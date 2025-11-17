“He Asked Me If I Did The Math Right”: Boss Expects Employee To Be Thrilled With A Pay Cut

When it comes to a promotion, any offer sounds like a good offer, right? Who wouldn’t want to move up the corporate ladder? Well, as Reddit user PoliticalAnalysis‘s example shows, not all of them are no-brainers.
In a post on the famous subreddit r/antiwork where people often vent about their jobs, they explained that at first, it seemed like all the hard work paid off. The employee’s boss noticed their exceptional performance and offered to join the management team.
However, after learning more about the position, the worker learned that moving up would also strangely involve a pay cut. So they decided to get to address this.
According to experts from Great Place to Work, a San Francisco-based global research and consulting firm, managing promotions effectively is one of the most powerful ways leaders can drive their company’s success.
When the company surveyed over 400,000 U.S. workers, it found that when people believe promotions are managed effectively, they’re more than twice as likely to give extra effort at work and to plan a long-term future with their company.
Furthermore, they are also five times as likely to believe leaders act with integrity — a key underpinning of the high-trust, high-performing companies.
However, it’s not just PoliticalAnalysis’s employer who struggles when it comes to managing promotions.
“Promotions are highly personal,” the team at Great Place to Work wrote. “At their core, they are both relationship-driven and among the most important indicators of how well leaders’ actions align to the company’s stated values. A solid promotions process allows leaders to elevate each employee to their full potential — while showing the company what type of results and behaviors are valued. However, if promotions aren’t managed well, one person’s success can foster feelings of resentment in others, and the career aspirations of employees across the company can be left unrealized.”
As the post went viral, an interesting discussion emerged in its comments section
