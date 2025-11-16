50 Oddly Satisfying Things For Your Inner Perfectionist (New Pics)

We people are a strange bunch. Cut us off in traffic and we’ll lose it. Pour too much milk in our coffee and we’ll tell your manager about it. But show us a picture of a neatly mowed lawn and we’ll drool all over it. I don’t know if we’re hard or easy to please. But the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying can do it effortlessly. It’s like therapy for your eyes. But it also soothes the mind.
Created back in May 2013, it has grown into a 6.5-million-member community with thousands online at any given moment, sharing all the little enjoyable things they stumble upon. Like two little kittens sleeping in their bowls. Or stacked slabs of snow that look like a contemporary monumental sculpture.
We at Bored Panda have already covered r/OddlySatisfying, but there’s been plenty of awesome content since our last publication, so we decided to put together a new one. Continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular posts it has blessed us with recently.
#1 Making A Mosaic With Autumn Leaves
Image source: PorkyPain
#2 This Piece Of Art Created Only Folding And Creasing Of Paper
Image source: d3333p7
#3 The Way The Frost Highlights The Sculpture
Image source: shawneffel
#4 This Is How You Handle A Broken Vase That Meant The World To You.
Image source: Ellekm730
#5 The Colors And Lines
Image source: tobago_88
#6 River Of Flowers, Netherlands
Image source: MTPokitz
#7 Us Postal Service Floor Tiles
Image source: Haelfyr_Snoball
#8 Yogurt Arrangement At This Market
Image source: Palifaith
#9 Orca Whale Captured At The Perfect Moment
Image source: d3333p7
#10 First Prize Winning Dahlia, Grown By My Dad
Image source: felix_rae
#11 Who Wants Some Beautiful Eggs
Image source: freewill-lastwish
#12 A Perfectly Timed Pic Of The Moon From Mie Prefecture, Japan
Image source: Narendra_17
#13 Pattern Formed By Beautifully Aligned Leaves! Almost Looks Like An Illusion!
Image source: dipdaabyss
#14 These Two Cats Sleeping
Image source: UnsizedVajra33
#15 Cubic Window During Different Times Of Day
Image source: solateor
#16 Beach Candy (Sea Rocks)
Image source: feelingood41
#17 Mother Nature Slowly Reclaiming The Land, Disappearing Train Tracks.
Image source: Fluid-Daydreamer
#18 This Photo Of Thousands Of Crows Atop Of Snow Covered Trees, Illuminated By Street Lights Underneath.
Image source: Fluid-Daydreamer
#19 This Fluffy Rainbow Color Cake
Image source: earthmoonsun
#20 A Little Slice Of The Sea – Drawn In Pencil
Image source: AKinderSea
#21 Matsumoto Castle On A Winter Night, Nagano Prefecture, Japan
Image source: unloadedquake
#22 Beautiful Cable Management…
Image source: Cyb3rw0rM1
#23 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food
Image source: Captainsboot
#24 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home
Image source: d3333p7
#25 This House On A Lake
Image source: RampChurch
#26 This Pattern Out Of Snow On A Patio Table
Image source: HyperDude1905
#27 Camouflage Master
Image source: GraveBreath
#28 A Dandelion Bouquet
Image source: Boojibs
#29 This Cabin In The Heart Of Winter And Edge Of Night.
Image source: asolitarycandle
#30 Stained Glass Living Room
Image source: Boojibs
#31 The Way The Snow Rolled Down On My Windshield
Image source: sigmar_ernir
#32 When Constant Winds And Ice Meet A Fence.
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#33 Cat Looking Out A Window Becomes A Mythical Tree Creature
Image source: deathakissaway
#34 The Way Mom’s Key Lime Pie Came Out The Oven
Image source: jessiquita1216
#35 Wooden Table With Double Helix Legs
Image source: d3333p7
#36 Black On Black Vw Bus
Image source: d3333p7
#37 A Cornucopia Of Mushrooms
Image source: Boojibs
#38 Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution
Image source: sayknow
#39 I’m Finally Done Clearing Out My Depression Nest Of A Garage After Weeks Of Hard Work. I Donated 55 Trash Bags Full Of Stuff And Threw Away 12 Cubic Feet Of Garbage. I Can Park My Car In There For The First Time In A Year.
Image source: Rosebudsi
#40 This Sashimi Roll!
Image source: AgeanAir
#41 This Beautiful Piece Of Pie
Image source: gourdhorder
#42 Wintry Layers Of The Sea Of Japan Shoreline
Image source: beersjob
#43 This Welding Job
Image source: d3333p7
#44 14 Wind Turbines Aligned In A Row In Nevada
Image source: blazecapt24
#45 Focaccia Bread Out Of The Oven, Per Request
Image source: havkson
#46 Street Art By Artist David Zinn
Image source: Raymands
#47 Stacked Slabs Of Snow
Image source: dittidot
#48 The Way These Wires Flow
Image source: rosseepoo
#49 My Community Just Applied A New Seal Coat On The Pavement
Image source: PM_ME_ASSES
#50 Unusable Pool Transformed Into Looking Like New
Image source: mrwhitedynamite
Follow Us