New Horror Anthology Grind Explores Dark Side of Gig Economy

EXCLUSIVE: James Paxton (Twisters), Christopher Marquette (Barry), James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer) and Rob Huebel (Transparent) are among those set to star in Grind, a four-part horror anthology from writer-directors Brea Grant (Torn Hearts) and Ed Dougherty (Paint It Black).
Recently wrapping production in Los Angeles, Grind‘s stories center around the gig economy, hustle culture, and the evils of late-stage capitalism.
Others in the cast of the indie include Barbara Crampton (Suitable Flesh), Vinny Thomas (Platonic), Aubrey Shea (Nashville), Courtney Pauroso (Reno 911!), Ify Nwadiwe (Grand Crew), Jessika Van (Seoul Searching), James A. Janisse (Scream), Sharlene Cruz (In the Summers), Jon Gabrus (101 Places to Party Before You Die), Teri Gamble (Mrs. Davis), Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock).
Grant and Dougherty produced alongside Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic, All That We Destroy).
Most recently directing Torn Hearts, an Epix/Blumhouse horror pic starring Katey Sagal, Grant has also previously helmed titles including 12 Hour Shift and Best Friends Forever. Notable credits as an actress include Pitch Perfect 2, Maron, Dexter, and Halloween II.
The co-writer and co-producer of Amber Tamblyn’s drama Paint It Black, Dougherty has also been part of the producing teams of films like Scrapper and The ABCs of Death.
Crampton’s portrayal in Suitable Flesh, where she plays an
entity [that] has traveled through time taking over different people’s bodies.
