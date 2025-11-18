My Toys Will Set An Example For Many People: Family Stories Of My Knitted Toys

I have been knitting since childhood. My grandmother taught me to knit. Before, I only knitted socks and jumpers for my children. Then I found knitting patterns for toys in an old magazine. And my first toy was a knitted car. The children loved my knitted toys so much! Then the children grew up, and my love for knitted toys only grew.

Now I am a designer of knitted toys. And I can knit any toy. I really value family. And all my toys are imbued with family stories. Each toy has a story.

I always experiment with threads. But they must be pleasant and real. I love to watch my toys bring joy. After all, I am sure that this is good.

Many people say, is this interesting?

I answer them that this is my whole life and this is my purpose.

