“I’m Not Being Groomed”: Woman Faces Backlash For Dating 16-Year-Old Boy Still In School

A 21-year-old British influencer—navigating through adulthood—has strongly defended her relationship with her boyfriend—who is still navigating the hallways of a high school.
After immense backlash for their five-year age gap, Natasha Newcombe insisted that her 16-year-old teenage sweetheart Marko Vituk is the prince to her social media princess.
The young couple from the UK, where the legal age of consent is 16, appeared on The Blue Tick Show hosted by Mikey Melin.
The relationship has been a strong point of contention that even her best friend of 11 years cut ties with her over.
Natasha Newcombe fiercely defended her relationship with 16-year-old Marko Vituk amid backlash over their five-year age gap
Image credits: Marko Vituk / Instagram
Image credits: Marko Vituk / Instagram
“I completely lost my best friend for being with Marko,” she said on the podcast. “She said, ‘I just can’t be associated with you,’ and I told her I didn’t care.”
The content curator recalled how they first connected online and later decided to meet in person.
“I’d told Marko I’d go out for food with him. I didn’t see it as a date or anything,” she explained. “I was also unsure of meeting him because I’ve actually never dated someone younger than me in my life.”
The couple appeared on The Blue Tick Show hosted by Mikey Melin, where the 21-year-old British influencer addressed the controversy and defended her relationship
Image credits: Marko Vituk / Instagram
“I didn’t know what kind of challenges that was gonna bring forward for me, but regardless, I’m in a relationship with him now,” she added.
She is now resolute in her decision to nurture her romantic relationship with the high schooler, declaring: “It’s my life.”
“I’m going to live my life how I want to live my life,” she continued. “If I decide I want to be in a relationship with him, I can because it is legal. Whether you think it’s morally right or not, it is legal.”
The internet-famous girlfriend revealed that even her best friend of 11 years cut ties with her because of their relationship
Since they became an official item, the youngsters have faced a tidal wave of backlash as critics were quick to call their five-year age gap “insane.”
“I’m confused, he looks like a child. How would you not know he’s a child?” one social media user asked, while another quipped, “You look like his mom.”
“Dude he looks like a BABY,” another said.
“Leave that little boy alone,” said one without mincing words.
“I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I’ve ever been in a relationship with,” Natasha said about her teenage beau
“Is he allowed to drive yet?” asked another.
Natasha, meanwhile, has chosen to turn her ear away from all the naysayers.
“I am in a relationship with someone who’s five years younger than me, and I know a lot of people are gonna have their opinions on that and quite rightly so, you’re allowed to have your opinions. That’s your free will,” she told host Mikey.
In response to allegations of her grooming the boy, she asserted that he was the one who pursued her.
“F— that! I’m not being groomed,” Marko also said on the podcast.
Both the youngsters refuted grooming allegations and asserted that Marko had pursued her, not the other way around
The internet-famous girlfriend defended her teenage sweetheart, calling him the most “mature” person she’s been in a relationship with. She also said she won’t tolerate anyone targeting her loved ones.
“Although my relationship is very new, I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I’ve ever been in a relationship with,” she said. “I will not stand for hate directed at me, my friends, or family.”
Follow Us