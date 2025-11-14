Man Has 4 Cops Show Up To His House Because His Parrot Screaming ‘Let Me Out’ Sounds Like A Woman

A family in Florida heard something alarming coming from their neighbor’s house: what sounded like a woman’s voice screaming for help. Fearing the worst, they called the police to investigate. A home security camera caught the moment when several officers arrived at the suspect’s house to find a much funnier explanation than the twisted crime scene they were prepared for.
The video shows the officers approaching a man calmly doing some mechanic work in his driveway. In response to their questioning, he just laughs, offers to show the cops the source of the screaming, and comes back a minute later with Rambo, his beloved yellow-naped Amazon parrot, perched on his hand.
Image credits: PBCountySheriff
This Florida man was working in his driveway when the police showed up
He laughed when he realized who they were there to see
The culprit was a parrot, who owners say can usually be found screaming to himself
The man told officers that he’s had the 40-year-old bird since childhood. With a bond like that, he must be so used to his feathered family member’s antics that he forgets that Rambo’s vocabulary might alarm some people. In an interview with local news, he added that he taught Rambo to scream for help when he was a kid to annoy his parents. He probably didn’t realize at the time that he had created a monster.
Amazon parrots, a family that encapsulates several species that are mostly green, are among the most popular pet parrots due to their talent for picking up speech. A profile of the species warns potential handlers that the birds, which can live for at least 50 years, love acting out to get attention. They also have excellent memories and bad habits stick with them, so owners are advised to be careful what they say in front of their parrots. Whoops!
Rambo the yellow-naped Amazon parrot even earned a story on local news
Image credits: KHOU 11
His owner confirmed that the neighbors have been introduced to Rambo and calmed down
Image credits: KHOU 11
We can’t blame the concerned neighbor for suspecting that something was seriously wrong and calling for help, but thankfully, it was a harmless misunderstanding. Rambo, of course, seemed delighted to show off his vocabulary to the officers, and later, to the local news team that came to give him his 15 minutes of fame. The parrot owner even mentions that he took the troublemaking bird around the block to introduce himself and personally clear up any suspicions later.
Here’s what commenters had to say
Follow Us