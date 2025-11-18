My Toys Will Set An Example For Many People: Family Stories Of My Knitted Toys

Funny Grinch Amigurumi – Ideas and Toy Knitting Patterns
Grinch the Green and Mean is here but this time he is certainly not in the mood for ruining Christmas! Don’t be afraid!
I have been knitting since childhood. My grandmother taught me to knit. Before, I only knitted socks and jumpers for my children. Then I found knitting patterns for toys in an old magazine. And my first toy was a knitted car. The children loved my knitted toys so much! Then the children grew up, and my love for knitted toys only grew.
Now I am a designer of knitted toys. And I can knit any toy. I really value family. And all my toys are imbued with family stories. Each toy has a story.
I always experiment with threads. But they must be pleasant and real. I love to watch my toys bring joy. After all, I am sure that this is good.
Many people say, is this interesting?
I answer them that this is my whole life and this is my purpose.
More info: ravelry.com | Instagram
#1 Family Stories Of Toys By Ola Oslopova
