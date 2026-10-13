65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

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Sometimes one has an experience that serves as an important reminder that your neighbors are only a single wall away, but can still make or break your day. Loud noises, bad parking, “creative” garbage solutions are all part of the kaleidoscope, but a few people out there suffer more than most.

So we’ve gathered posts from across the internet of people sharing the horrible ways some of their neighbors behave. Get comfortable as you witness what a “neighbor from hell” actually looks like, upvote the worst ones and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1 Neighbor Keeps Putting Junk On The Property Line And Today He Added A Freaking Toilet

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Investing_noob1983

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

#2 Neighbor’s Flag Irks Me To My Core

I have watched this disintegrate over time. He knows it looks bad but has yet to do anything about it.

Is it considered vandalism if I put a new flag up on his pole or simply trespassing?

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: timeisamelody

#3 My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: virtualzebra1

#4 Someone Anonymously Sent This To My Neighbor

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: cnotethegoat123

#5 Neighbor Replaced Fence And Left The Old Wood Scraps In My Yard To Deal With

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Mocsab

#6 Please Don’t Wake Her Precious Baby

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Mr_MacGrubber

#7 Unknown Neighbor Started Parking Their Bike In The Entrance Of Our Building

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: akkariacher

#8 Intelligence Humaine Maximale

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Big-Beginning6371

#9 Selfish Trash Bin Use

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: theee_adrian

#10 Meanwhile, In Taylorsville, IL

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: bestofnextdoor

#11 Upstairs Neighbor Cut Their Hair On The Balcony

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: JMcSwagle

#12 Neighbors Car Touching Mine

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: jd_918

#13 New Neighbors Truck… Every Night

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: vuxnomica

#14 Neighbors Above Threw Trash Off Their Balcony Onto My Car

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: whydevin

#15 My Neighbor’s Garbage Cans. The Garbage Truck Just Drove On By

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: KennstduIngo

#16 Our New Neighbor Just Moved In And Placed This Huge Container Outside Her Apartment Blocking Half Our Bedroom Window

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: alleniverson2376

#17 Neighbor Has Left Their Laundry Like This For 3 Days In A Shared Laundry Space

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Cravenmorhed69

#18 My Nosy Neighbor Peeping In My Window When I Didn’t Answer The Door

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: rollincode3

#19 My Parents Hoa Passed A Rule This Year That All Houses In The Neighborhood Must Be 35′ From The Road. These Neighbors May Have To Tear Their House (Which Has Been There For 12+ Years) If They Are Not Approved For A Variance Permit

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: [deleted]

#20 I Need Petty Revenge Ideas

I’ve absolutely had it with our back neighbor. We’ve had issues with her for years.

A bit of context to understand how she’s able to do what she does. We share a driveway with the house next door to ours. Neighbor lives on the street behind us, her property sits between the two so she shares a border with the two houses. Neighbors to the side of us took down their fence six years ago and never replaced it. So neighbor has full access basically.

She regularly uses our driveway to cut through to get to her house instead of walking further down the street and around to hers (her street is a cul-de-sac and ours isn’t). We’ve seen a bunch of other people do that over the years too, cutting through her property as well. Neighbor got fed up of people using her yard as a shortcut, and put up a massive gate blocking access to her street. So for others to do this it’s totally unacceptable, but absolutely fine for her apparently.

She always let her dog out in to the yard. The dog would perpetually do its business in our yard. Did she ever come to pick it up? Nope.

And then today my mom sends me this photo while I’m at work. Neighbor is in OUR yard. Cutting lilacs from the tree that is 100% fully on our property. Did she ask us for permission first? Nope. She literally just walked over with gardening gloves and scissors to cut of a bunch of flowers.

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: ToHellWithYouAll

#21 Found This Outside My Complex. I Know What They Meant… But “You Won’t Be A Pet Owner Much Longer” Is A Wild Way To Phrase It

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Pitiful-Ad-276

#22 Blocks Cars Into Parking Spots

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Amazing-Grade6827

#23 Nextdoor Posts

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: kappyland

#24 Fireworks?

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: bestofnextdoor

#25 When Neighbors Start Talking, Good Things Happen

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: bestofnextdoor

#26 My Neighbor Keeps Her Camera Pointed Straight At My Back Door

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: johnfx420

#27 We Own The Property/ The Entrance To This Road But Our Neighbour Put Up An Electric Wire And Sign Across It

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: ohhidoggo

#28 Neighbour Decided To Use Some Screws, Hanging I Dont Know What

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Catatonia86

#29 My Neighbor Keeps Burning Trash In His Backyard

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: [deleted]

#30 Awesome Neighbor Parks Like This Every Day

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Chumbief

#31 New-Ish Neighbors Chopped Down Entire Area Of 80+ Year Old Trees. Rip

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: jazzberryjamm

#32 Went Away For A Month, Neighbour Mowed Our Lawn Without Asking… Broke The Grass And Broke The Lawnmower

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: weeza08

#33 Is This Rude And If So What Should I Do About It? This Is The Stairs That Lead To The Parking Lot For All Of My Neighbors

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: carsonistthearsonist

#34 Neighbor Has The Sidewalk Permanently Blocked

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: ThrawnGetsBuckets

#35 Neighbor Keeps Using My Driveway

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Cudpuff100

#36 Update On Neighbor That Puts Sandbags Across Sidewalk

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: kasabian1988

#37 Neighbour Put Wind Chimes On Her House Right Next To My Bedroom Window

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: NotTukTukPirate

#38 My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Quirky_Word

#39 The Current State Of Our Neighbor’s Backyard

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: RedHeadRedeemed

#40 My Neighbor Does Laundry Then Stores Her Used Gloves In Everyone’s Newspaper Slots Like Her Own Personal Trash

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: bajungadustin

#41 Some Neighbor Filled Up My Trash Bin Right Before Trash Pickup Day

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: wendee

#42 Neighbor Put Up A Fence And Left Their Gas Meter On My Side

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Hauzerx

#43 We Left 7 Months Ago. Came Back To This. Upstairs Neighbor Had A Leak And Never Fixed It

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Datboi_842

#44 Neighbors Moved Out And Left All Their Lights On(Including The Spotlight Shining Into My Bedroom)

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Inglorious186

#45 Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#46 Weird Airbnb Neighbor

For this college program I’m in, we have a trip where we visit businesses in cities

The group split an Airbnb and we all arrived around 7pm went to sleep around 10pm-11pm

At 4am, some of us woke up to a loud bang in the backyard. When all of us woke up, we noticed there were multiple trashbags and glass bottles broken on the steps

A random lady decided to walk back and take a picture with her digital camera. We didn’t think too much about it.

We told the host and they said the trash would be cleaned soon

A few minutes later, we all go outside to get our Uber and the same lady rushes outside to take pictures of us at 8am

Next day, same thing

We told the host about it and they said “Oh we have a crazy neighbor that does that because she thinks Airbnb’s are illegal” ??? Wish they could have mentioned that

She also put this sign up

Luckily, we leave soon but we feel like a zoo animal.

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: indecisivennyl

#47 Stop Posting To My Email

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: That_Television_1553

#48 Alright I’m Done Being Nice…

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: thin_whiteline

#49 Neighbors Put A Gas Can With A Paper Towel For A Lid Right Next To My Front Door. Now I Have To Be The “It’s The Fumes That Are Flammable” Guy

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Gingerosity244

#50 Just Moved To The Other Side Of The Country And The Neighbors Kids Lit My Car On Fire

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Partyhardypillow

#51 Came Back From Camping To Find My Neighbor Moved Their Mailbox Onto My Property Without Asking And Mine Knocked Over

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: krob58

#52 Neighbours Moved Out And Left Their Junk On The Lawn Assuming The City Would Just Pick It Up. It’s Been Over A Month

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Critical_Heat4492

#53 Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment!

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: worIdwar2chainz

#54 Just Caught A Neighbour “Walking Their Dog” By Car

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Next Door Neighbor Took Down His Deck And Put The Old Wood With Rusty Nails Sticking Out In The Woods That My Kids Play In

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Dragonlordapocalypse

#56 Off Leash

My neighbors constantly allowing their dogs to run loose in the neighborhood. They breed Pits and can’t contain them. They run into the streets, harass people and other pets. To be fair, I’m concerned for the dogs getting hurt as much as for my children’s and pets safety.

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Milhouse2078

#57 The Neighbors Cut Down The Shade Trees In My Yard Without Permission And Now I Have To Look At Their Ugly Garage Which Was Not Visible Before

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: [deleted]

#58 Police Called For “Tall Grass”

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Snoo_80160

#59 When Your Neighbor Doesn’t Dig Out His Own Path To The Street And Just Uses Mine And Decides That Parking In Front Of It So No One Else Can Use It

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: Cool-Profession-730

#60 Couldn’t Get Out Of My Driveway This Morning. I Had The Car Towed And Now My Neighbor Is Upset

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: heybrehhhh

#61 Both Of Our Neighbors On Both Sides Constantly Block Us In. We’ve Asked Them Both Not To, Have A Sign On Our Garage, And Have Even Contacted Our Renters Office (They Did Nothing). Very Mildly Infuriating LOL

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: alequia

#62 Who Let The Dogs Out?

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#63 Maybe Leave The Slime To The Professionals At Nickelodeon

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#64 If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#65 This Can’t Be Good For The Gander

65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Image source: neighborsfromhell

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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