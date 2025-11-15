I’ve Made A Mask For Every Day Of The Lockdown, Here Are My 30 Latest Pieces

For the third time now, I am designing a new mask every day and present them on my social channels.
The art project began last year at the beginning of the mask requirement. While the goal of the first lockdown was to keep the circle of friends happy, the second was to motivate people to wear masks. Many motifs took up comic characters, television characters, and childhood heroes, but there were also theme-specific masks such as the death of Robert Floyd, the refugee camp in Moria, or the start of vaccinations.
Since corona and mask fatigue are now setting in more and more, this last series primarily serves to motivate us all to hold out one last time. Since the current lockdown is limited to the east of Austria, the focus of this new, hopefully, the last masquerade is on my hometown Vienna, its residents, but also its big daughters and sons. With humor, Viennese peculiarities, and sometimes with a critical undertone. It is a proof of love in the form of corona masks, which are based on the great and small heroes of the city.
During the three lockdowns, over 200 corona masks have now been created, the series will hopefully find its finale on Sunday, May 2nd.
More info: Facebook
#1 Justice For George Floyd
#2 Mozart
#3 Conchita Wurst
#4 Empress Sissi
#5 Comissionner Rex
#6 Pezi The Bear
#7 Viennese Wine Bug
#8 Last Day In Lockdown
#9 Sigmund Freud
#10 Chancellor Basti
#11 Johann Strauss
#12 Easter Lockdown
#13 Sad Politics
#14 Late Night Show Guys
#15 Our New Emperor
#16 Casper The Puppet
#17 Bertha Von Suthner, Peace Nobel Prize Honored
#18 Actor Helmut Qualtinger
#19 Just The Daily Mood
#20 Circus Habakuk
#21 Enrico The Clown
#22 Music Legend Falco
#23 Lockdown Prolonged
#24 Papageno
#25 Toni Polster Soccer King
#26 Viennese Café Legend
#27 Rock Star Stefan Weber
#28 Money Boy
#29 Film Legend Hans Moser
#30 200th Mask
