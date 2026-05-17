After Police Found Elderly Couple Crying, They Cooked Them Pasta And Stayed For A Chat

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Last Tuesday, the neighbors of an elderly couple in Rome reported that they heard shouting and crying in their flat, so police officers rushed to the place expecting to find a crime scene. What they found was much more heartbreaking that they’d expected. There were no burglars – 84-year-old Jole and her 94-year-old husband Michele were crying because they felt awfully lonely.

The couple was watching TV and Jole got too upset about all the hate in the news that she saw and started crying. While the officers were waiting for the ambulance – they wanted to check on the couple – they cooked them spaghetti with butter and parmesan. Jole and Michele have been married for almost 70 years and it’s been a long time since they had any visitors, TV being the only thing to keep them company. The officers stayed with them that evening to listen to their life stories.

More info: Facebook (h/t: huffpost)

Last Tuesday, police rushed to the flat of this elderly couple expecting to find a crime scene because neighbors reported crying and shouting

After Police Found Elderly Couple Crying, They Cooked Them Pasta And Stayed For A Chat

After Police Found Elderly Couple Crying, They Cooked Them Pasta And Stayed For A Chat

But the Italian couple was crying because of loneliness… so the officers cooked them pasta and stayed with them for the evening to chat

After Police Found Elderly Couple Crying, They Cooked Them Pasta And Stayed For A Chat

Faith in humanity restored!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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