Fans Think Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz And Victoria Exchanged Subtle Jabs Through Christmas Posts

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram. However, the post sparked speculation online, with some users suggesting Peltz was subtly shading her in-laws.
Brooklyn, 26, married Nicola, 30, in 2022, and rumors of a rift between the couple and the Beckhams have circulated over the years. Victoria seemingly fueled the controversy by allegedly taking a subtle dig at her estranged son and his wife through her family’s Christmas videos.
Brooklyn Beckham spent Christmas with Nicola Peltz’s family after unfollowing his parents
On Friday, Brooklyn and Nicola shared a joint Instagram post, sporting matching holiday-themed pyjamas. They posed alongside the actress’ parents, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner.
“We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,” the couple wrote in the caption.
Negative reactions quickly swarmed the comments section amidst Brooklyn’s rumored strained relationship with his parents. While some users blamed Nicola for her husband’s distance from his parents, others questioned the former photographer’s actions.
One user commented, “Having your parents blocked out of your life will never be the answer…”
“Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!” asked another.
Earlier this month, Brooklyn made headlines after reports surfaced that he had unfollowed the Beckhams on social media. His younger brother, Cruz, confirmed that Victoria and David had been inexplicably blocked by their eldest child.
“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I,” Cruz shared via an Instagram story.
Victoria Beckham shared Christmas videos amidst an alleged rift with Brooklyn and Nicola
While Brooklyn and Nicola appeared to spend a cozy American Christmas, the Beckhams opted for traditional British festivities filled with music, food, drinks, and decor.
On Boxing Day, Victoria, 51, posted a video of herself and David, 50, dancing to the tune of Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s song Guilty, complete with the lyrics ‘We’ve got nothing to be sorry for.’
The former Spice Girls member followed up the post with a story of David dancing with their daughter, Harper, captioned, “Truly the best daddy,” which some netizens interpreted as a jab at her estranged son.
Brooklyn did not attend his dad’s 50th birthday party in May despite reportedly being invited. According to People, a source close to the family shed light on the strained relationship between him and his parents.
“There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family,” the insider shared. However, the source claimed that the family’s relationship is “definitely not beyond repair.”
“They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the insider added.
Netizens were divided over Nicola Peltz’s recent appearance
In her Christmas photos with her husband, fans noticed another detail that had them concerned. The pictures revealed a dramatic weight loss of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress. One user compared before-and-after photos of Nicola to highlight her changed look.
Users speculated that Nicola had used weight loss medication, while others felt that there was nothing wrong with her appearance.
“What on earth she needed Oz**pic for?!” one user asked.
A second person said, “She has lost a little too much weight.”
“They give that stuff to people who are already their perfect weight?” another commented.
Meanwhile, several users speculated that she had likely lost weight for an upcoming film project, where she is expected to play a ballet dancer. Others argued that eating-related difficulties may have sparked the sudden weight loss.
On Saturday, the Beckham family was spotted in Bath, UK. They were in attendance for Olympian Adam Peaty’s wedding with Gordon Ramsey’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, but reportedly made a quick exit.
“Call your mom and dad.” Social media users criticized Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
