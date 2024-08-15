New Trailer Highlights Sauron’s Dark Power in The Rings of Power Season 2

A new trailer has been released this morning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Darkness will rise indeed! This trailer very much focuses on the dark power of Sauron, and of the war and destruction he brings to Middle-earth. Despite being a full minute shorter than its predecessor at 2 minutes and 14 seconds, it still manages to pack a punch.
Take a look:
Some initial reactions from staffer Greendragon:
Wow, this is a powerful trailer! This season is definitely Sauron’s show; there is hardly anything bucolic, Shire-like, or even of Elvish beauty to be seen in this trailer.
Sauron’s Many Faces
There is a recurring motif of
dissolving into black with the Prime logo at 0.01, reflecting the season’s darker theme. We see many faces of Sauron at 0.14, and a medieval warfare moment reminiscent of PJ Helm’s Deep at 0.23.
The Role of Gil-galad
The trailer hints at whether Galadriel might be corrupted or under Sauron’s influence, particularly from Robert Aramayo’s remarks during SDCC, where he indicated that Elrond loves Galadriel but also harbors doubts about her.
Dwarven Storyline Excitement
The Dwarven story arc continues to capture interest with its great cast. Fans are eagerly anticipating Sam Hazeldine stepping into the role of Adar.
A Glimpse into Valinor
The possibility of a flashback to Valinor adds excitement. Any chance to see more Finrod seems welcome given its popularity in Season 1.
Breathtaking Visuals and Performances
Ciarán Hinds joins the series as one of the Maiar, prompting curiosity about his character’s exact nature. The highlight for many fans in this trailer is a brief glimpse of his role.
