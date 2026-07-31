Fam Turn Jogger Into Their Own Celeb, Freak Him Out By Saying They’ve Been Watching Him For Years

People-watching can be the most fun and harmless way to pass the time or just observe what the folks in your neighborhood are up to. It might only become a problem if the subject of your attention realizes that they have been on your radar the whole time.
This is what happened to a man who had been running the same route for years and didn’t think much of it until a woman and her family revealed they had been observing him the entire time. This might have definitely creeped him out, but the watchers felt the most guilty.
More info: Reddit
Admiring someone from afar can be fun to do, but if they ever get to know you’ve been watching them, it might lead to an uncomfortable situation
Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that she and her family had been observing a man run in their area for years, and they lovingly referred to him as “my dude” as they were invested in his progress
Image credits: sviatkovskyi / Magnific (not the actual photo)
One day when the woman met the runner in person, she awkwardly told him that she and her family had been watching him for years and that he should keep up the good work
Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, the woman didn’t see the running man in her area again after that, which made her feel that her actions had probably creeped him out
Image credits: Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Later, when the woman mentioned her faux to her family, her parents revealed that they had also done similar things to the runner, which is why he was probably super weirded out
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The woman felt glad to share her awkward story with folks online, and while laughing about it with her parents, her dad revealed that he had seen the runner right outside his home
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The poster warned her mom not to buy shoes for the running guy and creepily leave them outside his house now that they knew his address
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The woman felt that the runner probably knew about their antics, which is why he had changed his route and started wearing caps to hide his luscious locks that she loved
The poster shared that for years, a man went for a run in her area, and that she only paid attention to him because of his beautiful hair. Eventually, her family also began looking for the runner, because even though he was overweight at first, he slowly began getting slimmer due to his workout.
When it comes to fitness, medical experts state that it requires 3-4 weeks of consistency for an exercise to start showing results. That’s why people need to follow through with their workout plans and not give up at the first sign of things being tough, since it takes a while for their effort to show results.
This is exactly why the poster and her family would privately cheer on the runner, and they enjoyed seeing his progress. After a few years, though, when the woman one day saw the man in person, she suddenly blurted out that they all had been watching him and admiring him from afar.
According to romantics, it’s completely fine to pay attention to a stranger and appreciate them, even if you never intend to form a bond with them in the future. This admiration from a distance is sometimes a pastime for people who like building stories about the random folks whose tiny snippets of life they observe.
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When the woman revealed that she and her family had been watching the guy for years, he was flabbergasted. He then stopped running along his normal route, which made the poster feel bad, and she wondered if she had creeped him out with her excitement. She also hoped that he was okay and continuing his fitness journey.
When she shared her mess-up with her family, they also revealed that they had been keeping an eye on the man, and her dad had even driven past the runner’s house. Her mom, on the other hand, wanted to give the guy new shoes, but she hadn’t yet gone ahead and done that. This worried the poster because she felt that all their actions could fall into stalking territory.
According to professionals, if someone is following another person without their consent and spying on all of their activities, it can be considered stalking. This kind of behavior usually occurs due to malice on the part of the observer, and they might even take steps to harm the one they’re watching.
In this case, though, the poster and her parents simply wanted to cheer the man on and help him in his fitness journey. Clearly they had gone about reaching out to him in the wrong way because he had changed his running route and even started wearing a cap to cover up his long locks.
What do you think the woman could do to correct her faux pas with the running man? We’d love to hear your opinions on this hilarious situation.
Most people found the poster’s family endearing, while others didn’t like their behavior because of its impact on the man
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