New Details About Diddy’s Notorious White Parties Exposed: “People Were Hooking Up, Making Out”

An entertainment photojournalist who witnessed some of the most notorious parties hosted by arrested rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs shed light on what really transpired behind the scenes.
Multiple celebrities have been photographed attending these White Parties, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Chris Brown, and Kim Kardashian.
Photojournalist Selma Fonseca revealed that she attended some of the star-studded bashes between 2007 and 2009 and saw first-hand some of the uninhibited shenanigans, which included bikini-clad models, plenty of Ciroc vodka bottles, and even Ashton Kutcher swinging across a pool.
Image credits: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
She also recalled how people would loosen up as the evening grew darker.
“He [Diddy] had girls in bikinis with revealing outfits. He always had dancers – they were super sexy. Once it got darker, people felt a little bit more comfortable,” she told the New York Post and added, “People were hooking up, making out.”
At one of the parties, she remembered a “pretty young” Ashton being the life of the party and once swinging across a pool.
“Ashton loves to have fun… He went on that swing [in the pool] and literally almost fell into the water,” entertainment photojournalist Selma Fonseca recently shared
“Ashton loves to have fun – he was pretty young. He was just starting to date Demi [Moore]. He went on that swing [in the pool] and literally almost fell into the water,” she told the outlet.
She also remembered an occasion when Chris Brown left one of the lavish bashes with Amber Rose in 2009, not long after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.
“Chris Brown was making out with Amber Rose,” the journalist recalled as she spoke about how these weren’t “typical” Hollywood parties.
The journalist revealed that these weren’t “typical” Hollywood parties and had witnessed people getting more “touchy” as the evening progressed
“It’s not like the Oscars where people are getting awards. It’s just for fun,” she said. “It’s not a typical Hollywood party. Once it gets darker people just get more touchy. [There] were random people kissing.”
These White Parties are not related to the “Freak Offs” that Diddy hosted, where he allegedly engaged in extreme sexual acts.
The rap mogul is accused of drugging victims, resorting to violence, and forcing victims to engage in days-long sex sessions at these “Freak Offs.” He is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and interstate transportation for prostitution.
