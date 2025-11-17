30 Pics That Might Make You Uncomfortable And Might Even Scare You

Cat pics and animal memes might be internet staples, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The more time you spend online and the deeper you go, the weirder the content becomes. Eventually, you’re left gazing into the proverbial abyss—and you can bet your bottom dollar, the abyss is gazing back into you.

Human beings have a certain fascination with the dark and bizarre, and the r/oddlyterrifying and r/oddlydisturbing subreddits capture that feeling very well. Both online groups document photos and screenshots of really weird things that can send chills down your spine the longer you look at them. We’ve collected the spookiest pics from the two subs and elsewhere, and you’ll find them as you scroll down. Remember to upvote the ones that creeped you out the most—and don’t forget your holy water!

#1 The Owner Of The Photo Says: “I Suddenly Woke Up At Night And Found My Cat Sitting Like This And Looking At Me!”

Image source: Perfect_Gas

#2 This Tree Root Shaped Like A Corpse

Image source: secret_pikachu

#3 This Street Lamp

Image source: tandyman234

#4 The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

Image source: gsuhrie

#5 They Must Hate Their Daughter

Image source: FanOfThings69

#6 Definitely Mothman

Image source: iaminacrisis

#7 Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At A Beach

Image source: JinxXedOmens

#8 Sign

Image source: Pure-Flower-5956

#9 Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell

Image source: hoarselyBoom

#10 He’s Free. We’re Doomed

Image source: nightmarenarrative

#11 We Completely Understand The Public’s Concern

Image source: Jeka4585

#12 Just Completed This “Biblically Accurate” Angel Sculpture

Image source: uberkio

#13 This Freaks Me Out

Image source: milkywaywhiskey

#14 Pterocarpus Angolensis, Or Wild Teak, Looks Like A Perfectly Normal Tree Until It’s Wounded. When You Cut Into It, It Dribbles Long Trails Of Dark-Red Liquid Down Its Trunk. Wild Teak Has Come To Be Known As Bloodwood, For Obvious Reasons

Image source: Mass1m01973

#15 Yup, That Exist

Image source: Scoringbaton578

#16 The Face Of A Port Jackson Shark

Image source: ThatOnePogger

#17 This Is What The Nerves Related To The Teeth Look Like

Image source: TedTheHappyGardener

#18 Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Clubs 1930’s

Image source: HighMarshalSigismund

#19 !

Image source: Chickennuggy2

#20 Here Are My Marfan’s Syndrome Hands

Image source: heyredditone

#21 Blursed Close Up Of The Cosmos

Image source: Sagelegend

#22 Monkey Pox?

Image source: Humble_Confusion8476

#23 Don’t Know Where Else To Post This, But This Is The Original Yoda Puppet Today

Image source: Ken_LuxuryYacht

#24 Mid Sneeze

Image source: dreaminglilly

#25 “Bathe In My Milk”

Image source: DangerDee007

#26 The Glory Hole Of Lake Berryessa. It Is A Drainage Pipe To Prevent Flooding

Image source: SonOfQuora

#27 Looks Like The Bed Is Infested With… Mice? Sperm? Fish?

Image source: BoredRedhead

#28 This Dentist Training Tool

Image source: DelicateEpisode41

#29 Well… At Least It’s Creative

Image source: ConsiderationFar2038

#30 This Jean Bag Chair

Image source: robotNumberOne

