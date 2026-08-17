“Think You Know Every Country?”: Try These 20 Rebus Puzzles And See How Far You’ll Go

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Forget flags, capitals, and maps. In this quiz, the country name is hiding in plain sight – but you’ll have to think like a puzzle solver to find it. Each rebus combines words, pictures, sounds, or clever clues to secretly spell a country’s name.

From familiar countries you should recognize instantly to sneaky names that require a serious double-take, these 20 puzzles will put both your geography knowledge and your wordplay skills to work. And don’t be surprised if one tiny clue completely changes your answer.

So, how many countries can you uncover without giving up? Grab your imaginary passport, trust your instincts, and start decoding! 🌍🧩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Think You Know Every Country?&#8221;: Try These 20 Rebus Puzzles And See How Far You&#8217;ll Go

Markus Winkler

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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