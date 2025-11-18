‘New’ Moments Of People’s Lost Loved Ones: 17 Photos I Created

“The memories we create with our loved ones are the most precious things we have in life. We often realize this too late. We would love to see someone we love, but that is no longer possible.

The images I’m sharing here represent the progress I’ve made in communication with those who sent me these images and the stage I’ve reached in meeting their expectations. At this point, I’ve realized that I can provide people with a “new” moment and a “genuine” emotion, and now, I’m ready to announce this.

Please kindly be informed that I’m ready to try to create ‘new’ moments for your lost loved ones. You can email me at alperyesiltas@gmail.com!

(Permission was obtained from the owners to publish these photos and show what can be done with my process and thus help more people.)”

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
