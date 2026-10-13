36 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Dogs have a way of making themselves the center of attention, whether they’re demanding a walk, interrupting their owners at the worst possible moment, or doing something that makes absolutely no sense to anyone else. And if you’ve ever lived with a dog, you probably have a few stories of your own.
British cartoonist Rupert Fawcett knows how to find humor in these everyday moments. His comic series Off The Leash explores life with dogs, capturing their funny habits, unique personalities, and the little things that make sharing a home with them so entertaining.
We’ve featured Rupert’s cartoons on Bored Panda before, and we’re back with another collection of his work. Waste no time and scroll down to see what his four-legged characters are up to this time, and make sure to upvote the comics that made you laugh!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Etsy
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