b***h.
#2
The right person will bring out the best version of yourself. If you find yourself shrinking around them, compromising your values, or trying to be someone you’re not, it’s not the right person.
#3
Marriage/relationships should be fun, and happy. Life is hard, things get tough. Find someone that makes the tough times easier, not harder.
#4
Everybody f***s up, it’s what you do after that matters.
#5
60 year old checking in.
You can greatly improve your mental health.
I have been involved in men’s groups for over 20 years. I have done counselling, therapy, 12 step programs and even hypnotherapy. I tried meditation but was consistent.
I am having so much fun with my life right now because I spent 30 years cleaning up the damage done by my dysfunctional family and the school system.
If you aren’t happy with the your life, take action to change your mental health.
#6
I heard a saying once that has proven to be very true. When you’re young you constantly worry about what everyone else thinks of you. When you’re an adult, you stop worrying about what everyone else thinks of you. And when you’re old, you finally realize that nobody else was thinking about you all along.
#7
If you die, your employer will have your job posted before you are buried. Remember that on when making work/life choices.
#8
Inheritance is not a retirement plan.
#9
Nobody else ever thinks about the things you did that you think were embarrassing or cringeworthy. You are not important to them. The only one who remembers those moments are you, and you shouldn’t let them define you to yourself.
#10
Not everything that you disagree with deserves an argument. Pick your battles and let trivial things slide.
#11
Reading for pleasure.
#12
You might not want kids or be able to have kids, and that’s okay. Never let anyone tell you you’re making a mistake or will have regrets if you choose not to have a baby.
#13
Wear sunscreen! When I look at my 50-year-old upper chest (frequently exposed to the sun in my youth) compared to my 50-year-old belly (which has always been clothed and covered because I have never liked two-piece swimsuits), I can’t believe the difference.
#14
Comparison is the thief of joy. Stop comparing your looks, whether your successful, or your happiness to anybody else’s.
#15
If there was abuse in your childhood of any kind and no one helped, get help now. If you can’t afford therapy use online resource, they’re not the best, but still helpful. Don’t have your own children until you’re sure you won’t repeat the cycle.
#16
Take care of your body. Exercise, keep your weight reasonable, and keep the “bad habits” in moderation. It really does make a difference later in life.
#17
Travel.
Do it now. Before the stresses of later life limit you to short scheduled holidays around your kids’ school breaks.
Also do it now, while your body will allow you to travel cheap. Fly coach, sleep on overnight trains, take rickety old buses full of people and livestock, stay in cheap hostels – all those things take a toll on a 50-year-old body. But they are some of my most memorable experiences of being 20-22.
#18
1. It’s usually not about you. 2. Sleep is incredibly important. 3. The most important conversations you have will be with yourself. Monitor your self talk and speak positively, kindly and respectfully to yourself. 4. Sleep is incredibly important.
#19
Go for experiences and not things.
#20
You don’t feel 50 when you’re 50. I feel 27 or 28. Change happens slowly so you don’t always notice it.
#21
I’d say invest in your health by regularly exercising.
My wife got me into running when we were in our twenties, and it has been a big part of our lives ever since (I’m 63). Nothing crazy, no marathons, we don’t time ourselves or follow a strict training plan, we just pick a route, go at our own pace and have fun. We still go 3-4 miles, 3-4x per week.
I also started working out at the gym 3x a week with free weights in my 30s, and have been doing it ever since. I’m no Schwarzenegger, believe me, but I can still work around the house, move furniture, shovel snow and have fun tossing a ball around with the kids without injuring or exhausting myself.
Between aerobic fitness and the weights, I’ve been able to stay remarkably healthy my entire adult life, knock on wood. It’s also been great for my mental health and managing stress.
You don’t have to go nuts and set unreasonably strict requirements for exercise goals or diet that a normal person can’t possibly maintain – just do the best you can, make exercising a few times per week a habit, eat a reasonable diet (avoid fried stuff, eat fruit and veggies, lay off the sweets), and 40 years later you’ll really thank yourself, believe me!
#22
*Every* skill takes determined practice to master.
I see my young friends/relatives try, and give up on so many things because “they weren’t very good at it”. If you keep doing that, you’ll never be very good at anything.
#23
When you’re 25, you look back at your 15-year-old self and think, “Man, I sure was foolish back then.” And you assume you’ve stopped being foolish now that you have reached your final, mature form.
Nope. When you’re 35, you will look back at your 25-year-old self and think the same thing. Same at 45 and 55.
Embrace this with humility, accept that some of your beliefs about yourself and about the world are probably wrong, and treat it as an opportunity to keep learning and growing.
#24
The habits you get into during your 20’s & 30’s are going to be damn near impossible to change. Make those habits good ones.
#25
Learn to let it go.
Don’t watch too much MSM. Don’t hold grudges. Don’t get pissed in traffic. Don’t feel the need to correct the dipshits. Don’t stress about the weather. Don’t go to bed angry with your spouse. Just let it go.
#26
Everything you post on the internet is there forever and could come back one day to haunt you. Be careful what you post.
#27
Stop thinking you life is about been the most productive person you can be. Find interesting hobbies that make you feel good and are good for you. Your soul deserves to experience some of your own dreams, don’t waste all of your time working towards the dreams of your companies owners.
#28
Never stop learning. Not just about academic topics, but about the world. Take non-binary gender identities. It is NOT for us to declare that “silly”, or “made up”. Instead, listen, and learn. Just because a concept is new to you, doesn’t make it nonsense. Not least because, as I quickly discovered during a wikipedia trip, the idea has existed for thousands of years, just not in the West.
#29
With the notable exceptions of actual competitions, humans are not in regular competition with each other. It doesn’t matter who looks better, dresses, better, eats better, travels better or lives better. We can both have good lives and be positive and kind to each other without losing anything. Be happy and celebrate other people’s successes.
#30
Being impulsive is the best way to ruin your life. So work hard on not making impulsive decisions based on the emotions of the moment.
