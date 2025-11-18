Gymnastics Star Falls Off Mountain, Plunges 262 Feet Down While Taking Selfie

The quest to click the perfect selfie turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for Natalie Stichova, a talented young gymnast who plunged down a mountain to her eventual death.
The 23-year-old Czech athlete was enjoying a sightseeing visit to the renowned Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, when she fell from Tegelberg Mountain on August 15.
Known for her athletic prowess and vibrant social media presence, Natalie was traveling with her two friends and her boyfriend, David, during the incident.
She was reportedly attempting to capture the perfect Instagram shot when she fell nearly 262 feet down.
Czech gymnast Natalie Stichova, 23, fell over 200 feet down Tegelberg Mountain while taking a selfie
Image credits: Natálie Štíchová / Instagram
Image credits: Natálie Štíchová / Instagram
One of the deceased athlete’s friends said she was standing very close to the edge of the mountain while setting up the shot and accidentally slipped off the edge.
“She fell from a height of about 80 metres (262ft). We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off,” said the friend, who chose not to reveal her identity.
The gymnast star initially survived the fall and was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries; however, her condition worsened.
The incident occurred near the famous Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, on August 15
Image credits: Natálie Štíchová / Instagram
Image credits: Natálie Štíchová / Instagram
Tragically, her family made the heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support on August 21 due to irreversible brain damage.
Her local gymnastics club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, released a statement in honor of the sports star, who was well-known in her country and had begun training juniors as well.
“With deep sorrow, we announce that our wonderful friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natalie Stichova, has left us forever due to a tragic accident,” the statement said.
Although the young gymnast was airlifted to a hospital, her condition worsened, leading her family to make the painful decision to remove her from life support on August 21 due to irreversible brain damage
Image credits: Natálie Štíchová / Instagram
“She lost her fight for life on August 21 at 5.30am. Natalie spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever,” the statement continued. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support. To honour Natalie’s memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium.”
Her bereaved mother posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following her death.
“She was amazing, we all loved her so much and we will never stop loving her,” she was quoted saying. “I am proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me so much. I wish you could teach me more.”
“You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them, too,” she added.
