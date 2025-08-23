30 Haunting Photos From Native American Boarding Schools In The 1910s

by

In the 1910s, the United States government’s policy toward Native Americans was one of forced assimilation, and its most powerful tool was the off-reservation boarding school. These schools were founded on an inhumane principle of eliminating the “Indian” to save the man. This means children were taken from families, usually by force, and put into boarding schools. At these schools, their hair would be cut, they would be dressed in military-style uniforms, and forced to abandon their native tongue. These gripping photographs show this profoundly complex time in American history and were often used as marketing material to show everyday Americans what kind of “progress” was being made by the policies. Looking back, these photos tell the heartbreaking story of a systematic effort to erase an identity, rather than a governmental success.

#1 Fort Shaw Indian School Basketball Team 1904 World’s Fair

Image source: Jessie Tarbox Beals

#2 Group Of School Girls, Many Indigenous, At Fort Spokane

Image source: National Park Service

#3 Before Entering School

Image source: sapiens.org

#4 While Teaching On The Hopi Reservation In Arizona, Bratley Likely Posed This Image Of His Student Ruth Honavi Having Her Hair Made Up In The Butterfly Style

Image source: sapiens.org

#5 Hotograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#6 Young School Grirls Attending Sewing Class At Albuquerque Indian School

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#7 Students At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Image source: J.N. Choate, courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

#8 Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#9 Female Students Posed Outside, Sac And Fox Indian Schools, Oklahoma, Circa 1910s

Image source: Newberry Library

#10 Carlisle School Students

Image source: Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University

#11 Chiricahua Apaches Four Months After Arriving At Carlisle

Image source: Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University

#12 A Children’s Program; Washington’s Birthday

Image source: National Park Service

#13 Native American Girls Were Trained To Be Productive, Subservient Homemakers In The Mold Of Victorian Norms

Image source: sapiens.org

#14 Boys Were Schooled In Farming, Carpentry, And Metalworking

Image source: sapiens.org

#15 Living Conditions At The Schools Were Stark. Children Lay Three To A Bed At The Cantonment Boarding School On The Cheyenne And Arapaho Reservation

Image source: sapiens.org

#16 At The Cantonment Boarding School, Children Erected Play Tipis That Allowed Them Some Measure Of Staying Connected To Their Plains Cultures

Image source: sapiens.org

#17 Very Early Class Of Young Boys With Flags At The Albuquerque Indian School

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#18 School Girls Participating In A Festival At The Albuquerque Indian School In New Mexico

Image source: National Archives and Records Administration

#19 Young Native American Children Learn To Sing A Song At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School

Image source: National Museum of the American Indian photo

#20 Group Of Indian Boys From The Mission School In Sitka

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#21 Students In An Art Class At Phoenix Indian School

Image source: Office of Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior

#22 Little Girls Praying Beside Their Beds, Phoenix Indian School, Arizona

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

#23 Mary R. Hyde, Matron, And Students

Image source: J. N. Choate

#24 Teacher And Young Boys Posed For Photograph At A Native American Boarding School

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#25 The Photographer Is Unknown, But It Was Likely Taken By Frank Fuller Avery, The Superintendent Of Fort Spokane Indian Boarding School

Image source: National Park Service

#26 Children Working In A School’s Garden

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#27 A Photo Of Home Economics Class At The Pipestone Indian Training School In Minnesota With Several Girls In Aprons Working On Kitchen Tasks

Image source: Pipestone County Historical Society via Minnesota Digital Library

#28 Students And Staff Of The Pipestone Indian Training School In Minnesota Posing For A Photo By A School Bus

Image source: Pipestone County Historical Society via Minnesota Digital Library

#29 Hotograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

Image source: Bureau of Indian Affairs

#30 Photograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

Image source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
