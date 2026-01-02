80 Fascinating And Bizarre Vintage Ads That Probably Wouldn’t Fly Today

The landscapes of advertising and marketing have undergone immense changes over the decades. But it’s only when you see images of products and services from the past that you truly begin to understand just how much the world has evolved.
‘Old School Ads’ is a social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares vintage and retro advertisements that shed light on the past in a way you might not have seen before. We’ve collected some of the best, weirdest, confusing, timeless, and even outdated ads to share with you, and you’ll find them below.
#1 1979 – Yamaha
Image source: Old School Ads
#2 1965 – Kenner: Daddy Saddle
Image source: Old School Ads
#3 1953 – Chlorodent Toothpaste
Image source: Old School Ads
Nostalgia is big business, and lots of companies are trying to capitalize on it. When things get tough, and the world doesn’t seem to make much sense, it’s natural to think back and reminisce about the good old days. Usually, they coincide with a period of time when you were young, happy, carefree, and the world seemed simple.
And though nostalgia has lots of benefits, like making you more resilient and boosting your optimism, there are downsides, too. For one, you might miss out on great opportunities in the present if all you ever do is yearn for the past.
#4 1960 – Kodak
Image source: Old School Ads
#5 1955 – Olin Batteries
Image source: Old School Ads
#6 1956 – Seagram’s 7 Crown
Image source: Old School Ads
As the University of Florida notes, nostalgia and thinking back to positive memories offer a host of potential benefits, including building your self-esteem, helping you find meaning in life, and making you happy
What’s more, it can also encourage you to live more authentically, as you remind yourself to stay true to your values, no matter how much time has passed.
#7 1964 – Naacp
Image source: Old School Ads
#8 1964 – Ringo For President
Image source: Old School Ads
#9 1944 – Camels
Image source: Old School Ads
However, in terms of downsides, nostalgia can hinder your personal growth and increase your anxiety. “When we become too attached to certain memories, it can be hard to embrace the present, leaving us stagnant in certain areas of our lives,” the University of Florida notes.
Furthermore, if you have a habit of worrying, then being exposed to nostalgic content can make you more anxious or sad, even if the memory is fond.
#10 1965 – Western Electric
Image source: Old School Ads
#11 1936 – Camel
Image source: Old School Ads
#12 1947 – Whitman’s Sampler
Image source: Old School Ads
According to Blavity Inc., as nostalgia is trending, companies are looking to retro ads for inspiration.
“Throwback retro ads give the viewer a sense of nostalgia. Attention is at a premium and what better way to stand out than to publish visuals that help people remember a time when a single, median, full time income was sufficient to purchase a single family home.”
#13 1950 – Cheez-It
Image source: Old School Ads
#14 1958 – Swanson TV Dinners
Image source: Old School Ads
#15 1961 – Coca-Cola
Image source: Old School Ads
What’s more, nostalgia can help reconcile consumers with who they once were with who they are right now. There’s a strong social (not just aesthetic) element within nostalgia, too.
“It can connect us to others through shared experience. We see this in how people derive warm, fuzzy feelings from recounting the ‘good ‘ol days’ with childhood friends or former classmates. This experience can help the human brain contend with the irreversibility of time. So, while there may exist a bit of bitter longing for the past, we’re comforted by the possibility of revisiting it, and in a sense, living it again,” Blavity Inc. explains.
#16 1989 – Nike Air
Image source: Old School Ads
#17 1976 – Jose Cuervo
Image source: Old School Ads
#18 1939 – Texaco
Image source: Old School Ads
Furthermore, referencing the past and focusing on the human side in advertising can be a way to signal both prestige and sophistication. This especially stands out in the context of the spread of artificial intelligence and the yearning for human connection.
That being said, the past isn’t all rosy. The cultural context and attitudes have changed a huge deal, and often for the better. A lot of the retro messaging from vintage ads wouldn’t fly in this day and age.
#19 1984 – Epyx: Breakdance
Image source: Old School Ads
#20 1979 – McIlhenny Co – Tabasco Sauce
Image source: Old School Ads
#21 1983 – Hbo
Image source: Old School Ads
As per Blavity Inc., in the past, advertisements weren’t consumed as frequently as they are now. They used to be found in newspapers, magazines, bus stops, and billboards, while now they are nearly ubiquitous, including on your screens.
Ads in the past used to focus on brevity and bold design choices, which is something that could help you stand out from the crowd in the modern advertising landscape.
#22 1961 – Adf Company
Image source: Old School Ads
#23 1978 – Connoisseur Kids
Image source: Old School Ads
#24 1996 – Paco Rabanne
Image source: Old School Ads
‘Old School Ads’ was first created on Twitter (now known as X) in November 2013. Throughout the years, the account focused on sharing old school and vintage advertisements from all over the world.
While some of the ads are fun, lighthearted, and a little goofy, others sound incredibly tone-deaf in 2026. And some are for products and services that it’s hard to believe would be advertised in this day and age.
#25 1981 – Bell System
Image source: Old School Ads
#26 1960 – Monster I-Scream Spoons
Image source: Old School Ads
#27 1956 – Curtiss Candies
Image source: Old School Ads
Which of these advertisements impressed or shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you think could actually work in the modern world? On the flip side, which ones do you think are so outdated that it’s hard to believe they were ever made in the first place? Meanwhile, what are the best modern ads that you’ve seen in recent years?
What do you miss the most from your childhood? Let us know in the comments down below.
#28 1952 – Schlitz
Image source: Old School Ads
#29 1980 – Don Post Masks
Image source: Old School Ads
#30 1960 – Simca
Image source: Old School Ads
#31 1972 – Kodak
Image source: Old School Ads
#32 1952 – Carrier
Image source: Old School Ads
#33 1936 – Parker Brothers
Image source: Old School Ads
#34 1962 – McDonald’s
Image source: Old School Ads
#35 1946 – Coca-Cola
Image source: Old School Ads
#36 1942 – Ocean Spray
Image source: Old School Ads
#37 1960 – Pepsi
Image source: Old School Ads
#38 1959 – Coca-Cola
Image source: Old School Ads
#39 1966 – Smirnoff
Image source: Old School Ads
#40 1954 – Life Savers
Image source: Old School Ads
#41 1939 – Old Gold
Image source: Old School Ads
#42 1989 – Toys “R” Us
Image source: Old School Ads
#43 1984 – Disney Channel
Image source: Old School Ads
#44 1967 – Fright Factory
Image source: Old School Ads
#45 1967 – Sony
Image source: Old School Ads
#46 1958 – Seven-Up
Image source: Old School Ads
#47 1950 – AC Spark Plug
Image source: Old School Ads
#48 1959 – Dutch Masters
Image source: Old School Ads
#49 1955 – Ballantine Ale
Image source: Old School Ads
#50 1953 – Milky Way
Image source: Old School Ads
#51 1929 – Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum
Image source: Old School Ads
#52 1949 – Schlitz
Image source: Old School Ads
#53 1988 – Quick Shot Studio 4 Home D.j. Machine
Image source: Old School Ads
#54 1968 – Sony
Image source: Old School Ads
#55 1956 – Life Savers
Image source: Old School Ads
#56 1960 – Jell-O
Image source: Old School Ads
#57 1984 – Sure
Image source: Old School Ads
#58 1969 – Sesame Street
Image source: Old School Ads
#59 1957 – S.o.s
Image source: Old School Ads
#60 1966 – Swanson
Image source: Old School Ads
#61 1971 – The Bullwinkle Watch
Image source: Old School Ads
#62 1947 – Goodyear
Image source: Old School Ads
#63 1971 – Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks
Image source: Old School Ads
#64 1983 – 7 Up
Image source: Old School Ads
#65 1957 – American Dairy Association
Image source: Old School Ads
#66 1938 – Guinness
Image source: Old School Ads
#67 1979 – Wild Turkey
Image source: Old School Ads
#68 1975 – The Bundler
Image source: Old School Ads
#69 1950 – Champion Spark Plugs
Image source: Old School Ads
#70 1948 – Richardson’s
Image source: Old School Ads
#71 1948 – Chase & Sanborn
Image source: Old School Ads
#72 1948 – Apple Pyequick
Image source: Old School Ads
#73 1938 – Rice Krispies
Image source: Old School Ads
#74 1966 – Rca
Image source: Old School Ads
#75 1931 – Telefunken
Image source: Old School Ads
#76 1987 – Funpals & Underoos
Image source: Old School Ads
#77 1971 – Sports Illustrated
Image source: Old School Ads
#78 1955 – The Mickey Mouse Club
Image source: Old School Ads
#79 1911- Coca-Cola
Image source: Old School Ads
#80 1930 Life Savers
Image source: Old School Ads
Follow Us