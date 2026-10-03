Noah Schnapp: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Noah Schnapp
October 3, 2004
New York City, New York, US
22 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Noah Schnapp?
Noah Cameron Schnapp is a prominent Canadian-American actor recognized for his emotionally charged, vulnerable screen performances. His ability to convey deep, relatable feelings has helped him build a dedicated global following that supports his career.
He gained massive recognition for playing Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things. His portrayal of the lost boy earned widespread critical praise during the show’s run. The actor is also known for wearing his favorite oversized hoodies during casual outings.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Schnapp grew up in Scarsdale with his twin sister. His parents, Mitchell and Karine, recognized his early passion for performing after the family attended a vibrant Broadway production of Annie.
He later enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania to study business administration. This educational pursuit allowed him to experience college life while maintaining his highly successful career in the entertainment industry.
Notable Relationships
Noah Schnapp has kept his romantic life private and has not confirmed any long-term partners in recent years. He publicly came out as gay in January 2023, sharing the news with his supporters through a popular social media video.
The actor shares no children with any partner and remains dedicated to his ongoing college studies. He maintains a close, lifelong friendship with his former castmate Millie Bobby Brown, whose lavish wedding he attended.
Career Highlights
Schnapp achieved international fame playing Will Byers in the sci-fi drama Stranger Things. The widely watched Netflix series turned him into a global star and earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside his talented castmates.
He launched a sustainable hazelnut spread brand called TBH to promote eco-friendly snacking. In addition to his business ventures, he built a massive digital presence with millions of subscribers on his lifestyle YouTube channel.
Signature Quote
“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”
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