“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

by

As much as we want the holidays to bring our family together, they can also expose the tensions that we’re constantly trying to avoid. This time, however, Reddit user Lonely-Breath-8819 said she got into a fight with her sister-in-law before the festivities even began.

The woman decided to host Christmas dinner after her mother stepped back, but she wasn’t willing to accommodate her brother’s wife’s dietary restrictions, and the two of them couldn’t find a way to settle their differences.

Hosting the family dinner is no small feat

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: Natalie Behn / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Especially when people need meals prepared just for them

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: africaimages / envato (not the actual photo)

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: Lonely-Breath-8819

Relatives need to be willing to compromise if they want the holidays to run smoothly

Allergist Pramod Kelkar, MD, says that during this time of the year, family members who end up hosting everyone shouldn’t be expected to remember everyone’s dietary restrictions.

“Lives get hectic over the holidays so a food allergy previously known may be forgotten or a new chef may be trying a recipe,” Kelkar explains.

“Before you start that ‘who’s bringing what’ email thread or group text chat, ask the question, ‘are there any allergies we all should know about?’ Bottom line: don’t expect everyone to remember allergies.”

Plus, if the host is planning ahead and finds the preparation becoming overwhelming, experts at the University of Michigan’s academic medical center say it’s perfectly reasonable to ask guests to bring their own meals.

“Though it requires extra effort for the guest, this is often the safest route,” they add.

However, the fact that our Redditor’s sister-in-law wasn’t willing to compromise speaks volumes about her approach to family gatherings. After all, nowadays, many bakeries and specialty stores offer allergy-friendly, ready-made dishes, suggesting that her insistence may indeed be less about safety and more about control.

This story is a clear example of why two in five people say being in a committed relationship has made the holidays more complicated, while one in three dread planning how they’ll split time with extended family.

Nearly one in four respondents (23%) say they feel guilty or pressured about holiday plans, and 31% report changing those plans at the last minute to accommodate one side of the family.

For some, the stress simply isn’t worth it: 39% say they’ve skipped holiday gatherings altogether to avoid complicated or tense family situations.

As the woman’s story went viral, she shared more information on the disagreement

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Most people didn’t blame her for what happened

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Some, however, thought that everyone could show a little more empathy

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

And a few even said the host was the problem

“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check
“Threatened To Pull The Grandkids Away”: Woman Expects Family To Cater To Her Allergies, Gets A Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jerk On A Plane Claims He Can’t Sit Next To Smelly Passenger, Turns Out He’s The One Who Stinks
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2025
I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Finish This Squiggle (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Reasons Chelsea Peretti’s “Gina Linetti” on Brooklyn 99 is Great for #Metoo
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2018
55 People Who Had The Worst Luck On Vacation Shared Pics Of What Happened
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025