NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 07-May-2026

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The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 07-May-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

A-___ (top-quality)

🔽 Show

B-___ (decent grade)

🔽 Show

C-___ (group of execs)

🔽 Show

Fails to be

🔽 Show

Nonbinary pronoun

🔽 Show

Down

The center, guards and tackles on an N.F.L. team, for short

🔽 Show

Like the taste of browned butter

🔽 Show

Language suffix

🔽 Show

Helpful label by a door handle

🔽 Show

Get into a lotus pose, perhaps

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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