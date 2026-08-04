72 Posts About The ‘80s That Both Remind You Of The Good Time You Had And How Old You Become

For today’s youth, the 80s symbolize new wave music, big, fluffy hairstyles, and bright, glamorous fashion. But for those who actually lived it, looking back may induce a jolt of nostalgia that can make them feel youthful again.
Whatever side of the fence you’re on, these posts from The Ultimate Eighties Facebook page should draw you in. Whether it’s out of curiosity or a sudden wistful flashback, you will see how much different life was during such a simple time.
We collected some posts from the page and compiled them into this list. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1
Image source: Ultimate80sPage, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department
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#3
I’m this old
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While people generally associate nostalgia with beautiful, colorful memories, experts say it can be a double-edged sword. According to Texas Christian University professor Cathy Cox, neurotic and anxious individuals, in particular, can have a difficult time looking back on the past.
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#5
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#6
There was something special about those early gaming days, with bright cabinets, loud buttons, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with friends
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“Nostalgia is considered a bittersweet emotion,” Cox said. “But, in general, people can turn negative experiences into positives, which helps them improve their well-being.”
#7
Nothing said ‘Merry Christmas’ like getting the same Lifesavers book… EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR.
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#8
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#9
Image source: Ultimate80sPage, glitterwave80s
Cox and her colleagues have been researching how nostalgia affects people. Their findings reveal that it not only brings physical benefits, such as increased pain tolerance, but also that many of their subjects report having “greater intentions to eat healthy and exercise more” simply by living vicariously through others.
#10
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#11
Also can’t forget about our Pet Rocks
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#12
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“Internet trends include people taking pictures of themselves in the past and updating them at the same spot in the present, and we found that people can actually experience positive nostalgia by looking at others’ images,” Cox explained.
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#15
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The 1980s have their own unique and iconic style that appears to transcend generations. In recent years, the era has come back in full swing through art exhibits like the Outlaws fashion shows.
Aptly titled “Fashion Renegades of 90s London,” it provided the organizers an opportunity to bring back the 80s brand of clothing, which, according to curator Martin Green, was a “time before the tyranny of brands and sportswear.”
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“People were deconstructing and repurposing outfits, using whatever they could, from safety pins to swathes of cloth bought from fabric shops in Soho that were cut up, put together again and maybe hand-painted,” Green told The Guardian in a 2025 interview. “They were creating wild outfits out of what was affordable and available, from Turkish rugs to tea towels and even beer mats.”
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#20
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#21
Image source: Ultimate80sPage, Snow – Informer
#22
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#23
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#24
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#25
Christmas in the 80’s and 90’s, just hit different!!
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#27
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#28
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#29
Fruit Stripe gum had the brightest colors, the wildest mascot, and the shortest flavor life in snack history
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#31
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#32
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#34
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#35
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#36
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#37
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#38
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#39
This was considered COOL when I was a kid
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#40
The best part about those toys is they never broke. And the cow sound when you opened the barn door was modern day technology for the 80’s with no batteries
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#41
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#42
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#43
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#44
These were SO GOOOD!
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#45
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#46
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#47
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#48
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#49
Life before microwave popcorn
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#50
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#51
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#52
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#53
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#54
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#55
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#56
Here is what happens when an 80s kid build a snowman – and I fully support it
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#60
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#64
Who remembers this bad boy
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#71
An 80’s classic
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#72
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