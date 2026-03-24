63 Horrible Neighbors Who Made Sharing The Same Neighborhood With Them Absolutely Miserable

When touring homes, you might consider the size of the kitchen, the house’s curb appeal, how many parking spots are available, and which school districts are nearby. But what people really want access to is information about their future neighbors, because nobody wants to move in next to someone who will make their life miserable.
Redditors have been sharing stories about the absolute worst neighbors they’ve ever had. From being extremely paranoid to being determined to tank their home’s property value, it turns out that there are countless ways to be a terrible neighbor. Enjoy reading through these stories that might make you appreciate your neighborhood much more, and be sure to upvote the experiences that would have you calling a realtor immediately!
#1
My friends upstairs neighbor has a dog he never takes for a walk. So the dog just [does its business] on the balcony and when it dries he shovels off the balcony onto the cars below. Then throws water on it to clean it up and [nasty] water drips down onto her balcony.
She has called the landlord, the city, the maintenance company. No one will do anything about it. We have shouted at him while doing it and he stops for a minute but continues when we are gone. If you knock on his door, he won’t answer.
Image source: billbro_swaggins, A. C./unsplash
#2
Neighbour hated cats so put out cat traps (the type which crushes a leg) which my cat got caught in and dragged home. It crushed his leg and pelvis so he had to be put down. Neighbour was given a warning for animal [mistreatment] and was later charged due to his treatment of his own pets. Hated that guy.
Image source: tmaegan, Chen/unsplash
#3
My neighbor locks her kids outside no matter the weather and she doesn’t answer the door. They’re probably 3 and 5. Just one example…we were having a huge evergreen tree cut down in our front yard, maybe 7 feet from the property line. I told her, “you might want to back your car into the street so it doesn’t get filthy.” She moved the car, but locked her 3 year old son outside the entire time. I mean….
Image source: myboyiscoy, Ahmed/unsplash
#4
We had a neighbor at my old apartment that would sit outside my window and meow for hours to try and get my cat to come out. She would also scratch at my door. She was an adult woman. A few times she would try to follow me inside to see my cat.
Image source: fonpon, Jordan González/unsplash
#5
I didn’t really interact with my upstairs neighbors when I was in my first apartment, but their religion prohibited them from [unaliving] anything…including roaches. Their apartment became a breeding ground and the roaches would spill into the rest of the building, including mine below. It was a horrible experience and felt so hopeless because it didn’t matter how clean we were or how diligent. The buggers were always everywhere.
Image source: SharpTenor, WeebleKeneeble/reddit
#6
I was living in a [trashy] part of town at the time. I had a couple of older neighbors who could have stared in a hoarders marathon. The garage door was bowing out and splitting in areas due to the amount of [stuff] forced into it. To top that they had hundreds of feral cats with horrible defects. They kept the front door open 24/7 so the cats could come in and out of the house, at least the ones that lived long enough too. I would have to crawl under my house to remove the deceased ones so my house didn’t reek every few days.
Image source: Arrendersi, Fun_Engineering_2397/reddit
#7
NeighborLady and her (male) fiance (NeighborDude) kidnapped NeighborLady’s ex-wife. Confine ex-wife for two days, beat on her, force ex-wife to admit she inappropriately touched her own son (which she didn’t) and recorded it, threatened to turn recording over to police if ex-wife didn’t sign over custody of child to NeighborLady. Ex-wife eventually escapes, calls police, and neighbors are arrested for aggravated kidnapping.
Image source: Spire-hawk, Curated Lifestyle/unsplash
#8
I grew up in a trailer, so our, “front yard,” was the neighbor’s, “back yard.” this was also back in the days of clay litter, so we had to dump all the litter in the trash once in a while and rinse the litter boxes out and let them dry before refilling with fresh litter. not my favorite chore by any means, but my parents told me to do it, so i did. neighbor comes out one time, yelling that i can’t do that. i sassed back that i had just as much right to be there as she did. she yelled that i was a horrible kid and that she was going to tell my parents that i was rude to her. i told her to go right ahead; it’s not like i want to be cleaning the stupid litter box. i told my parents about the interaction afterward and the neighbor never said anything to them.
A couple weeks later, my cat was [gone]. my parents found out from friends who worked at the local grocery store that worst neighbor ever had bought rat poison recently. again, this was a trailer park. if she had had rats, then we would have had rats. not proof enough to take her to court, though.
edit: to clarify, we did not have rats, so she didn’t either.
Image source: chaela_may, Getty Images/unsplash
#9
Had a shared driveway. Outside at 4am with a laser pointer trying to find property lines, wants to put a gate up blocking the driveway and we would have to knock on her door to come and go. Would turn around on our property and almost crush our sewer line. Tried to sleep with my husband. Party on her roof. Kick down our signs and shoot bbs at our dog. Tons more things I’m choosing to forget.
Image source: Inotawhatwhat, A. C./unsplash
#10
When I was very young, we lived next door to an elderly couple and their adult daughter. The adult daughter had kids and grandkids of her own but she had some issues and couldn’t live on her own or with them.
I don’t remember how it started but she (the adult daughter of neighbors) started venturing further into our property until one day she walked right into our house while we were in the living room. My mother was pregnant at the time and babysitting other children. Mom was so startled she jumped up and chased her out of the house. On another occasion, she came storming over to our house with a mop in her hand determined to attack my mother. She had to call my uncle to come over and I remember him putting his entire body weight on the door to keep her out. The police end up getting called and she is taken away for psychiatric evaluation. After that, the police had to come back to talk to my parents because while being evaluated, she claimed that my mother had kidnapped her son, chained him in the basement, and then cut him up and cooked him. Obviously none of that was true. After that, if we were playing outside and she came outside, we immediately ran inside and locked the doors. I don’t know what her diagnosis was or why she fixated on my mother. We eventually moved when I was around 12.
Image source: xx1xx2xx3xx, Rajesh Rajput/unsplash
#11
My parents’ neighbor owns a landscaping company, so he has a dump truck. His house is set further back from the road than theirs, so his driveway, which is right on the property line, extends past their house and next to their backyard. My dad noticed the neighbor turning the dump truck around in my parents’ backyard when the ground was very soft from some recent rain. He went back, and sure enough, there were giant ruts in my parents’ yard. When my dad confronted the neighbor about using their backyard to turn around, the neighbor responded by saying, “I’m sorry, but if I turned it around in my yard, it would have left ruts in my lawn.” So he knew it would leave ruts, didn’t want them in his yard, and left them in my parents’ yard instead.
Image source: livecaterpillarflesh, Kawê Rodrigues/unsplash
#12
There’s a particular type of person who seems to feel like they’re the only thing standing between society and complete collapse, and about seven years ago, my downstairs neighbor was one of them. She was aloof and paranoid, and she’d imagine threats from almost everywhere… which made the fact that she thought of herself as some kind of secret agent all the more annoying.
Said neighbor was always trying to find ways of getting me (and anyone else whom she thought of as suspicious) to move out of the building. She’d stage loud telephone calls with “headquarters” about the alarming behavior of the other tenants – like my tendency to get home *after nine in the evening*, which was clearly scandalous – and frequently yell at the people who’d stand on the corner to smoke. On one occasion, I heard her shouting at someone over the placement of a flowerpot in their window, which was *obviously* an indication that they were selling [illegal substances].
Then, one afternoon, I found an “official notice” taped to a wall in the stairwell.
It was perhaps the most ridiculous attempt at a government-sponsored document that I’d ever seen, and I’m including the time that my friend Jonathan – then nine years old – made a flyer for bodyguard services. The atrocious grammar, poorly Photoshopped seal, and distinct absence of any legitimate contact information made the thing about as realistic as a scene from NCIS. Furthermore, the reference to “the past two years” seemed to indicate *me* as her primary target, since I was (as far as I knew) the only resident who had been there for less time than that.
Still, since the notice was clearly meant to scare *someone*, I decided to return the favor by taking a page out of my neighbor’s own playbook. This led me to stand outside of her apartment while staging my own fake phone call:
“You should see the notice; it’s *terrible!* Hah, yeah, it’s like they didn’t know that impersonating a federal official is a felony! Anyway, the *real* FBI are on their way, and they’re going to dust for fingerprints. Whoever made that notice is looking at a *lot* of jail time!”
I went back inside my apartment after that… and within seconds, I heard my neighbor’s door open. There was the sound of hurried footsteps rushing towards the stairwell, followed by an equally hurried retreat. When I went out to check five minutes later, the notice was gone.
I’ve since moved away, but for the rest of the time that I lived there, the lady never bothered me again.
**TL;DR: My idiotic neighbor liked to pretend that she was a secret agent.**.
Image source: RamsesThePigeon, RamsesThePigeon
#13
Had a neighbor who let his dog run free, it would get into our yard give our dogs fleas, eat all the food and teach them how to escape.
No matter what my mom said the guy denied his dog was getting out.
So being fed up with the situation my mom dyed the dog purple and sent it on its merry way.
The neighbor kept his dog contained after that.
* note the dye was a nontoxic semi permanent dog dye. No harm came to the pupper.
Image source: lorelei_fluss, Галина Ласаева/unsplash
#14
My neighbors would gather to get drunk and yell at each other in Spanish really loud directly in front of their door that was barely five feet away from mine. Just use your porch or maybe go inside. Shout out to my boy google translate for helping me communicate.
Image source: Tarkles, Getty Images/unsplash
#15
I live on the bottom floor of a dorm with balconies. Because I’m on the first floor, I don’t get one, just a big window that I can’t open, and I can’t get to the area outside of it because there are a bunch of prickly bushes separating us from the sidewalk.
My upstairs neighbor throws his leftover food off of his balcony. I’m the only one that sees it because of the bushes, and I can’t do anything about it because I can’t get to that area to clean it.
Image source: pointdecroixnerd, Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash
#16
My sister passed away and we had everyone in our entire family staying and meeting at our house, lived in a townhouse and had two carports plus there was a number of visitor parking spaces. Day before funeral we woke to find all our cars had the tires deflated, our neighbor was crazy, had a son that was just as crazy and vile as she, couldn’t prove it, but they were the culprits. Called the cops and they did nothing. When we first moved in she gifted us with a decoration for our backyard, we displayed it and it mysteriously disappeared 1 month later, we saw it hanging in her backyard. She kept picking on us and we did absolutely nothing to her.
Image source: nellabella27, jones1234j/reddit
#17
My neighbor accidentally discharged a gun, and the bullet went through our sliding glass door and ended up in he pantry. We were alerted when 80% of the glass in our sliding glass door fell on the floor. I’m 5’7 and could walk through the sliding glass door wihout opening it.
The round was found in a box of pancake mix about 6 inches over my head so the odds of it hitting me had I been in the kitchen or walking around my house the odds of being hit were very high.
Image source: anon, missybuddy/reddit
#18
I used to have this obnoxious neighbor who invited herself over all the time. Multiple cars in the driveway- we must be having company over which meant free food for her. She would peek over the fence and see we were grilling and would come over to find out what was up.
My dad had a semi- trusting relationship with her and let her know where we kept a spare key should there be an emergency.
We walked in a couple times after being gone and found notes from her on the counter stating she had stopped by to chat but we weren’t there. Which means she had used the spare key, gone into our house while we weren’t there and probably snooped around and then left a note.
My dad mentioned to her how she wasn’t to come in when we weren’t there and she apologized. The next day there were brownies on the counter with a note that said sorry. She clearly disregarded what he said to bring us apology brownies!!
The last straw was when one day my dad had left the house and I was taking a shower. When I stepped out in just a towel and ran to the laundry room there was a random woman sitting on the couch. After freaking out I learned that she was a jehova’s witness and was let in by my neighbor who apparently was snooping around while I was in the shower and just left the lady alone in my house.
My dad came home and changed all the locks that day and told her not to come over ever again. We also ignored her any time she knocked after that. She hated us after that and clearly thought all of her actions were completely normal.
TL:DR- obnoxious uninvited neighbor let in a jehova’s witness to my house when I was in the shower and then left her alone. I had no idea and ran into the lady with just a towel on.
Image source: Notfunliketheysaid, Brooke Balentine/unsplash
#19
I have a [jerk] neighbor that loves calling the cops any chance he gets. If we leave our car doors open too long, if we get too close to his yard or anyone else’s yards, if out dog is too loud. He’s calmed down a bit over the years, but it used to get heated between him and this white trash family that lived next to him for a while. They were just as bad. They [mistreated] their dogs, leaving them locked up in their backyard, never fed them, always let them break out and run around the neighborhood, screamed at each other often out in the open, and one time some of their relatives came over and they started arguing and pulled guns on each other. I think they may have tried to burn their house down one time because they couldn’t get it to sell. Needless to say nothing happened because the [jerk] next door called 911 within minutes.
Image source: anon
#20
The old lady who lived across to us decided to become an opera singer and “sang” to her plants almost daily, from 7 am to around noon and from 6ish pm until like 3 am. And I’m talking full blown **OoooooOOOOOOoooooooaaaaaaaaooooOOOOO** practically all day every day. It made things like sleeping hard and caused my SO enough stress to trigger her depression.
She got the cops called on her twice. The first time she sang to the officers face and closed the door. They had to break in and take her away. But she returned the next day. The second time a senior officer cursed at her while the younger guy tried to hold his laughter.
I bonded with one of my neighbours over our shared hatred towards [her], I think he lived above her (oof)
In addition the middle aged guy who lived below us was worse. He would yell and curse about practically any sound we made in the apartment. Even when a t-shirt fell from the ed to the floor. And this was an old house so we had really creak-happy floors. And this wasn’t all, he would also have episodes where he would bark randomly, even in the middle of the night. This was a weekly occurrence.
We lived there for 4 years.
Image source: anon, Quaid Lagan/unsplash
#21
There’s a guy that lives down the street who is a real piece of [trash]. He also has serious problems with women. When I bought my house I had a boyfriend living with me. As such, he left me alone. When that relationship ended, I became this guy’s arch nemesis apparently.
He would come onto my property and take [stuff]. He stole a porch chair, my garden hose, string for my trimmer, my doormat, whatever he could find. When confronted he told me these were my “husband’s” property, not mine (I’ve never been married). The police were called but as long as he gave the property back, nothing happened.
If I had a female friend over, he would shout homophobic slurs. If I had a male friend over, he would shout derogatory names at me. Police were called, warnings were given, no arrests were made.
He would alternate between trying to hit my dog with his car and trying to come on my property and take her. Police and humane officers were called. Again, he was warned but nothing further.
He would loiter on my property all the time. He cut down my rose bushes, he dug up all of the tulips in my flower bed, he brought his animals into my yard. I confronted him and told him he was not to trespass. He told me he had the permission of the deceased former owner of my home to come onto the property whenever he wanted. I told him I owned the property now and he was no longer welcome. He told me I had “no authority” and asked to speak to my father (who lives 1800 miles away). Police were again speed dialed at this point. He was served a written no trespassing order. He violated it twice and was cited. He never paid any of his fines and no further action was taken.
Two things happened at this point – a new magistrate was elected and I installed security cameras. Between having ample video evidence to easily charge and convict him of a crime and having a “changing of the guard” at the magistrate’s office (the previous magistrate was very difficult to deal with, even for the police), the whole situation has changed dramatically and while the problems with this guy aren’t completely nonexistent, the frequency has decreased dramatically.
Image source: angrygnomes58
#22
My upstairs neighbor liked to blast Black Sabbath all night long on the weekend. The funny thing is I like Black Sabbath. But I didn’t like it at 3AM when I’d just got home from work a hour before after working a twelve hour shift. I’d be there laying in bed hearing the tune from “Symptom of the Universe” and my brain would be filling in the lyrics.
As many times as I banged on his door to get him to turn the music down you’d think he would have learned to have the volume at a decent level by 1AM.
Image source: lilfrostgiant
#23
Had a neighbor that thought all of the surrounding land was his. His plot was pretty small but he thought that if he mowed my lawn EVERY DAY that he had legal ownership of it and he drafted up some papers saying that the city was giving him ownership of my land which my lawyer quickly pointed out was not only [nonsense] but was also fraud. Then he would do things like jump in my car and broke the clutch so he can push into the alley and have it towed so he could park his vehicles there. Him and his wife called the city multiple times to get my own vehicles towed off my property while pretending to be super nice to us (which is why Iowan passive aggressiveness is extremely annoying) so I called a tow company to come pick it up and bring it to a mechanic but they thought they were successful in getting it towed off the property so they started celebrating until the car showed up next week and they were arrested.
Image source: IAmWarbot
#24
I had just moved to a new state by myself at the age of 22. My dad, who lives 3 hours away from my new place, helped with everything. While he was moving me in, we met my next door neighbors—an elderly couple in their 60’s. They seemed nice, especially the wife. They took down my phone number and told me to call if I needed anything. Nice people, I thought.
A few weeks later, I’m outside and the man invites me over for dinner later that week, promising his wife’s lasagna. I agree, somewhat reluctantly, because I’m a bit of an introvert. But they seem so nice and mentioned missing their kids, who don’t come around so often.
I show up on time and knock. The man answers. I ask where his wife is, and he tells me “oh, she’s in Florida, visiting her sister.” Okay… that’s weird, and definitely doesn’t sound like the dinner I signed up for. I ask if it was unexpected, the visit? He says, no. I mention that he had said we would be having her lasagna, so I had assumed it was a dinner with both of them. He gets kind of flustered and says “she forgot to make it before she left, I was planning on us to have what she was supposed to leave in the fridge.” Okay… definitely feeling like I was asked here under false pretenses. But maybe he doesn’t like it when she’s gone and just wanted to have company for dinner? I don’t know. I’m uncomfortable, though. I don’t know this man, and my family and friends are hours away.
“Dinner” is a day old pizza he pulls out of the fridge. And he seems much more interested in opening one of the three bottles of wine he’s got out on the counter. He offers me a glass, and at first I refuse, but he reeeallly insists. I agree to be polite. I go to sit at the dining room table and try to start talking casually about the area, asking for tips on places to visit, etc. He says “oh, let’s be friends, no need to sit at the table, let’s go into the living room.”
At first, he sits across from me in a different chair. Eventually, he moves to the couch where I was fidgeting, clearly uncomfortable. He continues moving closer, and changing my attempts at small talk to weird and personal topics—asking me about my “partying” in college, prying about men in my life, etc. All while trying to refill my glass. I’m not drinking what he pours, but he keeps pouring it higher and higher until it’s at the brim of the glass. Eventually I say “sorry, I’m not a drinker, and I don’t plan on having anymore.” He.. almost pouts? My alarm bells are going off like crazy and I just want to bolt. I keep saying that I have to go, something has come up with a friend, but when I stand to go he calls me back each time and says “you agreed to have dinner! Your friend can wait. Plus, you’ve just moved here—who can already be so important?”
I’m basically almost paralyzed at this point. I need to get out of there, and my brain is going a million miles a second planning an escape and dealing with the weird feeling of still wanting to be “polite.” He tells me to “loosen up.” And then He comes over and proceeds to start rubbing my shoulders. I’m in full out panic now. I flinch away, pull out my phone, and say in a dead voice, “I have to leave, right now.”
Idk what did it, but he let me go at that point. He tried keeping up with me as I nearly ran out of the room. He met me at the door and said he was sorry I couldn’t stay longer. And then, he somehow casually slipped in a reminder that he and his wife had a spare key to my house, if I ever locked myself out (the person who had lived there before me had given them one and used to have them cat and house sit).
I ran home and just… bawled. I was mad at myself for getting myself into a scary situation like that. I was furious at how STUPIDLY committed to being “polite” I was. And I was scared.
I called the only somewhat friend I had at that point, a guy I had met at my graduate school, and asked him to stay on my couch for the night. He very kindly agreed (he’s also my boyfriend now and lives with me lol). And then I called my dad in the morning and he drove 3 hours to change every single lock on the house.
When I see my neighbor outside now, he avoids eye contact. I haven’t spoken to him, or his wife, since.
Image source: anon
#25
You don’t know a neighbor from hell until you’ve lived next to two different residents who were into dogfighting.
The house next to ours was always pretty suspicious because literally no one could move in there without something bad happening. When I was about ten, the house caught on fire, and I was told it was because the teenage boys who lived there were burning pennies or something. After that, the house was purchased by a few men and one woman.
I was maybe twelve when all this happened – I walk out to my backyard one day and there’s about six little pit bull puppies trotting around the yard, with their mother hanging out somewhere in the distance. Occasionally, the smallest one would come over to stare at me a bit, and he’d run after me if I ran back and forth along the fence.
Months went by, police increased on our street, and the puppies gradually disappeared – all except the little one. We never saw or heard what was going on, but there were a lot of dog cages in the owners’ cars. One day I actually saw one of the men ‘training’ the last dog. As in, deliberately irritating him, shoving him, hitting him with things to make him bite. And whenever that dog was left outside on his own, he’d come to the fence snarling and barking at anyone who came close. Almost got my mom one day when she was trimming our bushes back. Our two yards are separated by a single steel fence, and towards the back the fence sags dangerously inward towards our side. The dog would’ve made it into our yard had Mom not used the pepper spray.
And then one day they were just gone. The neighbors, the cars, the cages, the puppy I’d watched grow from a sweet pudgy-faced baby into a vicious, angry, poorly socialized fighting dog. To this day I still find this to be one of the most depressing things I’ve ever experienced growing up.
Image source: QuantumDrej
#26
We had next door neighbors who had kids that were a little rowdy, but nothing too bad. Then one of the parents [passed away], and the kids went incredibly wild. Over the next few years we had a number of problems including: graffiti spray painted on the house, glass and nails left in a line on our driveway, a full can of ginger ale thrown through our window, dog [feces] thrown at the house, and condoms filled with corn syrup and flour launched at our house. In addition, the kids started dealing [illegal substances] out of the house, and we had to deal with a massive increase of noise as they had large parties every weekend, and were sitting on the front porch screaming obscenities at each other almost every weekday.
We tried calling the cops when we were hit, and the cops were aware of the kids from other calls in the neighborhood. Unfortunately their mother covered for them, and would apologize to us privately after the cops left. All the cops could do was give them warnings.
We finally broke down and set up cameras around the entire outside of the house, and installed them when the kids were there and watching. They saw every one go up, and saw us check and remove all blind-spots. The moment they saw that they’d be on camera if they tried any of this again, the problems immediately stopped. Even the dealing moved somewhere else. It’s been mostly peace and quiet (with a few exceptions) ever since.
Image source: cyrus_hunter
#27
When I was thirteen, a new neighbor moved into the house next door to mine (which we share a driveway with). Our neighborhood is really close and like to have get togethers and block parties, so we all got together and had a little celebration to welcome her. Immediately it became clear that she *did not* like my dad.
A while later we find out that she’s been telling our neighbors that my dad was inappropriate to her at the party. I know y dad would never act like that but he isn’t a native English speaker (he’s middle eastern which is relevant) and hey maybe some sort of wire got crossed and there was some kind of misunderstanding. So my dad goes to try and apologize to her. It does not go well and she tells my dad to leave which he promptly did.
Then she put up the security cameras. They absolutely covered her house getting views of pretty much every angle including lots of shots of our shared drive. “Whatever” we though. “A lady has a right to put cameras on her house.”
Then the cops started showing up. She called them claiming we had messed with her cameras or that me and my friends were shining laser pointers into them. The cops would leave pretty quickly because the supposed crime involved a camera which somehow hadn’t captured any evidence of the supposed crime.
Then she started claiming that we were poisoning her yard. She spent a lot of time in her lawn gardening and growing plants but for some reason every six months or so she’d cut everything down and start over. Anyways the cops started coming asking about our supposed poisoning of her lawn but they couldn’t find any evidence. We didn’t have any poison, her cameras hadn’t picked anything up, and we had no motive to poison her lawn. So she started an inquest with the department of agriculture. A pesticide use investigator showed and and interrogated us then took samples from her yard.
While that was going on we had a few fun encounters with her. Once she bought a giant floodlight and pointed it into our windows in the middle of the night. The fire department had to come and unplug it. Another time, our dinner was interrupted when a massive hazmat truck came blaring down our street. Men in heavy gear poured out and charged into her house and then, minutes later disappointedly filed out. One guy came and told us that she had bought a Geiger counter and used it wrong and had thought that we had irradiated her house.
Finally things came to a head when she sued us to get an order of protection. She claimed that my dad was a member of an al Qaeda sleeper cell intent on destroying her. She also claimed that he had used his skills as an engineer to develop a device that she referred to as a white ion laser which would allow him to turn invisible and sneak into her house. She submitted one terabyte of film from her cameras all of which was annotated with such incriminating evidence as “squamesh leaves the house. Squamesh enters the house.” There we’re also tons of photos and notes.
It was here that we discovered that her cameras were pointed into my bedroom and had been filming me for years. I was a young lad by this point so there’s probably video evidence of some pretty embarrassing teenage behavior out in the aether now. We later legally forced her to move the cameras but she kept moving them back, so I just kept my blinds closed for the better part of a decade.
During the trial, the department of agriculture report came back. It was determined that crazy neighbor has poisoned her own lawn by over fertilizing it. She received a fine for contaminating the ground water.
We obviously won the lawsuit and countersued her to get our own order of protection. We also had to legally get the files on us at the fbi and cia closed since she had reported us to both agencies.
Despite losing the suit, she continued to live next to us, occasionally calling the police on us or suing us again. All things accounted for, the cops were called on us 37 times, we were sued five times, and of course there were the investigations with various federal agencies.
It’s now been ten years and she’s finally moving out. Why you might ask. Does she feel guilty for accusing us of crimes with no evidence for a decade? Had her paranoia finally driven her to move? No. She didn’t pay her property taxes for six years and her house got taken from her. She tried to sue the city on a bunch of occasions as well and failed. Womp womp
This is only a summary of the situation. There’s tons more. I haven’t even gotten into her kids, her husband scam, the video she posted to YouTube of her dog dying, her faking a disability and so much more!
TLDR: crazy neighbor accuses us, spies on us, calls cops on us, and starts investigations with several federally agencies against us. Finally gets her house taken after not paying taxes.
*EDIT*
People have been asking for more stories so I’ll post some of my replies.
*The husband scam:*
So when she first moved in she had a husband. We thought nothing of it since plenty of people have husbands. He seemed like a nice guy too. Unlike the crazy lady he was willing to talk to us and be cordial. He owned some local construction company and was pretty well off (just barely a millionaire if I had to guess).
Well after about six months we see him loading a bunch of his stuff into a truck and then we never see him again. By this point, we’re well into the insanity and so any crazy neighbor related activity sent off alarm bells at our place. So my mom starts investigating. She’s a lawyer so she knows how to search through people’s legal histories with a fine tooth comb.
It turns out that this guy was husband number four. We googled the previous husbands and what do they all gave in common? All were independently wealthy business owners. None lasted more than a year with. Each one had a prenup which promised crazy neighbor a healthy sum of money.
That made things start to make sense. Our neighborhood isn’t crazy high class or anything but the people around us do well for themselves. Crazy neighbor didn’t work. She barely left the house. Turns out she was living off of husband money.
While she’s lived next to us, we’ve seen husband number five and six fall victim to the same scheme. She actually would have been kicked out of her house sooner but she convinced one of them to pay her backed taxes for her, buying her some time.
*The Kids and the Fake Disability Scam:*
I’ll preface this by saying that her insanity inspired a certain level of reciprocal insanity in my family and my mom especially would take time every month or so to she what she could dig up on crazy neighbors activities.
Because of that snooping, we knew that the kids were supposed to live with her, but we never saw them. One was around my age, the other was about six when they moved in. We’d see them maybe once every couple years leaving the house but that was about it.
I can’t say with any certainty that they were actually living in that house, but they were supposed to be. And if they actually did then they had very little contact with the outside world.
The disability thing comes from a similar snoop fest. We found out that she sued the city for violating her fourteenth amendment rights as a disabled person somehow. We looked into it and she was claiming that she couldn’t stand or walk for more than about five minutes. And yet most every day we’d see her out in her yard for hours doing manual labor.
That suit ultimately didn’t go her way (shockingly) and I’m pretty sure it had something to do with her eventually losing her house. I think she was trying to leverage the disability thing to somehow get away with not paying her taxes? But honestly I’m not sure.
*Some other weird [stuff] that I just remembered*
Since we share a driveway with her our garages basically share a wall. This setup has led to some funny encounters. One time, after we already had an order of protection against her, she waltzed up to our door and rang our doorbell to try and get us to sign a document letting her tear down both of our garages so that she could enlarge hers. We told her to get off of our property.
When it snows we only shovel our half of the driveway/garage area since we don’t want to start any trouble. One time my dad and I were out shoveling and she “accidentally” let her dog loose (not the pug from before. This is a breed I dont recognize, but to paint a picture its a medium sized dog with a jacked body and a tiny head). It ran over and started barking at us and being threatening so we threw snow on it and it ran away.
One time I noticed that the wood of our shared garage wall had cracks in it and I got curious so I peeked into her garage. It was full to the brim with cardboard boxes and the door looked like it had been jerry rigged somehow. I like to believe it was booby trapped but that’s probably an embellishment.
One of her notes that was submitted during the trial cryptically read, “I fear the man with the beard.” The issue was that no one in our family had a beard at the time. That one was a head scratcher.
Image source: squamesh
#28
I lived in a high rise a few years ago and the guy directly above me was pretty cool and enjoyable. Some highlights:
-One Sunday night I was relaxing on my couch at about 10pm. I was reading a book when suddenly it sounded as if someone was shooting a gun through my ceiling. I went upstairs and knocked on his door and asked him to turn it down. He told me that the city’s noise ordinance doesn’t go into effect until 11 and basically to go blow myself. I told him it was causing an issue and that he needed to turn it down and he walked back into his kitchen and came out with a sawed-off broomstick with a “grip” he’d fashioned of duct tape and threatened to beat me with it for asking him to turn it down. He ended up begrudgingly turning it down.
-I called the police on him because I could hear him beating up his girlfriend through my ceiling. They never got there in time and she never told them that he had hit her, so they never did anything.
-I’m about 90% sure that he tried to break into my apartment one day while I was out. He had stuck his head in my door when there was a plumbing issue with his tub drain leaking and damaging my bathroom ceiling. His eyes lit up when he saw that my place was nice. Shortly thereafter, someone tried to break into my place by going through the lock cylinder. I only noticed because it broke my lock and I couldn’t get into my apartment at 3am when I got home. I got a new deadbolt immediately.
-One morning, I was in the shower getting ready for work when water started POURING into my bathroom. I mean water blasting out of my sconce, shower tiles turning brown from being waterlogged, etc. I threw on shorts and ran down to the office. No one was there. I went to the maintenance office. Empty. I called every number for the company I was renting from. No one answered. I went to the apartment above me where this was coming from. No one answered. By the time I got back to my place, the entire bathroom ceiling had collapsed and I had water damage visible in two other rooms and a whole hallway. I later found out that his girlfriend had nodded off while filling the bathtub to do laundry (there was a giant laundry room in the basement) and the water was running full blast for a while as it overflowed. She destroyed my apartment and damaged a couple thousand dollars’ worth of my stuff. She admitted to exactly what had happened. He came home and tried to talk his way out of it. The maintenance guy shut him down and told him he knew what had actually happened and that he was basically boned. He then made a throat-slashing gesture at me in view of the head of maintenance.
-He got evicted as a result of the damage she did and the fact that he threatened to [end] me by cutting my throat. He blamed me for his eviction, so he started vandalizing my car. He kicked off the side window. He slashed a tire two different times. He threatened to [end] me one time when I saw him in a bodega in the neighborhood, because he moved DIRECTLY across the street when he got thrown out.
Image source: ebimbib, ebimbib/imgur
#29
Oh man, my next door neighbors at my old house by far. I’ll summarize and keep it brief (unless someone wants the details, then I’m happy to share). They were a white trash couple in their late 40’s that were renting the house next door. The things that I remember offhand:
– knocked on my front door at 11pm (on a weekday), wanting to know if I knew of anywhere they could cash a check.
– asked for a ride to a friend’s house, under the guise of that friend would accept the above check. Instead when I drove him over there he bought d***s from the guy.
– when they would fight they would yell and scream and it would end up with them screaming in the yard
– multiple police visits
– on multiple occasions the guy, always while he was drunk or high, would ask to borrow money from myself or my wife, or ask if he could borrow our cars.
– almost burned their house down because they were using gasoline to start a fire in a fire pit.
– the woman had an adult son who did not live there, but was arrested once there, and OD’ed once there.
– finally were evicted just as we were moving out
If I can remember any more, I’ll add them.
EDIT: Because you asked..(in the order presented above). One note I didn’t add before: “Jack” had previously served a few years in jail for armed robbery. I found this out because my older sister went to high school with someone who knew him. Evidently Jack, while drunk, went into a gas station and robbed cashier, claiming he had a gun. In my state, if you claim to have a weapon when committing a crime, you are charged as if you had one. Also, he fought with the cops when they caught him,
– So, one night I hear a knock at the door. I see my neighbor “Jack” when I look out the window. After I open, I notice the check in his hand (made out to him). The first words out of my mouth are “I don’t have any cash’. I almost never do, and even if I did, at this point and time, I had barely had talked to the guy. He asks me if I know anywhere he can cash it. No, it’s 11pm on a Tuesday, I doubt anyplace that would do that is open. He asked me if I thought the neighbors on the other side might know of a place. I tell him I have no clue, but go ahead and ask them. He leaves.
– He comes back maybe 20 minutes later and tells me that a friend of his will give him the cash if he signs over the check, but he needs a ride since “Jill” left with their car that night. I reluctantly agree since the place is less than 10 minutes away and I know the area (not a terrible area). On the way there he thanks me countless times for the ride. I pull up in front of the house and the “friend” is already waiting outside. jack gets out of my car and as I watch him walk over to the “friend”, watch him hand him the check and watch the “friend” hand him a small bag of something back, I realize I just drove him to a d**g deal. Jack thanks me on the drive home numerous times on the way home. I tell him this is a one time deal and don’t ask me again.
-Their fighting was nothing special, but it always ended up outside and very public. Nothing like sitting around watching a movie and then hearing screaming outside next door.
– We witnessed both Jack and Jill get led off in cuffs several times.
– The gasoline story: please see my reply to a previous comment.
– Jill’s son “Mark”. Mark wasn’t around much, but he made a great impression. He got arrested once while he was over there (reasons unknown). Another time, he OD’ed at their place and an ambulance showed up and took him away. He tried breaking in their place at least once while he knew they weren’t home to steal their stuff, because Jill wouldn’t give him any money.
-Finally, my wife and I decided to move. We were having a brand new home built. About a week before we were scheduled to close, we found out that they were being evicted. They had recently been feuding with a new neighbor and it was pretty much non-stop between them. Evidently another neighbor found the contact info for their landlord, who had no idea what had been going on, and he started the eviction process. if only it had happened two years sooner.
Image source: AeroEngineer79
#30
When I still lived in Germany a Russian family lived across the street. About 7 people, no one worked, they spent all their time sitting outside, smoking, arguing, having friends over. All year round. One December night they had a barbecue outside, sitting around a fire while it was snowing. Nothing bothered them. But they bothered everyone else. When you tried to talk to them they acted like they didn’t understand German. No matter where I live now – it’s quieter.
Image source: ariellann
#31
Downhill neighbor had a wide-open view of our beautiful lower yard. They got a barky dog that they left in their backyard all day. Dog torn down our fence trying to get out and get to our dog. We build a new solid wood fence and then they complained, now that they couldn’t see our yard, that we were spying on them from our yard. Whatever. Then they build a raised deck so that they could see over the fence. We planted a row of bamboo and haven’t seen them since.
They called the building department about our fence. The building department came out, said it was legit, and cited them for their illegal deck.
Image source: Aromadegym
#32
I moved a lot growing up so I’ve had a few.
One neighbor in Florida was a known kleptomaniac, but he would steal the most random items around the neighborhood. When someone moved out of a house, he would dig up the plants from the yard and sell them online. We would just wake up one morning and all of the plants would be gone with the trail of dirt leading to his house. When his house foreclosed he stole all of the doors off their hinges before moving out. He stole another neighbor’s bicycle when they left their garage door open. The owner knew it was the klepto so he just walked over to his house and took it back without calling the cops. We also later found out that he was going through a nasty divorce from his wife… who was once his therapist.
My neighbors in Pennsylvania would catcall me frequently when I walked home from school in my catholic uniform. I was 10 at the time. Luckily they stopped when my mom glared at them.
Image source: ArtbyTMD
#33
Typical bogans/rednecks. The number of vehicles at their house fluctuates between 5 and 13 daily, and they will sit in their driveway and rev their car engine for hours at a time. They also own loud dogs and fight a lot.
Image source: LordEricPickles
#34
I had a Jewish guy. His wife and kids were ok but he saw anti semitism everywhere. Like, when he got a parking ticket it was not because he parked illegally it was because he was a Jew. He would also bring up being Jewish every chance he got, even if it had nothing to do with anything…….
Image source: Lostyogi
#35
When living with my dad in a duplex, the downstairs neighbor was a family of i think 8 people in a 2br house. They were all on pills, sat on the porch 24/7, none of them had a job, frequently had police because of fights…oh, and they bread chihuahuas, so constant sound of dogs barking and yelping.
At the same time the neighbors on the same floor as us ( Very thin walls) was a family of 3 where the 2 kids constantly fought for who’s turn it was on the xbox. I could hear them trash talking people over the mic all the time. 1 time i put my guitar amp against the wall on full volume…i usually play unplugged or with headphones because volume at 2 shakes the floors. They were a quiet for a little bit, but it never stopped. So glad i moved out.
Image source: derpado514
#36
Not my neighbor but my parents own fig trees and someone we’ve never seen before came to our house at noon and stole some figs.
Image source: ArcOfRuin
#37
Next door neighbor came over to borrow ladder when husband wasn’t home. Weird vibe, he “steadied” me from behind when I was taking the ladder down from the wall hook. Passed it off that I was being overly sensitive. Ran in to him *with his wife and my husband both present* in a store, and he kissed my cheek in greeting. Weird…hubs thought so too. We got a knock on the door from a government agency asking us about him — he needed a security clearance where he worked. Not a lot to report, he seemed ok. FF to him knocking on the door one Saturday morning early when he know hubs would be at work. I had all four of my kids there. I don’t even remember why he came over, but it ended up with him rubbing himself against me *in front of my kids* and trying to unzip *in front of my kids. WTH???* Should be noted I have four kids and all were age 5 and under at the time. WTH?!? I kicked him out, called husband, let his wife know, let the mom of the kids she did in-home daycare for…and wife called me back begging me to retract it. Somehow it got back to his supervisor and his clearance was in jeopardy. They ended up divorced.
TL/DR: Inappropriate touching and he lost his government clearance because of it. Why hadn’t I read “The Gift of Fear” before this, I’ll never know….
Image source: pamamaamajamma
#38
Growing up there was a big Mormon family across the street, at first they just kept trying to convert us but as I got older I noticed the men paying me more attention, especially since puberty hit me like a truck. At barely twelve I could easily pass for a sixteen year old. Every time I saw one of the men they had some kind of comment, mostly about my chest. The sons who were at least four or five years older than me often asked if I stuffed and wanted to feel them to prove I didn’t. Of course I never gave them any answer and just ran home. Luckily we moved right before I turned eighteen because I’ve heard the horror stories about that religion.
Image source: anon
#39
My parents used to have a landlord (also their neighbor) who would crawl underneath their house and just sit there.
Image source: Originalitie
#40
Our neighbors a few years ago. Husband lost his job ended up living a horrible trailer park our neighbors had a pit bull they used to fight-we saw them using wound cleaner on this dog with visible neck wounds and scarring. It actually came after and tried to [end] our dog who we were walking in our yard. Then there was the night they were watching [adult movies] with their front door wide open so you could see everything. Another incident they had some kid who was probably no bigger than 2 almost fall into a charcoal grill because they weren’t watching. Finally they got into a huge drunken argument and one of them knocked our street sign over with a car at 2am. Friday nights guaranteed the cops would come. Landlords lived in our community but did not care as long as they got their rent they couldn’t be bothered by all the garbage going on. Most of the people in our park were pretty scary people.
That was 7 months of absolute hell and I’m beyond grateful my husband found a great job in a different state and we got to start over with some very awesome neighbors we have now.
Image source: coffeeandjesus1986
#41
Moved into house second year of law school, neighbor brought us cookies. Two weeks later black roommate moves in; over the course of the year she called the cops on us, the health department, the city, etc. Never brought us cookies again.
Image source: OneNineRed
#42
Had a hoarder next door.
The bugs she brought were bad enough. But she was old and forgetful and on more than one occasion, put food on the stove and just left. Smoke would billow from her apartment and I would have to call the fire department so they could race there to kick in her door and stop things before she burned down the building. She liked to hoard newspapers, among other things, so her apartment was a tinder box.
On top of that, there was the sheer weirdness of when her family would come and remove everything from her house while she stood, staring at the dumpster. Much of the stuff they would carry to the trash I would recognize as something I had thrown out, sometimes even years earlier.
To top it off, she was rude as hell about it if you asked her to please, please, please let the exterminators into her apartment. It would be one thing if she had been a sweet old lady with a bad problem she acknowledged and apologized for. But she was downright mean if you asked her to open her apartment up to pest control to try to keep the monster roaches at bay.
Image source: anon
#43
We lived next door to this old man who sat in his front yard BLATANTLY just staring at us with binoculars. He only did it when my parents werent home. When my mom confronted him he claimed we were lying. We werent. So one night we hear a noise outside and my mom pulls up the blind to find herself eye to eye with this old man trying to look into our window.
And theres that other time my neighbor tried to kidnap me by trying to lure me into his car asking me harry potter stuff and he went to jail.
Image source: tsim12345
#44
We had one roommate who just constantly stole food, but would never admit to it. Nothing worse than being paranoid about stuff going missing and suspecting innocent people of it.
Eventually, it was good as everyone else bonded over the shared hatred of this one guy. I finally got the proof I needed as I put some out of date eggs in the fridge, had them go missing only for him to be sick for a few days.
Image source: idreamofpikas
#45
Our neighbours hate us after we got an extension built with full permission and council rejected their objections for not having enough light, because they’d converted the garage into a dining room with windows without permission. By mutual agreement we removed the front part of the hedges because my parents felt so bad that they wanted to do something for them.
Neighbours decided to ‘sue’ us and claim the entire boundary where the hedges were removed for themselves. Our houses were built 50 years apart and our house had its own hedges and was a corner house before theirs was built. We also have proof of how the space looked before the extension was built and hedges removed and the way it was built most of it belonged to us from the start.
I say ‘sue’ because they started this problem to begin with and wanted legal action but refused to get a solicitor on the grounds of ‘WHY SHOULD I GET A SOLICITOR WHEN YOU GUYS CAUSED THIS?’
So we got a solicitor ourselves because my mum had been assaulted a few times and they were building walls and placing objects on the disputed space despite numerous police warnings. I’ve been assaulted myself, the wife has been charged. She’s tried to run my mum over with her car before. We decided it was time to resolve it formally.
It’s been 3 years since this started. We’re going through our solicitor and it’s taking a long time but we’re getting there. We’ve been told to do absolutely nothing and just report and document everything which is what we’ve done. We tried to resolve it ourselves but it ended in attack so we won’t even go near them. They won’t co operate because they believe they did nothing wrong.
Every week there is some sort of commotion and we’ll get harassed in some way.
On the other hand, our neighbours on the other side of us are absolute angels and the elderly mrs gave my mum some berries last week to make jam from.
Image source: Aela_Nox
#46
I had this neighbor once who turned out to be seriously mentally ill. I would say she was in her 50s or 60s. She seemed nice and normal at first, but eventually we would hear her screaming to nobody inside her unit at all hours of the day. Screaming, swearing, completely losing [it] at NOBODY. She lived totally alone. It was kind of scary, actually.
I had some other neighbors around my age that lived underneath me, a couple that was male/female. If the female ever had guy friends come over, the crazy neighbor would knock on her door and start screaming at her that she was running a brothel. It got worse and worse over time to the point that both myself and my downstairs neighbors e-mailed detailed complaints to our landlord. Eventually, they called some sort of adult social services department on her and she was finally evicted. We felt kind of bad, but jesus christ.
Image source: rizaroni
#47
Years ago, my wife, kids, and I rented a townhouse.
We had been there for 4 years, and were on a month by month lease.
The owner told us that they would not be extending the lease because she was selling the unit. No big deal, but the lease ended in July and we were told this in May.
We scrambled, but were eventually able to find a great house in an excellent neighborhood to buy. It was during the housing crisis so we got a huge deal, too. Paid about $100K less than the neighbors.
Anyway, at the townhouse there were a few neighbors that would ogle my wife.
They were all married except one guy that I will call Brian because that’s his name.
Brian was divorced a few times and had kids in their 20s that lived with him. He would constantly run outside if he saw my wife out there. He would mention to her that he saw her going to the store or to the mailbox or whatever. We had a community pool and he would see her going there with the kids and follow so he could hang out with her while she was in her bikini. It creeped her out so much she would wrap a towel around herself until she confirmed he wasn’t at the pool.
I had to have words with him more than once about this.
Moving day comes and we haven’t told any of the neighbors we are moving because why would we?
Brian comes over as we are loading the truck and asks my wife “*Which one of you are moving out?*”
I stop and tell him, “*Both of us.*”
He was hoping it was a divorce situation so he could try to [sleep with] my wife.
**~BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE~**
I come home from a work trip one day and my wife tells me that Brian was driving past our house.
I don’t know how he did it, but he found out where we live. We still live in the same city, so I reason he either saw my wife and followed her home one day or just drove around until he found us.
We live in a cul-de-sac. There is no reason for him to be driving there. It’s not like we’re on the way to someplace.
Finally, My wife has my car because I have to take her’s in for maintenance. The doorbell rings and who is it but Brian.
He is obviously stunned to see me answer the door and starts to stammer out some [nonsense] about why he’s there.
He knows about my military time and what I was in the Army.
I tell him, in no uncertain terms, that if I ever see him near my home or my wife ever again that it *will* be the last thing he does on this Earth.
I make him acknowledge that he understands me and to tell me he will never come here again, and he scurries to his car and leaves as fast it it will take him.
It’s been a few years and neither of us have seen Brian.
Every now and then I’ll see a car I don’t recognize on our cul-de-sace and I always look at the driver.
Just in case.
Image source: Val_Hallen
#48
I had a neighbor once who shot bb’s at his fence. The problem is, they would go right through, and at that time my little brother was just learning to walk and would play by the fence. And another time his [jerk] son cut the wires to our Christmas decorations.
Image source: _Twas_Ere_
#49
I wouldn’t say the worst but I would say the creepiest.
While living in Los Angeles I was staying in a nice area called Miracle Mile and most of the residents there are fairly young. I stayed in an apartment complex that had two floors. My apartment was on the second floor and I had a neighbor under me.
My girlfriend at the time lived in Oregon. She came to visit for the first time for a week and we had many conversations and a lot of fun in the apartment. One day while walking out of my apartment we heard someone downstairs leaving as well, we make our way to the staircase and once we get down to the bottom floor my neighbor that lives directly under me says hello..mind you this is my first encounter with her after living there for 7 months so she says “Hey, I’m also from Oregon” My girlfriend and I look at each other puzzled to know how she knows that. She then says how was your dinner date last night at Jones..at this point we’re like WTH was she hiding in the apartment. We had a small chat and we left. After that day she would randomly come up to my apartment and ask random questions about my girlfriend and I. Towards the end of my lease, I would hear her screaming and acting a little off. I would see her out in the neighborhood with messy wild hair and smeared lipstick on her face and teeth. Weirdest neighbor I’ve ever had.
Image source: anon
#50
My neighbors are pretty nice, but one year one of them stole our Christmas lights. Still trying to figure out the motivation behind that one.
Image source: Gelatinous_Rex
#51
The worst neighbor is the one with 7 sets of windchimes, all tuned in different keys to create cacophony.
On breezy nights, it’s impossible to sleep if our bedroom windows are open.
Image source: anon
#52
Before we moved, our neighbor two houses up would always sprint outside and flip off the ice cream truck. Made it awkward because I always wanted to get an ice cream sandwich, but the truck would never stop.
Image source: akantho
#53
I lived in an apartment with a morbidly obese downstairs neighbor (which is important later). She was always poking into our business (lived with my wife, then gf at the time).
Well one time my wife was out of town and I had my friend over (male). We were watching a movie and drinking, Observe and Report, and she texted my wife that she thought I had some girls over while she was out of town. Luckily, my wife thought it was funny.
On to the incident. We were home one Saturday and in the middle of the afternoon we heard like a minute of screaming from downstairs (she lived alone) proceeded by an extremely large BANG. We were genuinely concerned since she lived alone, so I went downstairs to knock on her door… no answers. I waited a few minutes, knocked again, called through the door that we heard screaming and just wanted to know if she was alright or needed any help. Still no answer.
So knowing she lived alone and was obese, we were concerned she either was attacked or had some sort of heart problem, so I called 911. Talked to the operator, told her everything and she agreed they would send a cop over just to check. Cop came, knocked on the door/windows, no answer. Her car was in the driveway, so they called the Fire Department. Knocked on the door/windows. Finally, they called out that they were coming in and taking the door off the hinges.
Now, I was there for all of this and it was not a large apartment. They were banging on the door loudly, windows, everything and were very clear about the fact that they were coming in. And this wasn’t 5 minutes, this was all over the course of about an hour.
Fire Department takes the door off, gets inside and she comes out in a towel. They explain what happened, she gets mad, says she was in the shower and didn’t hear them or me and starts yelling at them to get out of her apartment. Cops asked about the screaming and she just said she was “blowing off some steam”.
Fire department left shaking their heads, told me this “happens all the time” and “I did the right thing”. I was so annoyed, she was not only a bad neighbor but a terrible human being as well.
Image source: mfulkron
#54
My neighbor used to let her dogs (Siberian Huskies) run loose. Even after one ran out into the street and was hit by a car (we lived in a pretty busy city), she still refused to put them on a leash. One day one of her dogs got into my house and [ended] my cat. My neighbor didn’t do or say anything until about a week later when I happened to bump into her on the street. She asked, very casually, how I was doing and I said I was still pretty upset over what happened. Her response? She shrugged and said, “Yeah sorry about that” and then continued on her way. I don’t think I spoke to her again after that.
Image source: slowsunslumber
#55
I lived in a niceish condo community in San Diego in college and the head of the HOA was this grumpy older [jerk] with nothing better to do than sit around waiting for a noise. I lived two doors down from him and a couple of my friends lived next door to him with a common wall.
The other complainer was the lady who lived alone in her condo and walked her cat… on a leash.
He would complain that my friends were cooking too loudly, walking at night, and opening cabinets after 9.
For me he complained that my car was too loud (Mustang with high flow mufflers) and that it would wake him up whenever i started it. My roommate had the same year mustang with the same exhaust, but mine was the problem. They also complained that mine emitted harmful fumes (had all the emissions controls intact and functional) because it was loud. Then he complained that i started my car at 630am and woke him up by shaking his walls. Mind you, he was four units in from the end and my car was on the street. My roommate whose window was right above my car, with his window open slept through it. There were at least four other cars in the complex that I counted that were as loud or louder than mine that went through at all times of day and night. To top it off the complex is in a busy intersection less than half a mile from interstate 5.
I’m pretty sure he just sat up all night waiting for me to start my car so he could complain. He was a single older man who never had anyone over, so I’m sure he did that to pass the time.
A while later my car had been hit. He claimed my car woke him up on a date that it had been in the shop and I had been out of town. This was perfect for me because it proved he had been harassing me the whole time.
TLDR: neighbor repeatedly complained my car was too loud in a complex full of loud cars in a busy intersection next to a major freeway, but i was the problem.
Image source: peedubb
#56
My very elderly neighbor, who’s actually quite nice and the only reasonably sane one in the house, lets her daugher and some of her grandchildren live with her and they’re all batshit crazy. Here’s a compilation of things, most of which happened before two of said grandchildren were arrested for armed robbery.
They left their sweet little dog tied up outside during a heatwave and massive rainstorm. That poor baby whines at night and it breaks my heart.
Siphoned our gas tank at least once.
Had very loud drag races at 3am with their drunk friends.
leave their house in such squalor that it attracts all kinds of pests, namely of the rodent variety
The people across the street are equally obnoxious, but in a Jerry Springer kind of way. They’re more entertaining to watch.
Image source: Klaudiapotter
#57
It all started when our new neighbor put up a fence that extended too far, which forced pedestrian to walk in the street, rather than the sidewalk.
My dad said something to him and of course, the guy didn’t listen. My dad then contacted the city — this is when it all began.
Over the next year, the neighbor got his revenge: first, he placed multiple spotlights outside his house, which went on at 8pm and lit up our bedrooms.
Next, he placed a school bell on the back of his house and connected it to his telephone. Every time his telephone rang, it rang.
Finally, there was a garage that he technically owned, but it was connected to our house, too. When he discovered we were trying to sell our house, he painted the garage neon pink, with neon green stripes.
He must of known what he was doing, because he now owns 16 of 20 properties that were on our old block. He may have been some passive-aggressive genius.
Image source: Maebyimannyong
#58
For three days in a row the person above me in the condo I lived in would play The Eagles greatest hits or something really loudly. All Eagles. All night. He’d scream along to the lyrics and it was just horrible.
I finally went up to his place and he couldn’t hear me knocking because of the music. I wait until it’s between songs and knock really hard. I’m expecting a drunk trashy white guy because the singing was horrible.
Nope, middle aged Korean guy. His accent was thick and when singing made him sound like a drunk white guy in guess.
A friend of mine bought his first house with his new wife and the day after they moved in found swastikas painted on their fence in the front yard. They’re Jewish. Not a great welcome to the community.
Image source: anon
#59
Was living in a duplex for a little while and the master bedrooms were right next to each other. The walls were so thin and a few days after getting the place we found out our neighbors were screamers, video games, drinking with friends, arguements, in bed. Usually in that order.
Image source: SourGomeyBear
#60
My upstairs neighbor plays the piano. She is getting better but should change songs every once in a while.
Image source: MNCPA
#61
He complained that the dogs were running by the wooden fence and it was causing dirt from our yard to get into his yard and wanted us to rake our dirt back so it didnt happen again. He would get upset at us for climbing the trees in our yard that overlooked his yard.
The dirt thing was slightly crazy but that was honestly the worst issue from any neighbor and he talked to my dad about it like an adult. As an adult I understand the tree thing.
Image source: NickeKass
#62
I’ve only ever lived in two homes. In my first home me and my neighbors never interacted with each other or us, which was ideal.
These days I live with my Fiancee, and on one side we have an old man who likes to chat but is somewhat annoying, and on the other side is neighbors that glare at us out their window or when they’re outside doing whatever. Typically I’ll wave at them when I notice them, and just give em a bright smile.
Those same nosy neighbors called the cops on my housewarming party as well. The cops showed up and were like “we had to reply because there was a call but you’re not doing anything wrong so don’t sweat it.”
My fiancee was really drunk so she was like “WE’RE ALL OVER 21 SO YOU CAN CHECK OUR IDS” (Which was true, to be fair).
The cop laughed and said that it wasn’t necessary and that we should just try to keep it down after midnight (this was at like 9:40pm on a weekend).
We only got louder as the night went on, almost out of spite.
Image source: PM_ME_UR__SECRETS
#63
I was playing risk on a Saturday night with a few buddies of mine who came to visit. Granted, we get into it and sometimes it gets loud, but that was no excuse to call the cops on us and have to explain, very awkwardly, that we are just really loud nerds.
Then again, it did hurt her credibility for future calls, so that’s nice.
Image source: DasWeinmachine
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