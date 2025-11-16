89 Nature Tattoos To Celebrate The Wonders Of Mother Earth

by

Earth Day may be only once a year, but that does not mean we can’t show our love for our planet and the wonders she gives us on any other day.

While doing even the most minor things to protect the environment is the most important sign of love, you can also show it off a little on your skin by getting a nature tattoo. It is enough just to look around to develop creative nature tattoo ideas.

Nature has always been a source of inspiration for artists of all types, from writers to composers, painters to scientists. So it’s not surprising that it can inspire some unique tattoo ideas.

Don’t let the misconception that wilderness tattoos are for hardcore environmentalists or avid campers only lead you astray. If you decide to ink your pet cactus, go for it! Just like nature itself, these tattoos look great in all sizes: from small nature tattoos to full sleeves. 

In this article, you will find a ton of cool nature tattoos that are nothing short of art. If you have been considering getting one, we hope this collection will inspire you to find just what you need.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite nature tattoo designs, and if you have a nature-themed tattoo, show us in the comments.  

#1 My Latest Masterpiece

Image source: emhigginstattoo

#2 Tree Tattoo

Image source: klax.tattooer

#3 Sunrise Tattoo

Image source: rikhi.ink

#4 Donnie The Dormouse Was The Most Wholesome Custest Tattoo Ever

Image source: sugarnushtattoos

#5 Fun Fact: The Rear Talons Of A Harpy Eagle Are The Same Size As The Claws Of A Grizzly Bear

Image source: martinkellytattoo

#6 Delicate Prettiness

Image source: tltnorwich

#7 Butterfly And Bird Tattoos

Image source: lily_heather_tattoo

#8 Stellers Jay, Elk Antler And Fireweed Tattoo

Image source: botanicalteepee

#9 This Nature-Inspired Tattoo

Image source: theshepherd.ink

#10 Japanese Painting Great Wave And Landscape For Ell

Image source: zezitattoo

#11 Stippled Realism Bird Tattoo

Image source: thecoven.tattoostudio

#12 Pufferfish Tattoo

Image source: serahsubmarine

#13 Frog Tattoo

Image source: monoconaguja

#14 Golden Ratio Tree Tattoo

Image source: korra.tattoo

#15 Sunset Tattoo

Image source: koruinktattoostudio

#16 Danger Noodle Tattoo

Image source: elias.samuel.artist

#17 Outdoorsy Ankle Band

Image source: artistkatlinparenteau

#18 A Fun Fairy Frog

Image source: meg.tattoo.artist

#19 Beautiful Dragon Piece

Image source: studioxiiigallery

#20 Adventure In Nature Tattoo

Image source:  samtattooindia

#21 Teasel Tattoo

Image source: hayley_kimartist

#22 Nature Theme For Karina

Image source: zezitattoo

#23 Wolf Tattoo From This Weekend

Image source: dopeshyt_kilo

#24 A Storm In A Rosy Teacup

Image source: tltnorwich

#25 Ginkgo Tree Leafs For Lior

Image source: dandy______________

#26 Owl Tattoo

Image source: twistedchillititch

#27 Forest And Moose Tattoo

Image source: tattooburns

#28 Small Mountains

Image source: v.h.tattooart

#29 Stag Tattoo

Image source: nadine.chapmanarts

#30 Flower Tattoo

Image source: jessedgomez posts

#31 Mother Nature Tattoo

Image source: doom_tattoo_

#32 Little Deer Tattoo, Pretty Fun One

Image source: angeloctopus

#33 Chrysanthemum Ying Yang From My Flash

Image source: artgustina

#34 Nature Life Tattoo

Image source: kanetattooer

#35 Serving Up Cones!

Image source:  pineywoodstattooparlor

#36 Bird Tattoo

Image source: shannon.rumble.ink

#37 Canyon Hiking Hex Cluster Tonight For Palmer!

Image source: melissadowart

#38 Nature Tattoo

Image source:  nozemtattoostudio

#39 Koi Fish, Light & Dark

Image source: hatchartwork

#40 Large One Shot Botanical And Bugs Have To Be My Favorite Subject Matter Ever And This Piece Is No Different

Image source: will_allan_tattoos

#41 Colourful Sunflower Tattoo

Image source: Top posts

#42 Vampy Bat With The Saggy Constellation

Image source: saraburnsred

#43 Nature Tattoo

Image source: botanicalteepee

#44 First Of The New Flash! I Had A Lot Of Fun Matching Up Next To Her Cute Palm Tree Tattoo

Image source: petite_ink

#45 Small Symbolic Starry Mountains

Image source: lucsimon_ink

#46 Kingfisher And Dogwood

Image source: thedimforest

#47 Tawny Owl & Rabbit

Image source: Top postselchambo_tattoo

#48 Nature Tattoos

Image source: inkbymartha

#49 Toad Of Toadstool Hall

Image source: tltnorwich

#50 Mushroom Tattoo

Image source: tattoosby_elise

#51 Goldfinch & Pear From My Flash

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#52 Dragonfly Thigh

Image source: mack.does.arts

#53 The Start Of A Sleeve

Image source: hatchartwork

#54 Trippy Zebra For Nick

Image source: artgustina

#55 Pinecone Details

Image source:  jennyjadetattoo

#56 Nature Tattoo

Image source: peightonflash_tattoos

#57 Carry Your Garden With You

Image source: alice_b_jb

#58 Tree Tattoo

Image source: katrinkz

#59 First Linework Session Done

Image source: honeybasiltattoos

#60 Mom And Daughter Memorial Tattoo

Image source: angeloctopus

#61 Stag Tattoo

Image source: kathiloutattoo

#62 Chicken & Zucchini Flowers From My Flash

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#63 Fish And Florals Tattoo

Image source: cats.inks

#64 Mountain Laurels For Skylar

Image source: nu.monti.tattoo

#65 Isabella Tiger Moth From My Repeat Flash

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#66 Matching Robin Tattoos In Memory Of Where They Both Grew Up

Image source: nu.monti.tattoo

#67 Flower Tattoo

Image source: Top posts

#68 Snowy Pass Hexagon Today For Carson!

Image source: melissadowart

#69 Giant Snake With Varying Oak Leaves, A Bee, A Beetle, And A Lil Frog

Image source: noxsane

#70 Got To Work In This Awesome, Unique Botanical Sleeve

Image source: dreamlandtattooco

#71 Lizard Tattoo

Image source: annah.tattoo

#72 Mockingbird Tattoo

Image source: mikaink

#73 Hog On A Log

Image source: arranv.tattoos

#74 Flowers Tattoo

Image source: silvana.tattoo

#75 Got To See This Floral Wrap For Holly All Healed Up

Image source: kts_tattoos

#76 Taos Tribute Tattoo

Image source: hatchartwork

#77 Fun Lil Hand Tat From A Few Weeks Back For Anaïs

Image source: zengertattoo

#78 Snake. Magnolia. Fern. Cover Up

Image source: hatchartwork

#79 Cloportes Agiles

Image source: rzbt.von.bat.tattoo

#80 Had Fun With This Lil Mountain Scenery Piece On My Best Friend

Image source: pixiedoomtattoo

#81 Bears, Forest And Dream Catcher For The Win

Image source: eternaltattooing

#82 So Thrilled With This Free Hand Leafy Addition

Image source: indi.tattoos

#83 Animals Tattoo

Image source: minimi_lain_tattoo

#84 Wrapping Foxgloves Up The Back Of The Arm From Last Week

Image source: lilyadamstattoos

#85 Peony, Orchids & Butterflies For Alaysia

Image source: halloweenink

#86 Tree Tattoo

Image source: nv.ink.tattoo

#87 Flower Tattoo

Image source: aquelerrre

#88 Mama & Baby Manatee

Image source:  hatchartwork

#89 Mushroom Tattoo

Image source: moonflower.tattoo

