2-Year-Old ‘Witch Child’ Who Was Left To Die Makes Stunning Recovery

You might remember Hope from a story we covered about a month ago. The two-year-old starving kid was abandoned by his family, who suspected that he was a witch, and wandered the streets alone for eight months. On January 31st, the orphan was rescued by Danish aid and child services worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who began to treat his condition.

Just eight weeks later, Hope has undergone a miraculous recovery from malnutrition.

“As you can see on the pictures, Hope is really enjoying his life now having 35 new brothers and sisters who ALL take such good care of him, play with him, study with him, and make sure he is safe and is getting a lot of love.”

Unfortunately, Hope has been diagnosed with hypospadias, “congenital genital disability meaning the urethra emerges somewhere on the shaft or even the base of the penis, instead of at the tip.” If you would like to help him, and other child neglect cases in Nigeria, you can make a donation for these African kids through the link below.

More info: African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation | Make A Donation

