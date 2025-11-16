50 Oddly Satisfying Things For Your Inner Perfectionist (New Pics)

We people are a strange bunch. Cut us off in traffic and we’ll lose it. Pour too much milk in our coffee and we’ll tell your manager about it. But show us a picture of a neatly mowed lawn and we’ll drool all over it. I don’t know if we’re hard or easy to please. But the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying can do it effortlessly. It’s like therapy for your eyes. But it also soothes the mind.

Created back in May 2013, it has grown into a 6.5-million-member community with thousands online at any given moment, sharing all the little enjoyable things they stumble upon. Like two little kittens sleeping in their bowls. Or stacked slabs of snow that look like a contemporary monumental sculpture.

We at Bored Panda have already covered r/OddlySatisfying, but there’s been plenty of awesome content since our last publication, so we decided to put together a new one. Continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular posts it has blessed us with recently.

#1 Making A Mosaic With Autumn Leaves

Image source: PorkyPain

#2 This Piece Of Art Created Only Folding And Creasing Of Paper

Image source: d3333p7

#3 The Way The Frost Highlights The Sculpture

Image source: shawneffel

#4 This Is How You Handle A Broken Vase That Meant The World To You.

Image source: Ellekm730

#5 The Colors And Lines

Image source: tobago_88

#6 River Of Flowers, Netherlands

Image source: MTPokitz

#7 Us Postal Service Floor Tiles

Image source: Haelfyr_Snoball

#8 Yogurt Arrangement At This Market

Image source: Palifaith

#9 Orca Whale Captured At The Perfect Moment

Image source: d3333p7

#10 First Prize Winning Dahlia, Grown By My Dad

Image source: felix_rae

#11 Who Wants Some Beautiful Eggs

Image source: freewill-lastwish

#12 A Perfectly Timed Pic Of The Moon From Mie Prefecture, Japan

Image source: Narendra_17

#13 Pattern Formed By Beautifully Aligned Leaves! Almost Looks Like An Illusion!

Image source: dipdaabyss

#14 These Two Cats Sleeping

Image source: UnsizedVajra33

#15 Cubic Window During Different Times Of Day

Image source: solateor

#16 Beach Candy (Sea Rocks)

Image source: feelingood41

#17 Mother Nature Slowly Reclaiming The Land, Disappearing Train Tracks.

Image source: Fluid-Daydreamer

#18 This Photo Of Thousands Of Crows Atop Of Snow Covered Trees, Illuminated By Street Lights Underneath.

Image source: Fluid-Daydreamer

#19 This Fluffy Rainbow Color Cake

Image source: earthmoonsun

#20 A Little Slice Of The Sea – Drawn In Pencil

Image source: AKinderSea

#21 Matsumoto Castle On A Winter Night, Nagano Prefecture, Japan

Image source: unloadedquake

#22 Beautiful Cable Management…

Image source: Cyb3rw0rM1

#23 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food

Image source: Captainsboot

#24 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

Image source: d3333p7

#25 This House On A Lake

Image source: RampChurch

#26 This Pattern Out Of Snow On A Patio Table

Image source: HyperDude1905

#27 Camouflage Master

Image source: GraveBreath

#28 A Dandelion Bouquet

Image source: Boojibs

#29 This Cabin In The Heart Of Winter And Edge Of Night.

Image source: asolitarycandle

#30 Stained Glass Living Room

Image source: Boojibs

#31 The Way The Snow Rolled Down On My Windshield

Image source: sigmar_ernir

#32 When Constant Winds And Ice Meet A Fence.

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#33 Cat Looking Out A Window Becomes A Mythical Tree Creature

Image source: deathakissaway

#34 The Way Mom’s Key Lime Pie Came Out The Oven

Image source: jessiquita1216

#35 Wooden Table With Double Helix Legs

Image source: d3333p7

#36 Black On Black Vw Bus

Image source: d3333p7

#37 A Cornucopia Of Mushrooms

Image source: Boojibs

#38 Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution

Image source: sayknow

#39 I’m Finally Done Clearing Out My Depression Nest Of A Garage After Weeks Of Hard Work. I Donated 55 Trash Bags Full Of Stuff And Threw Away 12 Cubic Feet Of Garbage. I Can Park My Car In There For The First Time In A Year.

Image source: Rosebudsi

#40 This Sashimi Roll!

Image source: AgeanAir

#41 This Beautiful Piece Of Pie

Image source: gourdhorder

#42 Wintry Layers Of The Sea Of Japan Shoreline

Image source: beersjob

#43 This Welding Job

Image source: d3333p7

#44 14 Wind Turbines Aligned In A Row In Nevada

Image source: blazecapt24

#45 Focaccia Bread Out Of The Oven, Per Request

Image source: havkson

#46 Street Art By Artist David Zinn

Image source: Raymands

#47 Stacked Slabs Of Snow

Image source: dittidot

#48 The Way These Wires Flow

Image source: rosseepoo

#49 My Community Just Applied A New Seal Coat On The Pavement

Image source: PM_ME_ASSES

#50 Unusable Pool Transformed Into Looking Like New

Image source: mrwhitedynamite

