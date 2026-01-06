Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

by

So, Labubu. A plush toy that took the world by storm last year. Who knew it could spark this kind of craze, sometimes even going for more than a hundred thousand dollars? It’s making people’s dreams come true, breaking hearts, and testing friendships and families along the way

This Redditor learned that the hard way. His daughter and her cousin got Labubus as Christmas gifts—one pink, one brown. The cousin really wanted the pink one, so the girls happily swapped and everyone seemed satisfied. But once the cousin’s parents found out the brown Labubu was a rare version that could sell for $250, they demanded it back immediately.

And just like that, the holiday spirit turned into a full-on family feud over a toy. Read the full story below.

Two cousins happily swapped their Labubu Christmas gifts so each could get the one they wanted

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

Image credits: Declan Sun/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But once the adults learned the other Labubu was a rare version worth about $250, they demanded it back immediately

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

Image credits: Karola G/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

Image credits: TheSecretLabubuDrama

Most readers sided with the author and said the cousin’s parents crossed a line

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

One, however, thought the author handled it poorly

Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
118 Rock Puns To Wipe That Stoney Face Away
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What Happens When Professional Artists Recreate Kids’ Monster Doodles In Their Own Unique Style
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“I’m Shocked They Found Him”: Man Who Attacked Bride-To-Be At Bachelorette Party Arrested
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Only True Culture Enthusiasts Can Score 25/29 On This Asian Knowledge Trivia Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Bride’s Nasty Message Goes Public, She Doesn’t Understand Why She’s The Bad Guy
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Woman Shares A Life-Saving Tip Vet Techs Don’t Tell Pet Owners, Explains How To Save Money On Medication
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025