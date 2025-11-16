89 Nature Tattoos To Celebrate The Wonders Of Mother Earth

Earth Day may be only once a year, but that does not mean we can’t show our love for our planet and the wonders she gives us on any other day.
While doing even the most minor things to protect the environment is the most important sign of love, you can also show it off a little on your skin by getting a nature tattoo. It is enough just to look around to develop creative nature tattoo ideas.
Nature has always been a source of inspiration for artists of all types, from writers to composers, painters to scientists. So it’s not surprising that it can inspire some unique tattoo ideas.
Don’t let the misconception that wilderness tattoos are for hardcore environmentalists or avid campers only lead you astray. If you decide to ink your pet cactus, go for it! Just like nature itself, these tattoos look great in all sizes: from small nature tattoos to full sleeves.
In this article, you will find a ton of cool nature tattoos that are nothing short of art. If you have been considering getting one, we hope this collection will inspire you to find just what you need.
Don’t forget to vote for your favorite nature tattoo designs, and if you have a nature-themed tattoo, show us in the comments.
#1 My Latest Masterpiece
Image source: emhigginstattoo
#2 Tree Tattoo
Image source: klax.tattooer
#3 Sunrise Tattoo
Image source: rikhi.ink
#4 Donnie The Dormouse Was The Most Wholesome Custest Tattoo Ever
Image source: sugarnushtattoos
#5 Fun Fact: The Rear Talons Of A Harpy Eagle Are The Same Size As The Claws Of A Grizzly Bear
Image source: martinkellytattoo
#6 Delicate Prettiness
Image source: tltnorwich
#7 Butterfly And Bird Tattoos
Image source: lily_heather_tattoo
#8 Stellers Jay, Elk Antler And Fireweed Tattoo
Image source: botanicalteepee
#9 This Nature-Inspired Tattoo
Image source: theshepherd.ink
#10 Japanese Painting Great Wave And Landscape For Ell
Image source: zezitattoo
#11 Stippled Realism Bird Tattoo
Image source: thecoven.tattoostudio
#12 Pufferfish Tattoo
Image source: serahsubmarine
#13 Frog Tattoo
Image source: monoconaguja
#14 Golden Ratio Tree Tattoo
Image source: korra.tattoo
#15 Sunset Tattoo
Image source: koruinktattoostudio
#16 Danger Noodle Tattoo
Image source: elias.samuel.artist
#17 Outdoorsy Ankle Band
Image source: artistkatlinparenteau
#18 A Fun Fairy Frog
Image source: meg.tattoo.artist
#19 Beautiful Dragon Piece
Image source: studioxiiigallery
#20 Adventure In Nature Tattoo
Image source: samtattooindia
#21 Teasel Tattoo
Image source: hayley_kimartist
#22 Nature Theme For Karina
Image source: zezitattoo
#23 Wolf Tattoo From This Weekend
Image source: dopeshyt_kilo
#24 A Storm In A Rosy Teacup
Image source: tltnorwich
#25 Ginkgo Tree Leafs For Lior
Image source: dandy______________
#26 Owl Tattoo
Image source: twistedchillititch
#27 Forest And Moose Tattoo
Image source: tattooburns
#28 Small Mountains
Image source: v.h.tattooart
#29 Stag Tattoo
Image source: nadine.chapmanarts
#30 Flower Tattoo
Image source: jessedgomez posts
#31 Mother Nature Tattoo
Image source: doom_tattoo_
#32 Little Deer Tattoo, Pretty Fun One
Image source: angeloctopus
#33 Chrysanthemum Ying Yang From My Flash
Image source: artgustina
#34 Nature Life Tattoo
Image source: kanetattooer
#35 Serving Up Cones!
Image source: pineywoodstattooparlor
#36 Bird Tattoo
Image source: shannon.rumble.ink
#37 Canyon Hiking Hex Cluster Tonight For Palmer!
Image source: melissadowart
#38 Nature Tattoo
Image source: nozemtattoostudio
#39 Koi Fish, Light & Dark
Image source: hatchartwork
#40 Large One Shot Botanical And Bugs Have To Be My Favorite Subject Matter Ever And This Piece Is No Different
Image source: will_allan_tattoos
#41 Colourful Sunflower Tattoo
Image source: Top posts
#42 Vampy Bat With The Saggy Constellation
Image source: saraburnsred
#43 Nature Tattoo
Image source: botanicalteepee
#44 First Of The New Flash! I Had A Lot Of Fun Matching Up Next To Her Cute Palm Tree Tattoo
Image source: petite_ink
#45 Small Symbolic Starry Mountains
Image source: lucsimon_ink
#46 Kingfisher And Dogwood
Image source: thedimforest
#47 Tawny Owl & Rabbit
Image source: Top postselchambo_tattoo
#48 Nature Tattoos
Image source: inkbymartha
#49 Toad Of Toadstool Hall
Image source: tltnorwich
#50 Mushroom Tattoo
Image source: tattoosby_elise
#51 Goldfinch & Pear From My Flash
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#52 Dragonfly Thigh
Image source: mack.does.arts
#53 The Start Of A Sleeve
Image source: hatchartwork
#54 Trippy Zebra For Nick
Image source: artgustina
#55 Pinecone Details
Image source: jennyjadetattoo
#56 Nature Tattoo
Image source: peightonflash_tattoos
#57 Carry Your Garden With You
Image source: alice_b_jb
#58 Tree Tattoo
Image source: katrinkz
#59 First Linework Session Done
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#60 Mom And Daughter Memorial Tattoo
Image source: angeloctopus
#61 Stag Tattoo
Image source: kathiloutattoo
#62 Chicken & Zucchini Flowers From My Flash
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#63 Fish And Florals Tattoo
Image source: cats.inks
#64 Mountain Laurels For Skylar
Image source: nu.monti.tattoo
#65 Isabella Tiger Moth From My Repeat Flash
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#66 Matching Robin Tattoos In Memory Of Where They Both Grew Up
Image source: nu.monti.tattoo
#67 Flower Tattoo
Image source: Top posts
#68 Snowy Pass Hexagon Today For Carson!
Image source: melissadowart
#69 Giant Snake With Varying Oak Leaves, A Bee, A Beetle, And A Lil Frog
Image source: noxsane
#70 Got To Work In This Awesome, Unique Botanical Sleeve
Image source: dreamlandtattooco
#71 Lizard Tattoo
Image source: annah.tattoo
#72 Mockingbird Tattoo
Image source: mikaink
#73 Hog On A Log
Image source: arranv.tattoos
#74 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: silvana.tattoo
#75 Got To See This Floral Wrap For Holly All Healed Up
Image source: kts_tattoos
#76 Taos Tribute Tattoo
Image source: hatchartwork
#77 Fun Lil Hand Tat From A Few Weeks Back For Anaïs
Image source: zengertattoo
#78 Snake. Magnolia. Fern. Cover Up
Image source: hatchartwork
#79 Cloportes Agiles
Image source: rzbt.von.bat.tattoo
#80 Had Fun With This Lil Mountain Scenery Piece On My Best Friend
Image source: pixiedoomtattoo
#81 Bears, Forest And Dream Catcher For The Win
Image source: eternaltattooing
#82 So Thrilled With This Free Hand Leafy Addition
Image source: indi.tattoos
#83 Animals Tattoo
Image source: minimi_lain_tattoo
#84 Wrapping Foxgloves Up The Back Of The Arm From Last Week
Image source: lilyadamstattoos
#85 Peony, Orchids & Butterflies For Alaysia
Image source: halloweenink
#86 Tree Tattoo
Image source: nv.ink.tattoo
#87 Flower Tattoo
Image source: aquelerrre
#88 Mama & Baby Manatee
Image source: hatchartwork
#89 Mushroom Tattoo
Image source: moonflower.tattoo
