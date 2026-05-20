NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 20-May-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: No rush

Words describing a serene and unhurried state of being, encouraging a relaxed approach to life.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 20-May-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is TAKE IT EASY.

NYT Strands word list for 20-May-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Artist Roasts Profile Pics With Hilarious And Unflattering Cartoons (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
First Barbie With Down Syndrome: Mattel Continues To Increase Representation In The Toy Aisle
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
8 New ‘Pixie And Brutus’ Comics To Brighten Up Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Workaholic Dad’s Emotional Letter After Finding Out His 8-Year-Old Son Died During A Conference Meeting
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Thelma Houston: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Meek Mill: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026