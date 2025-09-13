NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 14-September-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Down

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

