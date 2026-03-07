NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 07-March-2026

by

NYT Pips is a quick-thinking logic puzzle built around domino tiles and color-coded rules.

Each weekday brings a new set of Easy, Medium, and Hard boards that ask you to line up pips so every region meets its requirement.

If something isn’t clicking today, try gentle hints below before jumping into the full solutions for all three boards.

How Pips Works

Pips takes standard domino tiles and drops them into color-coded regions, each with its own condition.

Every half-tile counts, and the goal is to fill the board so each zone follows its rule.

You’ll run into a few core types:

The rules stay the same across all three boards. What changes is how tightly they’re arranged.

A good first step is to solve strict Number or Equal zones before moving on to the flexible ones.

Full Answers

Easy

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 07-March-2026

Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (3): Everything in this space must add up to 3.

🔽 Show Answer

Medium

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 07-March-2026

Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Greater Than (0): Everything in this space must be greater than 0.

🔽 Show Answer


Greater Than (0): Everything in this space must be greater than 0.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

🔽 Show Answer

Hard

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 07-March-2026

Number (3): Everything in this space must add up to 3.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (3): Everything in this space must add up to 3.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (18): Everything in this space must add up to 18.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (2): Everything in this space must add up to 2.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (18): Everything in this space must add up to 18.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (0): Everything in this space must add up to 0.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

🔽 Show Answer

Tip: Use the more complex rules backward; fill in tricky zones first, then wrap the remaining dominoes into the free space.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Comics Showing What It’s Like To Be A Mother (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Andor Star Wars Rogue One
Andor Compared to Rogue One So Far
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2022
25 Unbelievable Before & After Transformation Pics From ‘My 600 Lb Life’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Organized All My Inspirational Art Advice And Realized It Can All Be Paired In Opposites – So Which Way Is Right?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Outfit (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Scientists Create Zero-Waste Packaging That Composts Just Like Vegetables
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025