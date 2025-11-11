NASA Before PowerPoint in 1961

by

Ever heard the saying “It’s not rocket science!”? It’s often used by smart-asses who know nothing about rocket science. But then again, who does? It is, after all, super difficult. Well, NASA does, obviously, and back in the early 60s rocket science was even more complicated than it is now.

These days you can probably figure out how much fuel you need to get to the moon and back on a smartphone app, and if you want to know the weight of Neptune then you can simply search it on Google. But back in the 1961, scientists at NASA were still doing things with a piece of chalk and a giant blackboard. And believe it or not, they put the first US astronaut into space that very same year, a feat made all the more impressive when you remember that the electronic calculator hadn’t even been invented yet (h/t: vintage everyday)

NASA Before PowerPoint in 1961

Image credits: J. R. Eyerman, via LIFE

NASA Before PowerPoint in 1961

Image credits: J. R. Eyerman, via LIFE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
42 Screenshots And Pics That Make People Want To Live In The Middle Of Nowhere With No Neighbors (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Mashes Photos Together For Hilarious Results
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best TV Couples of the Past 25 Years
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2014
What Do We Know about Daniel LaRusso’s Father Anyway?
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2021
Five Television “Firsts” That Grey’s Anatomy is Responsible For
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.