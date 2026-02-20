NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 20-February-2026

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.
The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.
You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.
The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.
Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.
Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.
NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: True grit
Something that shows the lasting effects of a rough experience or a strong, resilient character.
NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?
Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.
NYT Strands spangram answer today
Today’s spangram is SCARS.
NYT Strands word list for 20-February-2026
Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.
See Also
Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.
Follow Us