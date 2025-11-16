Users Of This Online Group Reveal 30 Things That Were Considered Regular When They Were Kids, But Now They Don’t See It Anymore

A lot of things tend to change as time goes by. Some of these changes are more noticeable than others as they tend to impact our lives more strongly. But have you ever found yourself remembering something and realizing that it’s no longer here or that it has changed completely? Well, one Reddit user under the nickname @u/AnalysisFrequent was curious to know some examples of these occurrences, so they asked others online “What was normal when you were a kid, but you never see anymore?” The question that received almost 8k upvotes made many people online think about all the things that were so common back in their childhood that no longer exist or have been replaced by something else.
9k comments included answers about encyclopedias being used instead of Google search, the need to remember a phone number, or the unwritten rule to invite your friends to go play outside by simply showing up at their house instead of writing them a text message. Some remembered times when they used to have collections of cassettes, tapes, or CDs that we no longer use now.
What are some of the things you remember from your childhood that seem to no longer exist? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
#1
Showing up to someone’s house without a text or call.
#2
Memorizing phone numbers.
#3
Using a set of 20 y/old encyclopedias as reference for my homework. JFK is president!
#4
Toys in the cereal box
#5
Thousands of Monarch Butterflies and Bees during the summer.
Now my Wife and I get excited when we see ONE monarch bf in the backyard where we planted a bee and bf friendly garden.
#6
Popping in a game and have it just start right away. Im old (39) and I picked up a ps5 about a month ago. Had to set up an account go through internet settings, pop in the game I bought to find out it needed an update which took about an hour… Im glad we have the tech we do. But video game consoles of the past few gen make me miss 90s and early 2000 consoles.
#7
Phonebooks.
#8
Neighborhood kids getting together to play till the streetlights came on
#9
Cassette tape innards strung out along the highway, glimmering in the sunlight.
#10
Pay phones and answering machines
#11
Smoking and non smoking sections in restaurants.
#12
Candy Cigarettes
#13
Computer paper filled with lightly printed numbers and it had tear off sides. My dad used to bring lots of it home for us kids to draw on.
#14
Fireflies…
I swear I saw them every year, in our back yard or when we went camping etc.
Now I never see them no matter where I am… except for a few nights in the summer of ’21 after I moved to a new house. It was so nice to see them again
#15
Moms yelling from the front door to their kids to come home for dinner
#16
Quicksand in movies and TV shows
#17
Riding bikes from sun up to sundown.
#18
Video games only working on channel 3
#19
Snow for Christmas
#20
Drinking from the garden hose
#21
Roller skating rinks full
#22
Parents smoking in a car with kids with the windows rolled up
#23
Just walking right in to an airport terminal.
#24
Printing out directions from Map Quest 😂
#25
People renting dvds
#26
Fruit bats. There used to be a *ton* of them in my neighborhood as a kid and every evening you could look at the sunset as twilight set in and see flocks of bats flying around.
Apparently, around the time I was in middle school, a fungal disease ravaged the local bat population and they never recovered. You never see them anymore.
Funnily enough though, at the time, a local high school girl had this huge campaign to set up bat feeders to help bolster the local bat population and help them survive the fungal disease by giving them easy access to food. Said local girl has since become a federal Park Ranger as an adult and currently works for a state fish and wildlife service.
#27
McDonald’s play places
#28
Calling almost anything you didn’t like “gay”.
#29
General dysfunction and chaos, yet having fun. It was absolutely crazy the things that went on, everybody knew everybody. There was nothing to do, yet always something going on, and you were part of it whether you wanted to be or not. I guess that’s how it goes in a small town? I was a little kid and tagged along running with the crowd that my parents knew.
Now, I’m far away and alone. All those people from my past went to an early grave. I’m not part of anything.
I love being alone and stable and secure, but I can’t help but have nostalgia for the craziness that went down when I was little.
#30
Taking pickles from the pickle barrel at the deli with a pair of tongs and placing them into a wax paper sleeve.
