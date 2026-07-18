45 Posts That Are A Mix Of Intelligentsia, Blatant Foolishness And Geek Things (New Pics)

It’s summertime, and the sun is shining. But you wouldn’t know that by looking on the internet. Because it seems like news about tragedies and posts about atrocities are everywhere. Sometimes, you just need a break from it all. And what you really need is to sit back, relax, and enjoy a list of hilarious memes.
That’s what we’ve got for you right here, pandas. We took a trip to Delusions of Adequacy on Reddit and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. These memes are all over the place, but something that they all have in common is that they should make you smile. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!
#1 Not Staying In Bad Relationships, Familly, Friend, Or Otherwise, Is A Key Ingredietn To Happiness
Image source: FareonMoist
#2 The Holy Grail > Game Of Thrones, It Is Known!
Image source: FareonMoist
#3 A Threat To Their Ability To Wage War On Their Neighbours, Which Is Russia’s Only Talent
Image source: FareonMoist
Everyone loves a good laugh. And one of the best ways to get one is by looking at hilarious, relatable memes. But have you ever stopped to consider why exactly memes make us so happy? According to Parthshri Arora at Vice, these silly little images are so beloved because they make us feel less alone.
You can send them to your friends, bond with strangers on social media over memes, and even use them to grow closer to your colleagues. You can make a meme about literally any situation, and when you find out another person relates to it, you’ll be reminded that we’re all in this together. After all, a sense of belonging is a very significant part of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.
#4 Traditional X-Mas Rap Battles Are Greater Than Carols Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#5 The Puns Of Your Hall Is Somewhat Lessened Of Late
Image source: FareonMoist
#6 I Think They Understand It Perfectly, Who Deserves To Be Crucified More Than The God Of Greed And Over-Consumption?
Image source: FareonMoist
As amusing and entertaining as memes are, they can also serve a greater purpose. The BBC published a piece exploring how memes have been used to further political movements, in protests, and to help communities cope with injustices in society.
Memes have been a part of the #MeToo movement, used to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine, and to share residents’ unfiltered thoughts on political elections around the globe. The best jokes have a shred of truth in them, and political memes are no different. They’re a clever way to call the government a joke without explicitly saying it.
#7 Hypocrisy At Peak
Image source: FareonMoist
#8 Church Is Honestly The Worst Bookclub Ever, If It Wasn’t For The Wine No One Would Go Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#9 It’s Not A Wonderful Life After All
Image source: FareonMoist
According to Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, memes can even play a significant role in therapy. Blanchfield explained that many of her own patients have used memes to help explain what they’re going through or feeling when they don’t have the words. Memes can also make it easier to share how much you’re struggling in a humorous way. It’s a lot easier to share a meme joking about being depressed than to outright admit out loud that you’re struggling with depression.
#10 All Worries Is My New Mantra! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#11 Nihilism Was Created By Big Nihilism To Sell More Nihilism Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#12 These Wretched Humans Always Ripping Of The Style Of Their Betters ;p
Image source: FareonMoist
Meanwhile, memes can benefit our mental health by creating connections. Perhaps there isn’t anyone in your life that you feel comfortable opening up to about your anxiety, your depression, or your PTSD. And it’s easy to feel like nobody else in the world could possibly understand.
But if you share a meme about it on social media, you might see that hundreds or thousands of people relate enough to like or repost the image. This is a great reminder that there are people out there who understand, and you shouldn’t be scared of building connections with them.
#13 Yeah, Yeah, The Bible Sucks, Where’s My Free Ice Cream Already?
Image source: FareonMoist
#14 Shouldn’t That Be Miss High-Visigoth To Me? If I’m Allowed To Address Her At All Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#15 I’m In This Picture And I Do Like It, Potato Power Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
Another great aspect of memes that Blanchfield pointed out is how they can contribute to a shared language. Memes can keep you informed about pop culture, politics, weather, what’s going on in the world, what movies are trending, etc. They’re an easy way to stay connected with society, and when you understand the references, you’ll feel like you’re really a part of your community. Memes are an extremely fast and efficient way of spreading information.
#16 Also, The United States Have Oil
Image source: FareonMoist
#17 And Also Why Isn’t It Declining Faster?
Image source: FareonMoist
#18 I Like The “Trilogy In Five Parts”, But Seagull vs. Student Seems Good Too Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
Finally, Blanchfield noted that memes really do help us feel seen. No matter what you’re going through, you are not the first person to experience it. Memes can really help validate your feelings and help you explain to someone else what you’re experiencing. No, they won’t make it any easier to go through a breakup or lose a loved one. But they can help you at least smile through the pain and remember that if everyone else has been through it, you can definitely survive this too.
#19 They’re Better People Than Me, I Haven’t Decided If I’m Ready To Accept Apologies Yet ;p
Image source: FareonMoist
#20 Looks Like The Lobbyist For The Packaging Company Is Getting A Stupidity-Bonus Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#21 If Someone Is Making This Fanfiction Let Me Know, I Need To Read It Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
Are you enjoying these random yet hilarious memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what you are smiling about today. Then, if you want to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring silly images that will make you laugh, look no further than right here!
#22 I Don’t Hate Theater, But Unless It’s Traditional Korean Theater About Eating The Rich, I’m Not Interested
Image source: FareonMoist
#23 They’re Just Jealous Of Your Superior Arabian Numerals
Image source: FareonMoist
#24 Think About That!
Image source: FareonMoist
#25 I Didn’t Need To Know That, But No I Do, So You Have To Too Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#26 Copying His Buddy’s Homework But His Buddy Is Also A Sociopathic Dictator
Image source: FareonMoist
#27 This Is Mariah Carey’s Reserved Spot In Hell I Bet Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#28 Which Is Why Everyone Hates Insurance Companies And Everyone Loves The Fire Department
Image source: FareonMoist
#29 Why Just Like? I Think We Should Agree To Let Him Be A Teenage Girl If That’s What He Wants
Image source: FareonMoist
#30 The Gift That Keeps On Not Giving
Image source: FareonMoist
#31 The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love Inorder To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much
Image source: FareonMoist
#32 In Case You’re Wondering Where The Mess We’re In Now Began
Image source: FareonMoist
#33 My Theory? People Who Take Iq Tests Are Looking To Prove How Smart They Are Because They Know There’s Something Wrong With Them Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#34 No Comment
Image source: FareonMoist
#35 Psa: If Your Country Doesn’t Give You This Right, There’s Something Fundementally Wrrong With It, The More You Know
Image source: FareonMoist
#36 As A Middle Aged White Man, I Approve This Message For Our Culture Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#37 If You Think Things Got Worse On Your Watch, Guess Whose Fault It Is Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#38 Necromancy And Romance Go Togheter Like Gasoline And Fire
Image source: FareonMoist
#39 Ankle Monitor All Priests, Won’t Someone’s Think Of The Children! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#40 That’s Why I Only Drink Doo-Doo Juice In The Comfort Of My Own Bathroom At Home! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#41 Who Else Would I Be Mad At? Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#42 “Lawn-Care” Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#43 Now It’ll Be Safe And Never Get Lost! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#44 The Hipocrisy Solution: Telling Kids How To Fix Something You Continue To Cause
Image source: FareonMoist
#45 That’s So Unrealistic, Who Would Watch That?
Image source: FareonMoist
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