50 Times Parents Thought They Were Setting Up Their Kid With A Unique Name, Only For It To Be A “Tragedeigh”

We don’t want to scare any future parents out there, but naming your child is a huge responsibility. People make immediate judgments about one another based on superficial things like their appearance, body language, tone, and—yes!—even their names. So if you have a ‘weird’ name, in some extreme cases, you might end up getting bullied or passed over for employment. But let’s be frank here: some names are far more bizarre than they need to be.

Some parents will go to extreme lengths for the sake of ‘originality,’ whether using mind-melting spellings or making up alien-sounding names that even Elon Musk would be proud of. And that’s a tragedy. Or, rather, a ‘tragedeigh,’ according to the ‘This name is a tragedeigh (Wild West Edition)’ Facebook group. We’ve collected some of the worst name offenders to ever grace the net, as shared by members of the group. Scroll down to check them out. (And don’t forget to call your parents and thank them for how awesome your name is, afterward.)

Kristina, one of the moderators helping run the entire group, answered Bored Panda’s questions about what drives parents to give their kids ‘tragedeigh’ names. Read on for our full interview with her.

#1 Lol

Image source: HarryLight_

#2 Lots To Unpack…wait For It

Image source: Kristin Humbles

#3 Someone Asked For Girl Baby Girl Name Suggestions…these Aren’t Even The Worst In The Thread

Image source: Jessica Lynn

#4 To Quote My Partner: “Is That Her Name Because Everyone Gets A Ride?”

Image source: Brandee Holmes

#5 Rhaenbow

Image source: Group member

#6 Kynzley Is Bad But… Pystol

Image source: Emma Sanford

#7 Names

Image source: Group member

#8 Hmm

Image source: Group member

#9 Mums Groups Are Absolutely Wild

Image source: Jade Winterford

#10 Hannahniah

Image source: Kristina Kurtz

#11 Had This Customer Come In Today

Image source: Group member

#12 They Said Moms Name Is Elvia

Image source: Breanna Ellis

#13 Found In The Wild

Image source: Group member

#14 Lots To Unpack Here, But…

Image source: Kristin Humbles

#15 Just Saw This Posted For The Place Where I Live. Some Of These Names Are Wild!

Image source: Sara Marie

#16 Found In The Wild

Image source: Naomi Levitsky

#17 Found In The Comments Of An Article About Gen Alpha Names

Image source: Kelsey Gratz

#18 Jimbobtom… Yikes

Image source: Brittany Nicole

#19 Baby Banjo

Image source: Kyah Thompson

#20 Wut

Image source: Kionae Kelly

#21 Found This Gem At Work Today

Image source: Group member

#22 He Was Saying It Was For “Dewey” The Whole Tiktok, But I Was Not Ready When He Actually Spelled It Out

Image source: Group member

#23 For The Love Of God (Also Featuring The Most Sad Beige Nursery Ever)

Image source: Tori Williams

#24 The “Show Your Child And Then What You Named Them After” Trend On Tiktok. They Are Ryan Upchurch Fans… So Creeklee?

Image source: Madison Terry

#25 Rawrr

Image source: Liadh Ní Meanma

#26 This Is Fresh, Newly Mastered!

Image source: Billie DeFoe

#27 A Customer That I Had. It Was Pronounced Like Ariel

Image source: Group member

#28 The Lady Who Was Helping Me At The Bank Today Said Her Name Was “China” But Her Water Bottle Says This. Wouldn’t Consider Either Name A Tragedeigh But Pronouncing Cheyenne “China” Is

Image source: Group member

#29 Three For The Price Of One Vomit Session

Image source: Christopher Sexton

#30 It Sounds Like A Fabric Store Or A Type Of Lace

Image source: Group member

#31 Elon Musk And Grimes C H R I S T

Image source: Helena DeLuca

#32 Sometimes I Hate My Job

Image source: Lisa Marie

#33 Found On An Au Pair Page

Image source: Shay Bastiani

#34 Why?

Image source: Tatia Heleski

#35 Names

Image source: Group member

#36 Baby Names

Image source: Morgan Nachtigall

#37 It’s Hndrxx

Image source: Megan Saint

#38 Two Tragedeighs In One Post

Image source: Angela Didtrek

#39 Some Random Photographers Pictures Came Up On My Timeline As A “Suggested Post” And They Were First Birthday Pictures For A Kid Named Kreek

Image source: Group member

#40 Correct Me If I’m Wrong, And I Often Am…. But The First Two Names Suck Börls

Image source: Karley Perkins

#41 Happy Birthday ~dilloyn~ He Pronounced It Dylan The Entire Video So I Was Shocked When He Wrote It Out At The End

Image source: Henry Gles

#42 See In The Safety Section Of Where I Work

Image source: Tim Peterson

#43 Found In The Wild. I’m Thinking The First Name Is Shania

Image source: Debbe Smith Hartwell

#44 I’m Sorry I Just Can’t Get On Board With This One

Image source: Group member

#45 My First Contribution To This Group!

Image source: Kayla Toth

#46 “Pick A Terrible Name Then Add A Y To Make It Unique” Said No One Ever

Image source: Group member

#47 Found In Another Group… Who Names Their Child “Royalty”

Image source: Silary Sagamus Continuadi

#48 Wut?

Image source: Krissy Clark MacNeill

#49 I Live In A Pretty Rural Area And At First I Thought This Was A Girl And I Know Ppl Are Gonna Call Allie Kaeh Emphasis.trajickk Imo

Image source: Group member

#50 Havilyn James

Image source: Megan Coffey

