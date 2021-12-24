When Natalie Barr developed an interest in journalism, she probably had no idea that it would eventually take her all over the world. However, that’s exactly what happened and she is now a bonafide star. Since beginning her career, Natalie has gotten lots of awesome opportunities including the chance to co-host the Australian morning show, Sunrise. Her natural on-screen presence has made her a hit among viewers and she has touched the lives of people all over the world. As her career continues, it’ll be great to see what other kinds of things Natalie is able to accomplish. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Natalie Barr.
1. She Was Nominated For An Emmy Award
Sharing important stories is something that is very important to Natalie, and it’s also something that she’s gotten really good at. During the 1990s, she earned an Emmy Award nomination for her coverage of the infamous car chase during OJ Simpson’s murder trial. Hopefully, they will be even more nominations and awards in the future.
2. She Studied Journalism
There’s no doubt that Natalie is a natural at what she does, but she’s also put lots of time in effort into honing her craft. She attended Curtin University in Australia where she earned a degree in journalism. The school has a long list of other notable alumni that includes Jessica De Gouw and Joel Creasey.
3. She Loves Fashion
Not only is Natalie always going to deliver the best stories, but she’s going to look her best while doing it. When it comes to fashion, she is a natural at putting outfits together. Her clothing has become another great way for Natalie to share her personality with the world.
4. She’s An Animal Lover
There’s always something a little heartwarming about finding out that a person cares about animals. It’s unclear whether Natalie has any pets of her own, but we do know that she’s an animal lover. From dogs to koala bears, it’s clear that Natalie has a special place in her heart for all of the adorable animals out there.
5. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Since Natalie’s work schedule can be pretty demanding, she probably doesn’t get nearly as much time to herself as she’d like. However, when she does get a moment to spare, she loves getting outdoors and enjoying some fresh air. Not only does being outside give her the chance to tap into her adventurous side, but it’s also a great way to clear her head.
6. She Was A Rebellious Teen
Those who see Natalie now probably see a sweet and responsible adult. However, like most people, it appears that Natalie went through a bit of a rebellious phase when she was a teenager. According to DailyMail, Natalie commented, “You don’t want to know what I was doing in Year 11!”
7. Online Comments Have Brought Her To Tears
From the outside looking in, having a career in the spotlight seems like one of the coolest things a person can experience. In reality, however, lots of public figures have expressed how stressful it can be to constantly be inundated with other people’s opinions. Since joining Sunrise, Natalie has gotten lots of negative comments on the internet and she admits that they’ve sometimes made her cry.
8. She’s Done Some Acting
Even though most people are used to seeing Natalie in front of the camera, they aren’t used to seeing her act. However, she’s actually done a little bit of acting over the years. According to her page on IMDB, she has three acting credits. Her last acting role was in 2018 in a TV series called Home and Away.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
There is a common misconception that people who work in the spotlight are the kind of people who love attention. In reality, though, many people in the public eye actually like to keep to themselves. Natalie is someone who really appreciates her privacy and she typically keeps her personal life away from all of the commotion of the entertainment industry. Being a private person has probably really helped her avoid lots of stress over the years.
10. She Loves Trying New Foods
There are some people who eat food solely as a means of survival, but there are others who enjoy the different experiences that food has to offer. Natalie is definitely part of the latter group. Natalie enjoys trying different kinds of foods and traveling gives her the opportunity to experience all kinds of different dishes and ingredients. Occasionally, she shares photos of the dishes she tries on her Instagram profile.