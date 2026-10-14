New Ambassador’s Portrait Draws Harsh Comparisons To Susan Dell As People Spot Troubling Pattern: “MAGA Face”

There’s a new ambassador in town, and netizens wasted no time in branding her appearance as the new “MAGA face.”
After the Trump administration welcomed Barbera Thornhill to the White House circle this week, netizens began comparing her appearance to billionaire philanthropist Susan Dell.
“This is what a collapsing empire looks like,” one commented online.
There’s a new ambassador in town, and netizens branded her appearance as the new “MAGA face”
Barbera Thornhill was all over the news this week after she took on a major responsibility in the Trump administration, leading America’s fight against human trafficking.
The business executive and philanthropist, based in Los Angeles, was announced as the new Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
“Ambassador Thornhill, welcome to the team,” Riley Barnes, the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, wrote in a tweet posted on the morning of October 13.
Alongside a photo of the newly-appointed official, Barnes said he was “proud” to have “such a dedicated leader” join the team.
ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
“Human trafficking is a grave human rights issue and a transnational crime exploiting men, women, and children for profit. We will continue to go after traffickers, protect survivors, and deliver justice for the American people,” he added.
Within no time, a flood of comments appeared underneath Barnes’ tweet, with several users shifting the conversation to her appearance.
“It’s starting to feel like they’re purposely hiring questionable looking people as some sort of distraction,” one said.
“Are they planning to scare the traffickers to de*th?” one asked.
Another wrote, “I still think it’s more the result of an unsuccessful face-lift.”
Many questioned whether Barbera Thornhill was related to Susan Dell, the wife of billionaire founder Michael Dell
Some even compared her looks to Susan Dell, whose facial appearance also became a topic of discussion after a recent White House visit.
“Is she related to Susan Dell by any chance?” one asked.
Many called it “the Mar-a-Lago effect.”
It’s the “MAGA face…” one said.
“This is the weirdest US administration in history. They’re like the cast of characters from a Tim Burton movie,” said another.
Another wrote, “That’s just Mar-a-Lago style. These women are also like in their 70th [sic].”
“This plastic surgery trend is not about defying age. They’re turning their faces into these monstrous billboards advertising how filthy rich they are and how poor everyone else is,” said one.
Barbera reportedly worked with nun and missionary Mother Teresa during the 1990s
United States Congress, ForbesBreakingNews
Barbera was previously nominated by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to Singapore back in 2019.
But her nomination was withdrawn after former president Joe Biden took office in 2021.
During the 1990s, Barbera was living in India and reportedly worked with nun and missionary Mother Teresa.
White House Photographic Office
In addition to being involved in several LA charities, Barbera has also donated $98,527 to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee in December 2024, and in June 2025, she gave $44,300 to the RNC (Republican National Committee) Team 100.
Meanwhile, Susan Dell and her billionaire husband Michael Dell have also been in the news for their recent $6.25 billion pledge to American children.
Haters recently trolled Susan Dell for her facial appearance following her recent White House visit
The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation announced last year that they would be offering $6.25 billion to support children’s investment accounts, providing $250 to as many as 25 million children.
But rather than focus on their generous donation, netizens locked in on Susan’s facial appearance.
“She doesn’t even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon,” one said.
Another wrote, “I’m just really sad that she turned from a beautiful young girl into this aesthetic.”
Following the wave of unkind comments, Michael stood up for his wife with certain pointed messages online.
Adding emojis to show his support, the tech titan re-shared one tweet that said: “Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now, who else has done what they did? No one… It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are.”
Another tweet he reshared said, “My grandson got 250 dollars in his Trump account from Susan Dell. Please leave that woman alone.”
“Sometimes just aging naturally is the better option,” one commented online
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