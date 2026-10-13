65 Infuriating Neighbors That Might Make You Want To Move In The Middle Of The Woods On A Different Planet

Sometimes one has an experience that serves as an important reminder that your neighbors are only a single wall away, but can still make or break your day. Loud noises, bad parking, “creative” garbage solutions are all part of the kaleidoscope, but a few people out there suffer more than most.
So we’ve gathered posts from across the internet of people sharing the horrible ways some of their neighbors behave. Get comfortable as you witness what a “neighbor from hell” actually looks like, upvote the worst ones and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1 Neighbor Keeps Putting Junk On The Property Line And Today He Added A Freaking Toilet
Image source: Investing_noob1983
#2 Neighbor’s Flag Irks Me To My Core
I have watched this disintegrate over time. He knows it looks bad but has yet to do anything about it.
Is it considered vandalism if I put a new flag up on his pole or simply trespassing?
Image source: timeisamelody
#3 My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment
Image source: virtualzebra1
#4 Someone Anonymously Sent This To My Neighbor
Image source: cnotethegoat123
#5 Neighbor Replaced Fence And Left The Old Wood Scraps In My Yard To Deal With
Image source: Mocsab
#6 Please Don’t Wake Her Precious Baby
Image source: Mr_MacGrubber
#7 Unknown Neighbor Started Parking Their Bike In The Entrance Of Our Building
Image source: akkariacher
#8 Intelligence Humaine Maximale
Image source: Big-Beginning6371
#9 Selfish Trash Bin Use
Image source: theee_adrian
#10 Meanwhile, In Taylorsville, IL
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#11 Upstairs Neighbor Cut Their Hair On The Balcony
Image source: JMcSwagle
#12 Neighbors Car Touching Mine
Image source: jd_918
#13 New Neighbors Truck… Every Night
Image source: vuxnomica
#14 Neighbors Above Threw Trash Off Their Balcony Onto My Car
Image source: whydevin
#15 My Neighbor’s Garbage Cans. The Garbage Truck Just Drove On By
Image source: KennstduIngo
#16 Our New Neighbor Just Moved In And Placed This Huge Container Outside Her Apartment Blocking Half Our Bedroom Window
Image source: alleniverson2376
#17 Neighbor Has Left Their Laundry Like This For 3 Days In A Shared Laundry Space
Image source: Cravenmorhed69
#18 My Nosy Neighbor Peeping In My Window When I Didn’t Answer The Door
Image source: rollincode3
#19 My Parents Hoa Passed A Rule This Year That All Houses In The Neighborhood Must Be 35′ From The Road. These Neighbors May Have To Tear Their House (Which Has Been There For 12+ Years) If They Are Not Approved For A Variance Permit
Image source: [deleted]
#20 I Need Petty Revenge Ideas
I’ve absolutely had it with our back neighbor. We’ve had issues with her for years.
A bit of context to understand how she’s able to do what she does. We share a driveway with the house next door to ours. Neighbor lives on the street behind us, her property sits between the two so she shares a border with the two houses. Neighbors to the side of us took down their fence six years ago and never replaced it. So neighbor has full access basically.
She regularly uses our driveway to cut through to get to her house instead of walking further down the street and around to hers (her street is a cul-de-sac and ours isn’t). We’ve seen a bunch of other people do that over the years too, cutting through her property as well. Neighbor got fed up of people using her yard as a shortcut, and put up a massive gate blocking access to her street. So for others to do this it’s totally unacceptable, but absolutely fine for her apparently.
She always let her dog out in to the yard. The dog would perpetually do its business in our yard. Did she ever come to pick it up? Nope.
And then today my mom sends me this photo while I’m at work. Neighbor is in OUR yard. Cutting lilacs from the tree that is 100% fully on our property. Did she ask us for permission first? Nope. She literally just walked over with gardening gloves and scissors to cut of a bunch of flowers.
Image source: ToHellWithYouAll
#21 Found This Outside My Complex. I Know What They Meant… But “You Won’t Be A Pet Owner Much Longer” Is A Wild Way To Phrase It
Image source: Pitiful-Ad-276
#22 Blocks Cars Into Parking Spots
Image source: Amazing-Grade6827
#23 Nextdoor Posts
Image source: kappyland
#24 Fireworks?
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#25 When Neighbors Start Talking, Good Things Happen
Image source: bestofnextdoor
#26 My Neighbor Keeps Her Camera Pointed Straight At My Back Door
Image source: johnfx420
#27 We Own The Property/ The Entrance To This Road But Our Neighbour Put Up An Electric Wire And Sign Across It
Image source: ohhidoggo
#28 Neighbour Decided To Use Some Screws, Hanging I Dont Know What
Image source: Catatonia86
#29 My Neighbor Keeps Burning Trash In His Backyard
Image source: [deleted]
#30 Awesome Neighbor Parks Like This Every Day
Image source: Chumbief
#31 New-Ish Neighbors Chopped Down Entire Area Of 80+ Year Old Trees. Rip
Image source: jazzberryjamm
#32 Went Away For A Month, Neighbour Mowed Our Lawn Without Asking… Broke The Grass And Broke The Lawnmower
Image source: weeza08
#33 Is This Rude And If So What Should I Do About It? This Is The Stairs That Lead To The Parking Lot For All Of My Neighbors
Image source: carsonistthearsonist
#34 Neighbor Has The Sidewalk Permanently Blocked
Image source: ThrawnGetsBuckets
#35 Neighbor Keeps Using My Driveway
Image source: Cudpuff100
#36 Update On Neighbor That Puts Sandbags Across Sidewalk
Image source: kasabian1988
#37 Neighbour Put Wind Chimes On Her House Right Next To My Bedroom Window
Image source: NotTukTukPirate
#38 My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side
Image source: Quirky_Word
#39 The Current State Of Our Neighbor’s Backyard
Image source: RedHeadRedeemed
#40 My Neighbor Does Laundry Then Stores Her Used Gloves In Everyone’s Newspaper Slots Like Her Own Personal Trash
Image source: bajungadustin
#41 Some Neighbor Filled Up My Trash Bin Right Before Trash Pickup Day
Image source: wendee
#42 Neighbor Put Up A Fence And Left Their Gas Meter On My Side
Image source: Hauzerx
#43 We Left 7 Months Ago. Came Back To This. Upstairs Neighbor Had A Leak And Never Fixed It
Image source: Datboi_842
#44 Neighbors Moved Out And Left All Their Lights On(Including The Spotlight Shining Into My Bedroom)
Image source: Inglorious186
#45 Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#46 Weird Airbnb Neighbor
For this college program I’m in, we have a trip where we visit businesses in cities
The group split an Airbnb and we all arrived around 7pm went to sleep around 10pm-11pm
At 4am, some of us woke up to a loud bang in the backyard. When all of us woke up, we noticed there were multiple trashbags and glass bottles broken on the steps
A random lady decided to walk back and take a picture with her digital camera. We didn’t think too much about it.
We told the host and they said the trash would be cleaned soon
A few minutes later, we all go outside to get our Uber and the same lady rushes outside to take pictures of us at 8am
Next day, same thing
We told the host about it and they said “Oh we have a crazy neighbor that does that because she thinks Airbnb’s are illegal” ??? Wish they could have mentioned that
She also put this sign up
Luckily, we leave soon but we feel like a zoo animal.
Image source: indecisivennyl
#47 Stop Posting To My Email
Image source: That_Television_1553
#48 Alright I’m Done Being Nice…
Image source: thin_whiteline
#49 Neighbors Put A Gas Can With A Paper Towel For A Lid Right Next To My Front Door. Now I Have To Be The “It’s The Fumes That Are Flammable” Guy
Image source: Gingerosity244
#50 Just Moved To The Other Side Of The Country And The Neighbors Kids Lit My Car On Fire
Image source: Partyhardypillow
#51 Came Back From Camping To Find My Neighbor Moved Their Mailbox Onto My Property Without Asking And Mine Knocked Over
Image source: krob58
#52 Neighbours Moved Out And Left Their Junk On The Lawn Assuming The City Would Just Pick It Up. It’s Been Over A Month
Image source: Critical_Heat4492
#53 Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment!
Image source: worIdwar2chainz
#54 Just Caught A Neighbour “Walking Their Dog” By Car
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Next Door Neighbor Took Down His Deck And Put The Old Wood With Rusty Nails Sticking Out In The Woods That My Kids Play In
Image source: Dragonlordapocalypse
#56 Off Leash
My neighbors constantly allowing their dogs to run loose in the neighborhood. They breed Pits and can’t contain them. They run into the streets, harass people and other pets. To be fair, I’m concerned for the dogs getting hurt as much as for my children’s and pets safety.
Image source: Milhouse2078
#57 The Neighbors Cut Down The Shade Trees In My Yard Without Permission And Now I Have To Look At Their Ugly Garage Which Was Not Visible Before
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Police Called For “Tall Grass”
Image source: Snoo_80160
#59 When Your Neighbor Doesn’t Dig Out His Own Path To The Street And Just Uses Mine And Decides That Parking In Front Of It So No One Else Can Use It
Image source: Cool-Profession-730
#60 Couldn’t Get Out Of My Driveway This Morning. I Had The Car Towed And Now My Neighbor Is Upset
Image source: heybrehhhh
#61 Both Of Our Neighbors On Both Sides Constantly Block Us In. We’ve Asked Them Both Not To, Have A Sign On Our Garage, And Have Even Contacted Our Renters Office (They Did Nothing). Very Mildly Infuriating LOL
Image source: alequia
#62 Who Let The Dogs Out?
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#63 Maybe Leave The Slime To The Professionals At Nickelodeon
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#64 If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#65 This Can’t Be Good For The Gander
Image source: neighborsfromhell
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