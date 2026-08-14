Nicole Kidman Faces Backlash Over British Vogue Shoot After Fans Noticed Odd Details

Nicole Kidman’s face became the center of attention after being featured as the cover star of British Vogue’s September 2026 issue.
Viewers claimed they barely recognized her and speculated that she had facelifts, fillers, and other cosmetic procedures. Some even claimed it was a “body double” in her place.
During the interview, the newly divorced actress touched upon how different her split from Keith Urban was from her breakup with Tom Cruise.
Nicole Kidman’s face became the center of attention after being featured as British Vogue’s cover star for their September 2026 issue
As British Vogue’s next cover star, Nicole Kidman opened up about her past relationships, her divorce from Keith Urban, and how she was “madly in love” with Tom Cruise despite all the warnings.
But viewers had more to say about her appearance in the photoshoot, claiming she looked unrecognizable.
“Her face doesn’t move. It’s uncanny and uncomfortable to watch,” one commented on her look. “These faces are ruining movies now.”
Many speculated wildly about cosmetic surgery, saying, “She finally got a facelift instead of just filling her face up with gallons of filler and Botox. Looks much better.”
“That hairline moved back about 6 inches…and that wasn’t the only thing…” one said, while another wrote, “The makeup is like 10 inches thick.”
“She’s had her face pulled so tight it doesn’t even look like Nicole anymore,” read one comment online
“When are these women gonna quit with plastic surgery? Does she think this makes her more attractive?” one asked.
“The back of her neck was sliced open & the skin pulled as tight as possible. Extremely painful,” said another. “She’s had her face pulled so tight it doesn’t even look like Nicole anymore.”
“A million dollars of plastic surgery and 10 pounds of makeup really do the trick,” snarked one critic
Others questioned whether the person in the photos was actually Kidman.
“That body double looks nothing like Nicole Kidman,” one said.
Another agreed, saying, “That is NOT Nicole Kidman. Wake up, people.”
During her chat with British Vogue, Kidman spoke about how she’s “keeping [her] heart open” despite not having the easiest year.
She had quietly filed for divorce last September from Urban, her husband of 19 years and the father of her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith, 15.
Without either of them having to set foot in court, they finalized their divorce by January, agreeing on shared custody and no spousal support for either party.
Kidman spoke about “keeping [her] heart open” as she processes her divorce with Keith Urban
Still processing her separation, Kidman said she’s exercising a “feelings first” approach, just as she has done her entire life.
“That’s just who I am. I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical,” she told the outlet.
“I’m far more feeling-centered and I lead with my heart. I just go, ‘OK, what do I feel here? I’ll give it a go.’ It throws people, because I think they think I’ll be far more measured and I’m not,” she said.
If needed, she can still “approach things intellectually,” she said. But her desire is “not to be ruled by [her] head.”
And that entails “trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities,” she continued.
The Oscar winner admitted that her personal life took an unexpected turn and found it “strange” that her future is now “completely unknown” to her.
“I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now,’” she said.
“You make all these plans, and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like, and then it’s… not,” she continued. “You have to adjust. You adapt.”
“I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be,” she said
The Eyes Wide Shut star went through another public divorce decades before her split from Urban.
After 11 years of marriage to Tom Cruise, she had a highly contentious breakup right under Hollywood’s intense spotlight.
She admitted that her second divorce was unlike the first.
“It’s all new… Every time!” she said about breakups.
This time around, she said she’s been grateful for good poetry and her family.
“Everything else is not important. These kids now, that’s what we drop everything for,” she said, calling it an “extraordinary purpose.”
Kidman also spoke about getting “married [to Cruise] at such a young age” and becoming one half of Hollywood’s most famous power couples in her early 20s.
The pair met on the set of the 1990 film Days of Thunder and tied the knot the same year.
Along the way, they adopted two children, Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, and ultimately divorced in 2001.
“Yeah, I got married so young,” she said about her marriage to Cruise. “Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural.”
She admitted she didn’t care when people warned her about how the union would affect her career.
The actress spoke about “married at such a young age” to Cruise despite the warnings
“We just fell madly in love, and it was that simple,” she said. “I remember people saying to me, ‘OK, well this is really going to affect your career.’”
“I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married,’” she added. “And then I was his ‘wife’ and they were like, ‘See, we told you.’ I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.’”
“We just fell madly in love … I remember people saying to me, ‘OK, well this is really going to affect your career,’” she recalled
The Moulin Rouge! star also shared how she copes when things feel “unjust” or unfair in life.
“Part of the way they approach life was sometimes [to say to me]: ‘Nicole, you just got to take it on the chin,’” she said.
“Once you accept that, instead of going, ‘Well that’s not fair or it’s unjust,’ you go, ‘Well, yes, actually it isn’t fair. Because things are not fair.’”
The actress said she knows what she’s like as a person, including her talent and her character.
“So if a mistake is made or if something goes wrong in life, “it’s OK,” she said. “Other people have had that, and that’s OK. Take the onus off it.”
“She looks totally generic,” one commented on her recent photos. “I would not have recognized her”
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